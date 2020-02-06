Apartment fire leaves woman struggling to recover

I looked around the small apartment and noted the lack of a bed. There was a half-deflated air mattress the woman admitted to buying at a garage sale. She told me about her sleepless nights, as she had to repeatedly get up to inflate the mattress in the middle of the night. She admitted most mornings, she woke up on the hard floor with back pain and rings under her eyes. I added a new mattress, box spring, frame, pillows and bedding to her list of assistance.

When we finished going through the apartment, we sat to talk about other areas of assistance she may need. We went out to the parking lot to look at her car. I found the car in acceptable condition, but in need of new tires. She confessed to traction problems in the winter weather. With new tires, she could safely commute to work, and hopefully to a new job that would provide her with sufficient income in the future. Until then, she would continue to work at her present job and a second job she had just gotten the previous week. With the income from her two jobs and our help in paying her overdue bills, she would be able to get by each month. We also would be providing her with new household necessities, toiletries and donated furniture.