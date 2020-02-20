Car accident leaves man needing electric wheelchair

Dear W.C.,
I provide home care for a man who is a paraplegic due to a car accident. I help him with personal hygiene, housekeeping, meal preparation, etc., a few day a week. Lately I have noticed a lack of nutritious food and personal hygiene products in his apartment. He has told me he is cutting back to try and save up for an electric wheelchair. Presently he only has a manual wheelchair. He has applied several times over the past two years for an electric wheelchair, but has been declined.
He is not a very strong man, and I know he struggles just to get in and out of my car when I take him to medical appointments, and needs my help pushing his heavy wheelchair. This has severely limited his mobility, as he cannot go to the grocery store, church or other activities due to his inability to push his chair for too long. He is becoming very depressed, and I worry about his well-being so much that I check on him on my own a few days each week.
I also drop off home cooked meals when I visit, because I know he is not eating properly. I try to pick up food from the grocery store for him, but he receives very little in food stamps, and I cannot afford to purchase any more food for him, as I just get by each month myself. I understand his frustration and determination to save up for an electric wheelchair, but not at the expense of his health.
Could you please contact this kind man and see if there is a way The Time is Now can help him?
Dear Readers,
I called the caregiver, and we spoke for a long time about this man and his need for an electric wheelchair. She could not share any of his personal information without risking her job, so I gave her a phone number for him to call me. I also told her to share our website with him, so he could see for himself some of the other fellow creations helped over the years.
The caregiver broke down in tears several times during our conversation, as she had great compassion for this handicapped man and the other senior citizens and handicapped people she cared for. I know from over 30 years of experience in providing poverty relief the difficult conditions our poverty-stricken, handicapped fellow creations can live in. The lack of equipment that can improve the lives of the handicapped is a problem I have dealt with since the very beginnings of The Time Is Now to Help. I thanked the caregiver for her compassion and for bringing this man to our attention.
The next day, I received a phone call from the handicapped man. He simply stated that his caregiver had asked him to call me to see if we could help him get his electric wheelchair. I asked him if he had visited our website and become familiar with how we provide assistance. He stated he had, and he was very interested in the history of our charity.
We talked about the pictures from when I first founded The Time Is Now to Help, and would provide assistance to the severely handicapped children in Chicago. He was sympathetic when he heard how some of these children could not even sit up, yet their families could not afford supportive wheelchairs. I recalled my shock when I saw some of these children carried in to the day care facility on pieces of plywood.
Their parents were the working poor who desperately needed their jobs just so they could provide shelter and food for their handicapped children. The cost of a supportive wheelchair was far out of reach for these families, and the continued denial of requests for wheelchairs from government agencies was heartbreaking to observe. We provided those specialized wheelchairs back then, and we still provide wheelchairs now, as the need is still great.
The man described for me a typical day in his life. Most days, he cared for himself fully, as he is only eligible for a few days of care each week. He carefully plans those hours for when he needs a shower, groceries and laundry done. He told me how he gets himself out of bed in the morning and into his bulky wheelchair. He shared with me his difficulty getting through doorways, in and out of elevators quickly enough, getting through parking lots at a slow pace, and the pain he felt in his arms, hands and back due to constantly trying to maneuver the heavy wheelchair.
I could hear not only his frustration, but also a great sadness. The man was very depressed over how drastically his life had changed over the past three years, since his car accident. I knew there were ways we could make his life not only easier, but also help to remove some of the loneliness.
I asked the man about his income and expenses. He sent me pictures of some of his bills and his budget. We spoke in-depth about his financial situation. He was on housing assistance and received some food stamps. As long as he followed his budget closely, he could get by each month. In order to save the few dollars a week he was saving for a wheelchair, he had to cut back on any supplemental food and toiletries. Both of these were the concern the caregiver had, as she told me how he was starving himself some days due to his determination to get an electric wheelchair.
I questioned the man about this, and he admitted this had been his plan. When I pointed out the irrationality of this idea — how he would have to starve himself for a very long time to save enough for the wheelchair he needed — he agreed it had been a bad idea. He asked: “What am I supposed to do? I have no other hope for ever getting the wheelchair I need.”
I assured him there was hope, and then told him about all of you. He listened quietly before asking, “Do you think your donors would want to help me?” When I told him I believed wholeheartedly that our donors would want to help him get the wheelchair he needs — the wheelchair that will change his life from one of pain and loneliness to one of mobility and inclusivity — all I heard was crying.
Finally the man said: “It would change my life so much to be able to get outside again, to be able to get through stores or to church again. I could access all those things without even needing to get in a car.”
I asked the man if he could send me pictures of his wheelchair he was in now, and he sent me several selfies. I looked at the picture of a man who was still young, but looked much older than his physical age. He was thin and drawn. The man pointed out to me where the chair was causing his body pain, and then he showed me pictures of how he struggled to get through his apartment. It was just as bad as the caregiver had stated in her letter.
I gave the man the name of the website we use to order wheelchairs from for a great discount. I told him to go through the wheelchairs and choose the one he thought would fill his needs best, and then to call me back and we would order it together. I knew he would need some help with the measurements, so I asked if he would like our volunteer who would be dropping off some food and some grocery gift cards to help with that task, or if he would like his caregiver to help with the measurements. He stated he would like his caregiver to do the measurements. I knew the caregiver would do this for him, and he was already comfortable with her.
