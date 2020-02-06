Apartment fire leaves woman struggling to recover

Dear W.C.,
There is a woman who lives in my apartment complex who may be having a difficult time. She moved in a little over a month ago, and still does not have any furniture. I noticed when she moved in, there never was a moving van or furniture being taken in. She just showed up with a few plastic bags and bins.
It’s taken me a few weeks of talking to the woman to find out she has moved here after she lost everything in a fire. I don’t know what her financial situation is, but I have a feeling she is struggling.
I’m pretty certain she has a job, because I see her leave every morning before I leave for work. I don’t want you to think I am being nosy; it is just that I am concerned for her well-being, and noticed some signs she may be having a hard time. Thank you for all the people “The Time is Now” helps.
Dear Readers,
Sometimes the signs of poverty are well hidden, and we are surprised by the suffering we find. Sometimes it takes an observant neighbor, friend, family member, teacher, church member, nurse or law enforcement officer to notice one of our fellow Americans is struggling in poverty. We are grateful when one of these people in our community turns to us with their concerns. Oftentimes they are legitimate concerns, and it is then that we can bring about our caring assistance. This was one of those times.
I arrived at the apartment complex and met with the neighbor who wrote the letter outside. She had agreed to meet after a brief phone call where she shared more information that had us concerned as well. We planned our visit later in the day, hoping to catch the woman after what the neighbor thought was her work schedule.
When we met the neighbor, she again apologized for what she hoped would not be taken as stalking. She explained how she only has two windows in her apartment, and they both face the parking lot. She said, “It is hard not to notice my neighbor’s comings and goings.”
The neighbor then went on to tell me how she had talked to the woman outside her apartment the previous week, and she still did not have any furniture. She had taken the opportunity to ask the woman about her lack of furniture, and that is when she had learned about the fire.
I felt like I had all the information I needed to knock on the door of the woman’s apartment and introduce myself. The neighbor let me in the building, and decided to come with me to make the introductions. She said, “I feel she knows me well enough to understand I am coming from a good place.”
I felt the neighbor was coming from a place of caring and concern, not just being a meddler.
When we arrived at the door, the neighbor took a breath to calm her nerves and then knocked on the door. In a moment, it was opened by who I assumed was the woman. She looked at her neighbor and then me with a look of concern.
The neighbor asked, “Do you know Sal from The Time is Now to Help?” The woman answered, “Yes, I have seen his face in the newspaper a few times.” Then she turned to me and asked, “What are you doing here?” I introduced myself and told her about the letter I had received from the neighbor. The neighbor looked embarrassed, but listened until I finished.
The woman turned to the neighbor and asked, “You wrote to him over concern for me?” The neighbor answered: “Yes, I hope you don’t mind. I have been worried about you.” The neighbor looked anxious, until the woman reached out and gave her a hug. She began to cry and thanked the neighbor for her concern as she continued to hug her. She did not deny her need for help or try to brush it off. I knew this was a sign that the woman was truly in need of our assistance.
The neighbor said she would be leaving so we could talk, so the woman again hugged her and thanked her. The woman then asked if I would like to come in, and stood aside so I could enter. I thought the woman to be in her early 60s.
The neighbor had been correct in her appraisal of the lack of furniture. The apartment not only was empty, but felt lonely. There were no family photos or really any personal items. There was an old folding table and hard folding chairs but little else. I asked about the lack of furniture, and the woman told me how she had lost everything in a fire at her previous rental. Even her clothing and linens had all been ruined by the smoke damage. She confirmed she had not had any renters insurance due to her inability to afford anything outside her already tight budget.
The woman told me how she had lived out of her car for a few weeks until she could save enough for a security deposit to move into her present apartment. She said, “I tried to afford a hotel for a few weeks, but I ran out of money.” This had caused her to fall behind in all her bills, including her car payment and utility bills. I asked her if she would review all her expenses with me, and she said she would. I told her what documents I would need to see, and she gathered what she had, again sharing how she had lost all her paperwork and files in the fire as well.
We talked about her job and how it was a struggle to get by on what she earned. I gave some suggestions for other job opportunities, and she wrote these down with a promise to look into them right away. Working at low-wage jobs makes life difficult for who we call the working poor. These are people who work hard, but never seem to get ahead because they do not earn enough to pay for the necessities of life.
I asked the woman about her ability to purchase food, toiletries and household necessities. She admitted to it being a great struggle. The woman said how she had been cutting back on food just so she could try and get caught up on her overdue bills. I got up and walked to the refrigerator and asked, “Do you mind if I look inside?” She told me I was welcome to look anywhere in her apartment, adding, “I have nothing to hide.” I quickly looked in her refrigerator and cabinets, and noticed the presence of food insecurity. I added grocery gift cards to the woman’s list of assistance.
I looked around the small apartment and noted the lack of a bed. There was a half-deflated air mattress the woman admitted to buying at a garage sale. She told me about her sleepless nights, as she had to repeatedly get up to inflate the mattress in the middle of the night. She admitted most mornings, she woke up on the hard floor with back pain and rings under her eyes. I added a new mattress, box spring, frame, pillows and bedding to her list of assistance.
