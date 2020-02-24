August: Budget Surplus should be returned to taxpayers

As the spring legislative session kicks off in Madison, state government received some great news. The non-partisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau has reported that our state budget now has over $800 million more in tax revenue than originally projected.
In fact, due to responsible budgeting, our “rainy day fund” alone will be almost $1 billion. It is important to note the surplus exists in addition to increasing funding for roads and infrastructure as well as increasing funding to schools by over $560 million in our most recent state budget.
The surplus of tax revenue is due to the reforms enacted by Republicans during recent years. This includes our actions at the state level to reduce the tax burden, which is now at the lowest point in the past 50 years, as well as cutting red tape regulations, thereby spurring economic growth and job creation in our state. It is also due to the booming economy ushered in by President Trump through historic tax cuts and much improved trade deals.
I believe this money should be returned to you, the taxpayers. That is why I am supporting legislation that would cut taxes for the middle class and job creators, as well as pay down over $100 million in state debt.
I would caution against the special interests in Madison that are quickly lining up to propose expanding government with this large sum of money. It is vital to understand that this surplus exists because the government taxed too much, not because the government spent too little.
The surplus should be good news for taxpayers, however Madison liberals have already marched out a new plan to raise income taxes. This makes no sense, especially when the state already has more tax revenue than is required to operate. For the tax and spenders in Madison, no amount of money will ever satisfy them.
I look forward to working with my colleagues in the legislature on finalizing the details of our plan and passing it into law. Although Governor Evers has vetoed some of our good ideas this session, I urge him to sign the tax cut when it arrives on his desk. Ultimately, it is important that the government understands these are your tax dollars and they need to be rightfully returned to you since you overpaid.