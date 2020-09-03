Ants and fireworks do battle — guess who won?

MADISON — Growing up on the farm meant plenty of chores and hard work, but there was always time for exploration. With more than 700 acres of woods and a network of spring-fed streams, there was plenty for inquisitive lads to discover.

Among the rock ledges, ravines and ridges on the farm, it was on a hillside under a dead tree where we made one of our more fascinating discoveries. It was a large ant mound, measuring at least 3 to 4 feet across and almost as high. It was built with twigs, soil and grass.

I recall it was my brother Kevin’s best friend Jim who discovered the mound. I was probably 12 years old at the time; Kevin and Jim are three years older. But they graciously let me hang out with them.

Entomologists we were not, but subsequent research suggests the mound was built by western thatching ants or "Formica obscuripes." They are more common in the drier west, but are also found in Wisconsin.

All we knew was that we had never seen an ant mound that big. There were thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of ants crawling all over the mound and up and down the tree. It’s likely the tree was killed by the ants, which chew the bark at the base of the tree and spray formic acid into the plant.