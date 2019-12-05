Attacking impeachment witnesses cannot hide this failed presidency

At the outset of the public hearing on the evidence for impeaching Donald Trump, there were several occasions when Republicans attempted to impugn the testimony of George Kent, deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, and of William Taylor, U.S. charge d’ affaires for Ukraine.
Republican congressmen Jim Jordan and Devin Nunes tried loudly and often to characterize Messrs Kent and Taylor as confused and telling second- and third-hand tales. Translation? Both witnesses could not be believed.
The implication, then, was that Donald Trump should be considered a more credible source of information and, hence, the impeachment inquiry was unfounded.
The facts paint a much different picture.
Messrs Kent and Taylor represent some several decades of public service. Mr. Taylor is a decorated Army officer, who served with valor in Vietnam after graduating in the top 1 percent of his class at West Point. He has gone on to secure his credentials at the Departments of Energy, Defense and State, with diplomatic assignments in Eastern Europe, Afghanistan, Iraq and currently as the charge d’ affaires for Ukraine. He completed his graduate work at Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government. In his West Point yearbook, Taylor was described as “a man who is held in the highest esteem and admiration.”
Mr. Kent graduated from Harvard University with an AB in Russian history and literature, and earned his MA from Johns Hopkins University in the School of Advanced International Studies. He also holds an MS in National Security Strategy from National Defense University. His service with the Department of State has included postings in Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Mr. Kent speaks five languages and has been the deputy chief of mission in Kyiv, Ukraine, and since September 4, 2018, deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs. Mr. Kent’s full vitae are impressive and demonstrate substantial expertise as a foreign service officer.
It is important to note that in the decades of combined service to their country, neither gentleman has a single blemish on their professional record. They are both above reproach, have impeccable credentials and have demonstrated extraordinary integrity throughout their diplomatic careers.
Compare that with Donald Trump, a man whose life has been one of scandal and corruption. Mr. Trump lives in a world of distorted fabrications, consisting of “alternative facts”, “shams”, “witch hunts” and so-called “fake news” reinforced by his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, who once claimed that “truth is not truth.”
Consider this article researched by New York Times reporter David Leonhardt, that appeared December 14, 2018, entitled “Trump’s Lies.” In it, Mr. Leonhardt documented more than 5,000 misstatements and outright falsehoods perpetrated by the current occupant of the Oval Office. Each lie was verified by Politifact, Factcheck.org, the Washington Post’s Fact Checker and the Toronto Star. Trump is not just an inveterate liar, he’s pathological, which means he’s long since lost the ability to distinguish between what is true and what is not. And he’s a coward, shirking his military obligation five times.
In the fall of 2016, USA Today reported that Trump had been named in 3,500 lawsuits over a 30-year period, concluding that these negligent and questionable practices “raise serious doubts about his judgment.” So much for integrity or honesty, credentials, experience or training and education. Trump fails miserably on all counts.
The reader has a choice, then. Take Messrs Kent and Taylor at their word, or believe Donald Trump. If you still support the latter, then you join those who desperately await the Great Pumpkin, claim to hold exclusive title to the Brooklyn Bridge, and take jealous pride in being a charter member of the Flat Earth Society.
Meeting any of these criteria make you a certifiable “True Trumper,” forever banned from wearing the red and white “MATA” cap: “Make America Trumpless Again.”
Ammon, a longtime lakes area resident, has written a book entitled “State of the Union: Observations on American Life.”