Best of Geneva Lake nomination period starts July 13, ends Aug. 3

To Our Readers,

One of my favorite projects at the Lake Geneva Regional News is our annual Best of Program where the community gets to vote for their favorite businesses around the lake. It is a positive way for our readers, our community and our businesses to engage with each other.

It is always fun to walk into a local establishment and see awards proudly displayed on front doors, vestibules and in waiting areas. In addition, the annual best of publication becomes a coffee table piece for our readers to reference when they are in search of a great restaurant or in need of a professional service.

In 2022, we added a few categories to better recognize the businesses here. Up first is our nomination round, which begins today, July 13, and ends Aug. 3.

To vote go to https://go.lakegenevanews.net/bestof22.

During our nomination round, users will be able to nominate a business in each category one time. Through our program platform we can monitor nominations to detect cheating, which helps keep the contest on a level playing field.

Anyone who nominates 20 businesses will be entered to win a drawing for a $250 gift card. We will purchase the gift card at a local business of your choice. The key word there is local. Through this program, we are celebrating the businesses in our communities and we want to provide a gift card to one of our local establishments.

In each category, the businesses with the five most nominations will move to our voting round. The voting round begins Aug. 24 and ends Sept. 14. During the voting round, everyone can vote for their favorite business once a day.

After the voting round, we will have another gift card drawing for individuals who vote for at least 20 businesses.

We will announce our winners in our guide at the end of October.

So, we are looking forward to our readers nominating their favorite businesses. It is time to make your voice heard.