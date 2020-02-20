Car accident leaves man needing electric wheelchair

Before hanging up, I asked the man about any support system he had. Besides his caregiver, who came twice a week, he had no one else. I asked about his family, and he told me his mother had died after the accident. He admitted he had not talked to his father or sister since his accident. I learned the painful truth that he had been the passenger in a vehicle that was being driven recklessly by his brother. His brother had died in the accident, but his father had blamed him, even though he was not driving. His father had felt he should have stopped his brother from driving recklessly but the man stated no one could ever tell his brother what to do.

We had a very heartfelt conversation about the accident and his family, and this time we were both in tears. I suggested he try contacting his father one more time, as I felt there was a lot of unresolved pain in their relationship. I had a feeling that his father had been so grief stricken at the time, he had irrationally blamed the man because he needed someone to blame. By this time, my hope was the father would want a relationship again with his son who was still alive.

If not, it was possible he could hurt his son again with his refusal, so I asked the man: “Is reconciliation with your father something you want? Could you handle it if your father still is not able to have a relationship?” He managed to say through his tears, “Yes, yes.”