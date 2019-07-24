Barnabas $88,420 Matching Grant = $166,840 in Assistance
Thanks to all of your donations and the help from caring volunteers we have completed the Barnabas $88,420 Matching Grant. This is the largest matching grant challenge we have ever completed. For the past 16 weeks we have been using your donations matched by the Barnabas $88,420 Matching Grant to provide assistance to more than 220 people in our communities. We were again amazed by your generosity and the Barnabas donors matching donation in making our poverty relief possible for so many people in need. Together we have prevented homelessness, disconnected utilities, and lack of transportation. We have shown compassion to people living with life threatening illnesses and disabilities by providing a more comfortable life. We have removed pain due to the lack of dental care and provided the blessing of clear vision for those who could not afford glasses. We have removed hunger for those living without food. We have provided beds for people sleeping on floors, chairs and in cars. It would be impossible to share with you in only a few paragraphs the full impact and compassion this grant has had for the poverty stricken. The Barnabas donors and all of your matching donations have been felt throughout our communities.
As is and always has been our policy, 100 percent of your donations along with the Barnabas $88,420 Matching Grant funds have been used to provide poverty relief. None of these funds have been used for overhead, salaries, office expenses, etc. We hope the following breakdown provides a clear picture where every penny of your donation was spent. The Barnabas donors and all of you made the following assistance possible:
This is how all of us helped:
Rent/Shelter = $74,237.14
192 adults, senior citizens and children were helped with shelter assistance thanks to you and the Barnabas Matching Grant donors. Single mothers and children were often on the verge of homelessness. Some were already in the throes of homelessness and thanks to your donations we were able to provide them with much needed security deposits and first month rent. When your budget is already stretched it is an impossible feat to put aside money for a security deposit in addition to your rent and other expenses. We provided security deposits for many of the people the Barnabas $88,420 Matching Grant provided shelter assistance to. We also provided a motel room for a family living in unsafe mold conditions while the father underwent treatment for cancer.
This same family was also the recipient of the home repairs that were provided thanks to your donations and the Barnabas donors. A senior veteran was provided an apartment while he struggles with a life threatening illness. Several grandmothers raising their grandchildren were provided help to get moved into suitable rentals. They would never have been able to afford moving to a different rental that provided enough bedrooms and allowed children without our assistance. Unexpected illness and injuries caught many people by surprise leaving them vulnerable to becoming homeless in addition to their medical crisis. The stress and worry we have removed from their lives often allows healing to begin. This healing can lead to a return to work and self-sufficiency. The handicapped not only struggle with accessibility but also day to day living on a fixed income. We have provided help with both of these concerns by providing rent and security deposits in accessible rentals. The prevention of homelessness continues to be our main expense in all our charity efforts. Without a place to call home it is hard to ever have peace and well-being in your life. This has been proven by the tears of relief and happiness by almost every individual we have provided shelter assistance to. We are so grateful to all of you and the Barnabas $88,420 Matching Grant that prevented the pains of homelessness for so many fellow creations.
Utilities = $19,770 = Electric: $10,600, Gas: $8,100, Water: $1,070
God Bless you and the Barnabas donors for providing the blessing of heat, air-conditioning, lights, appliances, water and all things these utilities provide to the poverty stricken in our communities. This summer’s heat can be life threatening for the elderly and those suffering due to medical concerns. Thanks to your donations matched by the Barnabas $88,420 Matching Grant we have been able to restore utilities that were disconnected and prevent disconnection for over 70 people in our communities. A single mother living with a daughter with multiple disabilities was relieved to have her overdue utilities paid thanks to your donations. An elderly gentleman trying to live frugally on his limited income was provided assistance in paying his electric bill with a promise to use his much needed air-conditioning when the hot temperatures make it unsafe and unhealthy to live without. Living every day in a wheelchair is already a challenge but to do that while suffering due to excessive heat is unthinkable. We have prevented that fate for a man with a progressive disability and his family of caregivers. A single mother and severe abuse survivor was provided help not only with new safe shelter but also help in paying her utilities. This has allowed her and her two sons to begin a new safe life together. Several families living without water were given the blessing of having their water utilities restored. When you are given hard life choices when living pay check to pay check; food for your children or water utilities, rent or water utilities, car repair or water utilities, the choice to live without water is often the easiest solution. But to us it is not a solution; it is a tragedy, a tragedy that your donations matched by the Barnabas $88,420 Matching Grant have corrected. Thank you and God Bless you for the blessing of utility assistance your donations have provided.
