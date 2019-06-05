The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office recently took time to observe National Police Week. Established in 1962, Police Week pays tribute to those law enforcement officers who have fallen in the line of duty, and recognizes the contribution of those men and women who serve their communities in law enforcement.
In Walworth County, Police Week activities culminated in the annual sheriff’s awards ceremony on May 16. That ceremony recognized outstanding contributions by employees of the sheriff’s office throughout the year. The event, which used to easily fit in the lobby of the sheriff’s office, continues to gain in popularity over the years. This year’s ceremony filled the large jury assembly room at the Judicial Center.
Whenever I attend the awards ceremony, I am reminded of just how diverse the mission of the sheriff’s office is. Most people associate the office with uniformed deputies patrolling county highways. The 53 men and women who comprise the patrol division do play an important role in responding to crime, rescuing stranded motorists and promoting highway safety. Patrol, however, is just one of the many important functions performed by the office. Other critical functions include:
Corrections. The sheriff is charged, by statute, with operating the county jail. While this may seem like a straightforward task, the jail is actually a very complex operation. For one thing, the inmate population is extremely diverse. Prisoners can range from an accused murderer awaiting trial to an individual who has refused to pay a forfeiture ordered in a municipal court. Keeping the public safe and the prisoners safe from each other is a job that takes place around the clock. As GPS technology has improved, the sheriff’s office has made greater use of electronic monitoring. In 2018, a total of 237 inmates (an average of 38 inmates per day) participated in our electronic monitoring program. This saves taxpayer money, while allowing corrections officers to know the whereabouts of each prisoner in real time. “Sober Link” technology, which was added in late 2015, makes it possible to remotely test inmates for alcohol consumption. These tests typically take place four to five times each day. Inmates who fail drug tests or other conditions of the electronic monitoring are returned to the jail. In 2018, 84 percent of inmates on electronic monitoring successfully completed their sentences in the program.
Communications. Making sure that officers are promptly dispatched is the job of the communications division. In addition to dispatching its own deputies, the sheriff’s communications division dispatches for 13 fire departments, 12 rescue squads, 12 police departments and 6 marine patrols. In 2018, the communications division logged 22,583 9-1-1 calls. One statistic that I always watch is the number of landline versus cellular emergency calls that are placed. The vast majority of calls to our dispatch center (nearly 84 percent) are now wireless.
Investigation Division. Detectives and drug unit members had another busy year. Investigations ranged from sexual assaults and burglaries to identity theft. The detective bureau must constantly stay on top of changing technology. Several detectives have gained expertise in analyzing digital data. Being able to access files in computers and cellphones, for example, is becoming increasingly important in solving crimes. Having been a victim of identity theft myself this year, I applaud our sheriff for making fraud investigation and prevention a priority. Two of our detectives, Robert Craig and Troy Pagenkopf, are members of the International Association of Financial Crimes Investigators and Association of Certified Fraud investigators. Membership in these organizations provides these two detectives with the latest training and investigative tools to prosecute financial crimes. Deputies working in the drug unit made 330 arrests this past year, and seized drugs ranging from cocaine to heroin.
Support Services. Civil process, Central Records, Court Security, Information Technology, Training and Fleet Maintenance comprise the Support Services Division. I saw first-hand the efforts of Training Officer Lieutenant Todd Neumann in getting our new indoor training range operational last year. In addition to sweating all of the details associated with new construction, Lieutenant Neumann developed policies and procedures to keep this important asset in top condition for years to come. Another great group of employees that I get to work with from time to time is Central Records. I think most people would be surprised with the volume of records that they handle. In 2018, Central Records processed over 3,446 open records requests alone. This number continues to grow each year.
Deputy Kirk Dodge was honored as this year’s Deputy of the Year. Deputy Dodge works as a resource officer at our Lakeland School. This is a position that we created in 2017 to provide security for the students and staff at our special needs school. I wrote about Deputy Dodge last year after he delivered the school’s graduation speech. Based upon the reaction of students, it was obvious to me that he has not only embraced his assignment, but expanded his role beyond security. He is a positive role model and mentor to students there.
Space does not permit me to list all of the critical services performed by the dedicated employees of the sheriff’s office. If you would like to see the whole picture, I would encourage you to take a look at their 2018 annual report. It contains descriptions of all of the services provided by the office, as well as a wealth of current statistics. It can be downloaded by following the sheriff’s office link on the county’s website, www.co.walworth.wi.us.
David Bretl is county administrator for Walworth County. The opinions expressed in this column are those of the author and not necessarily those of the Walworth County Board of Supervisors.