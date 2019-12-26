Bar owner and car dealer loomed large decades ago

My last few columns have focused on prominent residents of Lake Geneva who lived in the city primarily during the 19th century. This column and my next column will focus on four individuals, three of whom were born in the 19th century, but whose lives carried over into the 20th century, and a fourth person who lived entirely in the 20th century.
Readers who have driven along the south shore of Lake Como from the Mars Resort to the Ridge condominium complex have driven past the French Country Inn. Some, perhaps, may wonder about the origins of the French Country Inn.
The French Country Inn, in a different form after a fire and much remodeling, had its origins not on the shore of Lake Como, but instead about 75 miles to the southeast on the Midway on Chicago’s South Side. It was constructed as one of the buildings at the Columbian Exposition (World’s Fair) in 1893.
It was later moved on the railroad from Chicago to Lake Como, as was the Ceylon exhibit (Ceylon Court), moved on the railroad to the eastern shore of Geneva Lake, and the Norwegian exhibit, moved on the railroad to the northern shore of Geneva Lake. Ceylon Court was torn down in 1958. The Norwegian exhibit was moved from the northern shore of Geneva Lake to Mt. Horeb, Wisconsin, and then shipped to Orkdal, Norway, where it reopened in 2017.
The wooden building that was moved on the railroad to the south shore of Lake Como was the Danish exhibit at the Columbian Exposition of 1893. In 1921, the building was purchased by Christian Hermansen and opened as the Lake Como Hotel. The railroad from Chicago to Williams Bay established a stop in front of the Lake Como Hotel for passengers to disembark there.
Christian Hermansen had been born in Grimstrup, Denmark, on Oct. 3, 1862. He moved from Denmark to Chicago following his marriage to Martha Hendriksen on May 15, 1891. He worked as a carpenter at the Columbian Exposition. After the Exposition closed, he worked for 10 years as the manager of the well-known Majestic Hotel in Chicago before moving up to Lake Como in 1912.
Christian Hermansen had three sons, two of whom became well known in Lake Geneva: Hobart and Einar (or Inar) Hermansen. Hobart (Hobie) Hermansen eventually became the owner of the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Geneva Hotel.
The Lake Como Hotel was long associated with members of the Chicago mob, including “Bugs” Moran. Clyde Deighton’s book, “Murder at the French Country Inn,” includes a special section titled, “The Glorious and Notorious History of the French Country Inn.”
Christian Hermansen’s son, Hobie Hermansen, married Lucille Moran, who had been previously married to the mobster, “Bugs” Moran. Hobie and Lucille raised Bugs and Lucille’s son, who became a bartender at the bar in the basement of the Geneva Hotel. As a teenager during the mid-1950s, I used to buy beers from him in the Geneva Hotel bar, despite the fact that I was far too young to have been served alcohol legally.
Christian Hermansen had two grandsons, Allen and Bob Hermansen. Bob Hermansen was one of my heroes as I was growing up, because he was a star quarterback on the Lake Geneva High School football team. Tragically, Bob Hermansen and his friend, the other star quarterback on the LGHS football team, Carl Dahlin, and two waitresses who worked at the Geneva Hotel, were all killed in a car crash west of Antioch, Illinois in late July of 1960.
Christian Hermansen passed away at the Lake Como Hotel on Jan. 9, 1950. His grandson, Allen Hermansen, presently lives in California, but returns to Lake Geneva each summer.
Ralph C. Diehl was born in Yale, Iowa, on June 3, 1888, as the son of Columbus Lafayette Diehl and Lillie Joanne Price Diehl. In 1901 when he was 13, he moved with his family from Iowa to North Dakota. He married Ethel Ferguson in Lisbon, North Dakota, on Aug. 28, 1912.
The couple moved to Lake Geneva in 1918 where he bought the Lake Shore Garage on the west side of the 100 block of Broad Street. In 1922, he began the construction of a large building on the south side of the 800 block of Main Street. He serviced, repaired, and stored cars in both of the buildings that he owned. In 1930, he acquired the Nash auto dealership, which he located in his new building on Main Street.
In 1938, he sold the eastern section of his building to Montgomery Ward’s, which opened a store there. One of the first employees of the new Montgomery Ward’s store was my aunt, Frances Wardingle Malsch. The western section of Diehl’s building remained an auto dealership. Ralph Diehl eventually sold the building to Everett Boutelle, who operated a Buick dealership in it.
The Fancy Fair Mall is today located in the building that formerly was the Montgomery Ward’s store.
In 1933, after Prohibition ended, Ralph Diehl opened a beer distributorship located in the 600 block of Main Street for which he became well known. He ran the beer dealership until he retired in 1953 and went into the real estate business.
Ralph Diehl was a charter member of the Lake Geneva Kiwanis Club and a member of the Chamber of Commerce. He passed away in Lakeland Hospital on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 1982. He was 94 years old. His magnificent cream brick house at 504 Cook Street on the northwest corner of Cook and Dodge streets still exists.
Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.