Food = $14,140.57
Hunger was prevented for many of the fellow creations provided poverty relief through the Barnabas $88,420 Matching Grant. Food was provided with grocery gift cards and emergency volunteer food deliveries. While our food pantries do an excellent job in providing food to those that are able to drive and be at the food pantry during their hours of operation there are many that cannot get supplemental food in that way. Lack of transportation, handicap, illness or scheduling conflicts due to jobs and medical care often is the reasons why many people are unable to use the services provided by a food pantry. When we find these situations we provide gift cards and the option of food delivered by a volunteer if there is a true food emergency or the inability to shop for themselves. With children home from school for the summer there is the additional risk of food insecurity for these children. A large percentage of children in our communities receive both the free breakfast and lunch program daily. Now they are at home hungry if their parents are incapable of providing these meals. We also find many senior citizens who cut back on their food in order to pay other expenses like medications, glasses and dentists. Sometimes medical conditions require a special diet that cannot be provided at our food pantries. God Bless all of you and the Barnabas donors for removing hunger in our communities.
Transportation = $24,922.36
Two cars were purchased for single working mothers to prevent the loss of their jobs. Eight car payments were made for four working single mothers with children and one working poor family. Ten cars were repaired preventing job loss and allowing necessary transportation for medical care, food and other daily needs. Gas gift cards were provided for 50 people to ease the additional expense of gas on already strained budgets. We work very hard to encourage employment for all those that are capable of working. Due to our location in an area without public transportation this almost always requires reliable transportation and gas expense. Medical care also often requires transportation to Milwaukee, Madison or the Chicago area. When you have an illness or medical condition that requires constant care and monitoring this can be very expensive, and for some impossible, without our assistance through our gas gift card program. The Barnabas $88,420 Matching Grant and all of your matching donations have been a blessing to many of our fellow creations in need of transportation assistance.
Beds = $4,237
Thank you to the Barnabas donors and all of you for providing the comfort of new beds for nine people. Two senior citizens that were moved out of mold filled homes into apartments were provided the blessing of new mattresses, frames and box springs. A teenage girl was provided a new bed to replace the old worn bed she had been sleeping on. Two men with disabilities were blessed with the comfort of beds after sleeping in chairs for many months. A grandchild was so happy to receive their first bed after sleeping on the couch since moving in with their grandmother three months ago. These are the people that were touched by your generosity that allowed us to provide this caring assistance. Thank you and God Bless you and the Barnabas donors for your donations that provide the life changing comfort of a bed.
Appliances = $1,322.97
A stove and refrigerator were purchased for an elderly woman. Her old appliances did not work so she was living without. In winter she had put her food out on her porch to keep cold but that was not reliable or safe. When spring arrived I found her living without the benefit of refrigerated food and without the ability to cook. These appliances have allowed the senior woman who also suffers from diabetes to keep her food and medications refrigerated and to cook healthful meals for herself. With the addition of several grocery gift cards this senior woman is living a much healthier and happier life thanks to all of us working together to ease the pains of poverty.
Household necessities = $6,939.73 Towels, blankets, sheets, pillows, dishes, pots and pans and cleaning supplies were provided for those found to be living without. All new beds were provided with the additional comfort of sheets, blankets and pillows. Vacuums and mops were purchased to help keep homes clean. Single mothers that were moved out of homeless situations were provided with many of the household necessities lost during evictions. Many senior citizens, the handicapped, veterans and working poor families were found lacking household necessities. Thanks to all of you and the Barnabas donors we were able to provide them with these much appreciated household necessities.
Home repairs = $13,080
A special family was referred to us when they called for a furnace repair. The repair man found many other problems in their mobile home that required repairs. When we looked into the situation further we discovered the father had been battling cancer for over a year. His continual fight left him no energy for home repairs that he used to do on his own. His wife is his caregiver and was unable to do any of the work needed either physically or financially. The extensive mold remediation and roof repairs required them to move to a motel for several weeks while the work was completed by caring and giving contractors. It was not an easy job but everyone who met this family felt they were deserving of these home repairs. While the father underwent more debilitating treatments he waited patiently to get back to his “home”. When the work was completed this family was overjoyed to be back in their beloved home. The main difference was the clean air quality and lack of water infiltration that these repairs provided. Your donations matched by the Barnabas $88,420 Matching Grant have provided the clean healing environment needed for this family’s restoration.