When we finished going through the apartment, we sat to talk about other areas of assistance she may need. We went out to the parking lot to look at her car. I found the car in acceptable condition, but in need of new tires. She confessed to traction problems in the winter weather. With new tires, she could safely commute to work, and hopefully to a new job that would provide her with sufficient income in the future. Until then, she would continue to work at her present job and a second job she had just gotten the previous week. With the income from her two jobs and our help in paying her overdue bills, she would be able to get by each month. We also would be providing her with new household necessities, toiletries and donated furniture.
After our thorough review, we learned a lot about this woman. She was a widow and did not have any children. Her only family was a sister who lives out of state, but they have never been close. The fire had been very traumatizing. Thank God she had been at work at the time of the fire, but coming home to finding your home and its belongings gone had taken a toll on her. Then, suffering the indignity of living out of a car, washing up in public bathrooms before work, had been almost unbearable.
She finally managed to save part of the money needed to get into her present rental. She admitted to not being very social and not having many friends. I asked if she would consider her neighbor as a friend. She nodded her head and said, “Yes, she and I could be friends.” I asked if she would like the neighbor to come back before I left, so we could all talk together. The woman agreed she would like that, so I gave the neighbor a call. She was very happy to hear how well everything had gone, and said she could come back over. In a few minutes, there was a knock at the door, and the neighbor was there.
I asked the two women about their similar pasts; they were both widows and did not have children, and they both were lonely. I formally introduced both of the women, and they laughed at me, saying, “We already have met.” I said: “Well, this time you need to be more than just acquaintances. You should be friends.”
They looked surprised at first, as if they had never even considered it. Then it seemed to dawn on them that they did have a lot in common, that they could really be good friends. The woman finally said: “I would like to have you as my friend. You were kind enough to get me help when I was too proud to ask for myself. That is a good friend in my book.”
They both hugged each other, and I was happy to witness the beginning of what would hopefully become a wonderful lifelong friendship.
The following month, I heard from the woman and was glad to hear she had been able to get the job I had suggested. She was able to give up her second job that was becoming increasingly hard to manage at her age. Now, she was not only able to support herself, but also able to have time for a friend. The friendship had blossomed, and they now were planning activities together that they would never have done on their own. The woman told how they both enjoyed reading and were going to join a book club at the library together.
The woman was very appreciative for the new bed, which allowed her to get a full, pain-free night’s sleep, and the furniture and household necessities we had supplied that now made her apartment a home. She also was grateful for the new tires on her car that brought her safely to work, even in bad weather, and the relief of stress that paying her overdue car payment and utilities had provided.
She cried happy tears of relief and gratitude for all of you and the assistance your support made possible.
Over the past five years, we have worked with the Family Foundation to alleviate poverty in our communities. Several hundred men, women, children, senior citizens, the handicapped and veterans have felt the relief of our caring and sharing assistance thanks to the Family Foundation and all of you. It is a continuing effort that all of us can participate in together.
The new 2020 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant opportunity is the perfect way for us to continue our goal of helping even more people in 2020. Please consider a donation at this time, knowing it will be matched dollar for dollar by the Family Foundation, doubling your donation, allowing us to help remove the pains of poverty for even more people. The lives changed are all due to you. Thank you and God bless you.
Health and happiness, love and God bless everyone, Sal
Please help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization licensed in the states of Wisconsin and Illinois. You will receive a tax deductible, itemized thank you receipt showing how your donation provided assistance for the poverty stricken.
A very special thank you: Clarence and Marilyn Schawk Family Foundation, James & Lynne Newman Foundation, Paul Ziegler, Ziegler Charitable Foundation, Electronic Specialties, Fairwyn SB, Symphony Bay Gives Back, Brian Pollard and the Symphony Bay Team, Kevin Louis, Kunes Country Auto Group, John and Valerie Lincoln, Dick and Jean Honeyager, Joyce Byers, Doug and Jean Chase, Landon Petrie Jr., Doris Kushch, Bonnie Glennon, Tom and Mary Johnson, Edward Hechmann, Dean and Shirley Taylor, James and Cathy Beierle, Plasti-Coil, Colleen Heffernan, Candy Stermer, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Schuberth, Church of Jesus Christ LDS, Michael and Kathe Beach, Robert and Patricia Davis, David and Shirley Heigl, John and Rita Race, Judy Dishneau, Violet DeWind, Jeffrey and Helen Harold, Bonnie Sanchis, St. James United Methodist Church Women, Christopher and Kristine Johnson, Patricia Jankowski, Barbara and Lee Zuzanek, Ken and Judy Kelley, Kelleher Family, William Antti, Rita’s Wells Street Salon, and Al and Ellen Burnell.
Prayer chain: The power of prayer and positive thoughts comes from the true healer, our Lord answering our prayers. Please pray for healing for the following people: Talyn, Mike, Sylvia, Richard, Jennifer, Jayden, Maria C., Alex, Lily, Kaitlyn, Sheila, Rhonda, Deda Lee, Marilyn, Helen, Dennis, Mary, Joseph, Sal, Jordan, Jean, Tom L., Dr. Peter, Alyce, Matthew, Pam E., Jenene B. and John S.
Furniture donations: To donate furniture please call Love Inc. 262-763-2743.
Please visit: www.timeisnowtohelp.org