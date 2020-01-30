'Boycott Lake Geneva:' Readers sound off on downtown parking costs

Parking in downtown Lake Geneva costs $1 to $2 an hour, and is free during the winter months. City officials recently moved to boost parking rates to $3 in some areas. But downtown business owners objected that higher rates would drive customers away.

As a result, city officials now discussing alternatives, including doubling parking fines from $20 to $40 for those who fail to feed their parking meters.

The following is a selection of reactions from followers of the Lake Geneva Regional News on Facebook, in some cases edited for clarity or brevity:

“It’s all about money.” — Elena Romero

“Better to double the fines than raise the hourly rate (which is already too high). — Kelly Caudill

“Why does the city need so much more money all of a sudden? What have the previous funds been used for?” — Nickie Adler

“Having moved here from a northern lake Michigan shoreline town, I am quite surprised by all of the fees here. Even Door county doesn’t charge for parking.” — Joyce Mayer

“Just another reason not to go shop in Lake Geneva.” — Melissa Markham Haney