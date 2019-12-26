Bar owner and car dealer loomed large decades ago

My last few columns have focused on prominent residents of Lake Geneva who lived in the city primarily during the 19th century. This column and my next column will focus on four individuals, three of whom were born in the 19th century, but whose lives carried over into the 20th century, and a fourth person who lived entirely in the 20th century.

Readers who have driven along the south shore of Lake Como from the Mars Resort to the Ridge condominium complex have driven past the French Country Inn. Some, perhaps, may wonder about the origins of the French Country Inn.

The French Country Inn, in a different form after a fire and much remodeling, had its origins not on the shore of Lake Como, but instead about 75 miles to the southeast on the Midway on Chicago’s South Side. It was constructed as one of the buildings at the Columbian Exposition (World’s Fair) in 1893.

It was later moved on the railroad from Chicago to Lake Como, as was the Ceylon exhibit (Ceylon Court), moved on the railroad to the eastern shore of Geneva Lake, and the Norwegian exhibit, moved on the railroad to the northern shore of Geneva Lake. Ceylon Court was torn down in 1958. The Norwegian exhibit was moved from the northern shore of Geneva Lake to Mt. Horeb, Wisconsin, and then shipped to Orkdal, Norway, where it reopened in 2017.