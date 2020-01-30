'Boycott Lake Geneva:' Readers sound off on downtown parking costs

Parking in downtown Lake Geneva costs $1 to $2 an hour, and is free during the winter months. City officials recently moved to boost parking rates to $3 in some areas. But downtown business owners objected that higher rates would drive customers away.
As a result, city officials now discussing alternatives, including doubling parking fines from $20 to $40 for those who fail to feed their parking meters.
The following is a selection of reactions from followers of the Lake Geneva Regional News on Facebook, in some cases edited for clarity or brevity:
“It’s all about money.” — Elena Romero
“Better to double the fines than raise the hourly rate (which is already too high). — Kelly Caudill
“Why does the city need so much more money all of a sudden? What have the previous funds been used for?” — Nickie Adler
“Having moved here from a northern lake Michigan shoreline town, I am quite surprised by all of the fees here. Even Door county doesn’t charge for parking.” — Joyce Mayer
“Just another reason not to go shop in Lake Geneva.” — Melissa Markham Haney
“If the parking machines are that expensive why have them in the first place?” Amanda Stanley
“You people are crazy. Nice way to stop tourism. Shop in Delavan. No parking fees.” — Christine Stan
“Parking should be free.” — Ken Brauer
“Politicians who have never owned a small business will never get it. Vote these hacks out. — Mike Lampos
“Guess I will not be going downtown when the meters are active.” — Nancy Smetters
“They’ll stop at nothing to make money.” — Toby Lee
“Boycott Lake Geneva.” — Alice Lovell
“If parking was free, employees would take all of the parking spots. Then people would complain about that.” — Sherri Ames
“That’s crazy. Not only is that expensive for tourists, but it will also make it hard for workers to be able to afford working downtown.” — Jane Ashley
“Wow, now you want to double the parking fines? Is this Chicago? This type of stuff will start making tourists bypass Lake Geneva altogether.” — Ginger Clark Stephens
“I grew up in Lake Geneva. It’s sad to see repeated news of Lake Geneva raising fees for anything and everything these days.” — Kevin Wright
“The businesses need customer to park downtown. It is going to hurt businesses.” — Angela Hunt Laramy
“So I have to pay $3 to buy a coffee or go to the post office? Ridiculous.” — Caroline White Racky
“Shouldn’t be planning budgets around anticipated parking fee or parking fine revenue in the first place.” — Duane Warrenburg
“Another money grab by Lake Geneva. Good reason to spend your money elsewhere in other area communities.” — Kristin Rol Gannon
“How ridiculous. The people coming up with these ideas need to be fired.” — Ann Mangold
“How many businesses are going to be lost because of the lack of people shopping in Lake Geneva? Do you even care how many people will be losing their jobs and livelihoods?” — Dorothy Kit Ten
“I fell bad for all those small businesses in town trying to survive.” — Jim Bestul