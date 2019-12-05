Attacking impeachment witnesses cannot hide this failed presidency

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mr. Kent graduated from Harvard University with an AB in Russian history and literature, and earned his MA from Johns Hopkins University in the School of Advanced International Studies. He also holds an MS in National Security Strategy from National Defense University. His service with the Department of State has included postings in Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Mr. Kent speaks five languages and has been the deputy chief of mission in Kyiv, Ukraine, and since September 4, 2018, deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs. Mr. Kent’s full vitae are impressive and demonstrate substantial expertise as a foreign service officer.

It is important to note that in the decades of combined service to their country, neither gentleman has a single blemish on their professional record. They are both above reproach, have impeccable credentials and have demonstrated extraordinary integrity throughout their diplomatic careers.

Compare that with Donald Trump, a man whose life has been one of scandal and corruption. Mr. Trump lives in a world of distorted fabrications, consisting of “alternative facts”, “shams”, “witch hunts” and so-called “fake news” reinforced by his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, who once claimed that “truth is not truth.”