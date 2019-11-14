Another view: Where are we headed with trade deal?

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., talks at every opportunity that he’s in Washington to work with people and get things done. His remarks at the Pence rally were consistent.

“Speaker Pelosi must bring USMCA to the House floor for a vote,” he said. “Improving access to Canada and Mexico’s markets will help manufacturers and farmers sell their goods, increase workers’ wages and grow their industries. USMCA is a win for Wisconsin.”

Pence said he came to Wisconsin “to turn up the heat” on Wisconsin’s U.S. Rep. Ron Kind and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin to pass the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Kind, a Democrat who represents western Wisconsin, told the Associated Press that “gains achieved for Wisconsin dairy farmers, workers and families do not exist unless this deal is fully enforceable.” House Democrats are working to ensure the deal meets that standard and is waiting for the Trump administration to “step up and finalize” it, he said.

Baldwin, D-Wis., told the Associated Press she will look at the final legislation when it comes to the Senate to make sure the pact “stops the outsourcing of Wisconsin manufacturing jobs and is a fair deal for our workers.”

It’s time, after a year, that Democrats and Republicans take time to debate any disagreements and then vote this up or down. Companies like Uline and workers across America deserve support.

This editorial is republished with permission from the Racine Journal Times.