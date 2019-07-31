Everyone in Lake Geneva is familiar with Popeye’s restaurant on Wrigley Drive across the street from the Riviera, but only longtime residents of Lake Geneva will remember the Hickory House restaurant, which was during the 1950s located where Popeye’s is today.
The Hickory House was particularly known for its specialty, hickory-smoked ribs. The Hickory House was owned by two brothers, Rick and Earl Parsons. Rick lived on the north side of the eastern end of Water Street. He had one son, Richard, and two daughters, Carole Anne and Kay Parsons Elliot.
Carole came down with polio at an early age and had to live in an “iron lung.” In 1957, after being home-schooled, she graduated from Lake Geneva High School in the “iron lung,” which was wheeled across the stage at LGHS with her high school diploma placed on top of it. Kay was a member of my high school graduating class 59 years ago.
Earl Parsons was single. He lived in Florida during the winters and in a room upstairs of the Hickory House during the summers.
I worked the third shift as a dishwasher at the Hickory House from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. during the summer of 1959. The main cook who prepared the hickory-smoked ribs was Everett “Hambone” Hamm. Four of my high school classmates also worked at the Hickory House.
Behind the Hickory House was a garden in which Rick grew the mustard plants for the restaurant’s highly regarded salads. One of my tasks was to chop up heads of cabbage, which were the key ingredient of another of the Hickory House specialties, its coleslaw.
Next door, to the west of the Hickory House, was then located the Surf Hotel, one of Lake Geneva’s famous hotels. It had been constructed by John Lone, a well-known Lake Geneva entrepreneur at the beginning of the 20th century.
Among the reasons that the Surf Hotel became famous was that a notorious Lake Geneva “madam,” whose name I won’t mention, availed herself of the hotel rooms for use by women and their visitors.
The dish-washing machine in the back room of the Hickory House was a very old “clunker.” One had to be very careful to avoid being burned by it, since it was always extremely hot. Before placing dishes into the dish-washing machine, we had to scrape them clean. Next to the machine was a garbage can full of foul-smelling discarded food that had been scraped off the plates —rib bones and other culinary flotsam and jetsam.
Glasses were never washed in the dish washing machine, which could easily break them, but were instead washed by hand in a sink. I recall one of my high school classmates, whose job it was to wash glasses, invariably broke them and cut his hands. He is now a well-known donor to and alumni leader of the University of Wisconsin in Madison. Another classmate, who was a bus boy at the Hickory House, later became mayor of Monroe, Wisconsin.
The busiest time of my shift was at 2 a.m., when the bars in Lake Geneva closed and customers poured out of them and into the Hickory House, where they would buy cups of coffee to sober themselves up. I could barely keep up, shoving the dirty coffee cups into the dish-washing machine.
The staff was given one free meal a shift, but because I worked the third shift, the cooks always gave me a dinner when I came on duty at 11 p.m. and a breakfast when I went off duty at 7 a.m. We were never allowed to have steaks or ice cream with our meals. I worked eight hours a day, seven days a week. for which I was paid $49 a week for a 56-hour work week.
The Hickory House opened in 1945 and closed in 1961. Everyone who worked at the Hickory House disliked the co-owner, Earl Parsons, as much as they liked his brother, Rick Parsons. Earl had no use for African-American people. If any came into the restaurant for a meal (few did), Earl always ordered the staff to saturate their food with Tabasco sauce in order to ensure that they would never come into the restaurant again.
Earl Parsons died on Aug. 10, 1969, at the age of 72. Rick Parsons died on Dec. 3, 1993, at the age of 80. Carole Anne Parsons died on May 10, 2010 at the age of 71, and Rick Parsons Jr. died on Feb. 21, 1998, at the age of 64.
Working at the Hickory House as a teenager was a good learning experience. It provided me with some excellent insights into both the good and bad facets of humanity.