Toiletries =$5,332.72
Toilet paper, tooth brushes, tooth paste, shampoo, soap, diapers, feminine hygiene products, etc. are always highly appreciated items. Most people struggling to pay their rent and utilities will give up toiletries and food in order to prevent homelessness. Senior citizens, children, infants, the handicapped and working poor families are all in need of costly toiletries. Your donations matched by the Barnabas donors provided personal hygiene and self-confidence for many turning to The Time Is Now to Help for assistance.
Dental, glasses and prescription medication assistance = $2,857.51
Two senior citizens were provided dental care. This assistance was tearfully received as we truly removed their pains caused by a lack of dental care. We also provided glasses for two women and a child that were all struggling to see clearly. Two people were also provided assistance with much needed prescriptions they could not afford. All these people cried with relief thanks to your generous donations, matched by the Barnabas $88,420 Matching Grant that provided this assistance. Living in pain, without glasses and needed medications is not how we want any of our fellow creations to live. Thank you and the Barnabas donors for this compassionate assistance.
Grand total: $166,840
Every dollar you donated, matched by the Barnabas $88,420 Matching Grant, was used to assist the poverty stricken. Thanks to all of you” and the Barnabas donors our mission to alleviate the pains of poverty has been a life saver and a blessing to over 220 people. This matching grant was a challenge we loved sharing with all of you and the Barnabas donors as your generosity and support of our charity work encourages us to do more for the poverty stricken among us. We could never do this on our own and it is a blessing to know we do not have to.
We would also like to take this opportunity to thank all the volunteers that make our assistance possible. Also a big thank you to all of the wonderful neighbors, nurses, medical staff, police, firemen, churches, Health and Human Services, teachers and school staff, and caring friends who have brought to our attention those in need. You are all Good Neighbors in our communities. Love and God Bless every one of you for helping us in our poverty relief efforts.
Last week we matched the B & T $10,000 Matching Grant as well. In the coming weeks we will be working hard to finish using these funds to provide poverty assistance. It is amazing to see how many people are helped due to our matching grant donors and your matching donations. Every penny of the B & T $10,000 Matching Grant is being used to provide food, shelter, transportation assistance, beds, dental care, utility assistance and so much more. Together we are doing the good works of our Lord helping our fellow creations, removing the pains of poverty. Thank you and God Bless “You” for all we accomplish together to ease the pains of poverty.
Health & Happiness, Love & God Bless Everyone, Sal
<&rdpStrong>Please help</&rdpStrong>: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization licensed in the states of Wisconsin and Illinois. You will receive a tax deductible, itemized thank you receipt showing how your donation provided assistance for the poverty stricken.
<&rdpStrong>A very special thank you</&rdpStrong>: Barnabas Donors, Rhoades Foundation Fund at The Chicago Community Trust, Estate of Arlis Hogberg, Ted Bluey and Bernie Swartz, Paul Ziegler, Ziegler Charitable Foundation, Grunow Family Fund, a component of the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin, Kunes Country Auto Group, Kune’s Family Foundation, Thomas Morrissy, Jeff Martin, Thomas Getzen, Lake Geneva Area Realty, The Premium Package, Unilock, Dick and Jean Honeyager, Bob Nordhaus and Marcie Hollman, James and Marilynn Dyer, David and Shirley Heigl, Jeffrey and Helen Harold, William and Jean Isaacson, Albert and Ellen Burnell, Marvin and Audrey Hersko, Church of Jesus Christ LDS, Shari and James Loback, Michael and Kathe Beach, Neil Diercksmeier, Ronald and Lucille Jackson, Ray and Pamela Ring for their Summer Concert Fundraiser, our anonymous donors and all of you who support The Time Is Now to Help donation boxes. Anyone who would like a Time Is Now donation box in your business, please call (262) 249-7000.
<&rdpStrong>Memorials</&rdpStrong>: Sally Rayner in memory of her husband Lawrence Rayner Jr. The Franzene Family in memory of Alex Chironis, Estrid Sanders in memory of Carl Sanders and Melissa Barber.
<&rdpStrong>Prayer chain</&rdpStrong>: The power of prayer and positive thoughts comes from the true healer, our Lord answering our prayers. Please pray for healing for the following people: Talyn, Mike, Susan, Sylvia, Richard, Jennifer, Jayden, Maria C., Alex, Lily, Kaitlyn, Sheila, Rhonda, Deda Lee, Marilyn, Helen, Dennis, Mary, Joseph, Sal, Jordan, Jean, Tom L. and Arabelle J.
<&rdpStrong>Please visit</&rdpStrong>: www.timeisnowtohelp.org