I asked about his food situation right at that moment, and he admitted he was hungry. I told him I would be sending over a volunteer to drop off some fresh food, along with grocery gift cards for the next time his caregiver shopped for him. We talked about what food he liked, and I wrote these down for our volunteer. I asked if there was anything else he needed from the grocery store, and after some prying, I was able to find out a list of toiletry items he was in need of as well. He did not want to ask me for these items, as he stated his greatest need was the wheelchair.
I had to reassure him several times that all of you would want him to have these toiletries and food. He kept repeating, “All I need is my wheelchair.” But I knew he needed more than that. He needed to feel our caring and sharing and the compassion shared by all of you.
Before hanging up, I asked the man about any support system he had. Besides his caregiver, who came twice a week, he had no one else. I asked about his family, and he told me his mother had died after the accident. He admitted he had not talked to his father or sister since his accident. I learned the painful truth that he had been the passenger in a vehicle that was being driven recklessly by his brother. His brother had died in the accident, but his father had blamed him, even though he was not driving. His father had felt he should have stopped his brother from driving recklessly but the man stated no one could ever tell his brother what to do.
We had a very heartfelt conversation about the accident and his family, and this time we were both in tears. I suggested he try contacting his father one more time, as I felt there was a lot of unresolved pain in their relationship. I had a feeling that his father had been so grief stricken at the time, he had irrationally blamed the man because he needed someone to blame. By this time, my hope was the father would want a relationship again with his son who was still alive.
If not, it was possible he could hurt his son again with his refusal, so I asked the man: “Is reconciliation with your father something you want? Could you handle it if your father still is not able to have a relationship?” He managed to say through his tears, “Yes, yes.”
It was time to say goodbye, as I needed to contact the volunteer to make arrangements for groceries, a hot meal, toiletries and gift card delivery. When we ended our call, with a promise to talk the following day about ordering his new wheelchair, I immediately contacted the volunteer to drop off his food and toiletry items, and then called the caregiver to give her an update. The caregiver was overjoyed to hear about the help we would be providing her client. I asked her if she would be able to help the man with the wheelchair measurements, and she said she would be happy to.
The following day, the man called me to talk about his long-dreamed-of wheelchair. But before we even talked about that, he admitted to having called his father the previous night. He began to laugh and cry at the same time, as he told me how his father had broken down in tears when he heard his voice. It was just as I had thought, and the father and sister both regretted having blamed him for the accident that had put him in his wheelchair. There were apologies and even plans to see each other soon.
The man could not stop thanking me for my advice to call his father. After that happy news, we made the phone call to the wheelchair company and placed the order for his specialized electric wheelchair. It would be a week and a half until it was delivered, but in the meantime, he would have the help of our volunteer and his caregiver to make sure he did not skip meals or lack in personal care or companionship.
The last time we talked, the man was thrilled to share all he was now able to do with his new electric wheelchair. His life was completely transformed by new possibilities. Now, weather permitting, he could get to the grocery store and even a close-by church.
Just getting outside nearly every day changed his depressed outlook to one of hope. His physical pain was removed along with the anguish of the loss of his family. He now had the support of several people, including his younger sister and father whom had apologized for not being there for him over the past three years.
There were many people grateful for our assistance to this young man, the assistance made possible by all of you. Thank you and God bless you.
Over the past five years, we have worked with the Family Foundation to alleviate poverty in our communities. Several hundred men, women, children, senior citizens, the handicapped and veterans have felt the relief of our caring and sharing assistance thanks to the Family Foundation and all of you. It is a continuing effort that all of us can participate in together.
The 2020 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant opportunity is the perfect way for us to continue our goal of helping even more people in 2020. Please consider a donation at this time, knowing it will be matched dollar for dollar by the Family Foundation, doubling your donation, allowing us to help remove the pains of poverty for even more people. The lives changed are all due to you.
Health and happiness, love and God bless everyone, Sal
Please help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization licensed in the states of Wisconsin and Illinois. You will receive a tax deductible, itemized thank you receipt showing how your donation provided assistance for the poverty stricken.
A very special thank you: Family Foundation, Clarence and Marilyn Schawk Family Foundation, James & Lynne Newman Foundation, Paul Ziegler, Ziegler Charitable Foundation, Terrence and Natalie Dunn, Electronic Specialties, Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin, Freedom Plastics Foundation, Hufcor Fund, Fairwyn SB, Symphony Bay Gives Back, Brian Pollard and the Symphony Bay Team, Kunes Country Auto Group, John and Valerie Lincoln, Dick and Jean Honeyager, Thomas Getzen, Doug and Jean Chase, Doris Kushch, Bonnie Glennon, Tom and Mary Johnson, Colleen Heffernan, Delavan Lioness Club, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Schuberth, Janet Schirtzinger, Roger and Ruellene Seymour, Oldies but Goodies Red Hat Society, Stanley Roelker, Nancy Ferguson, Virginia Sammon, Roland and Diane Marie Schroeder, Mary Dunham, Shari and James Loback, Community Church of Richmond, Excel Family Chiropractic and Wellness, Shawn and Donna McLafferty, Dorothy Tookey, James Dyer, William and Jean Isaacson, J.N. Hackman, Philip and Helen Joyce, Randall and Margaret Smith, John and Marian McClellan, David and Shirley Heigl, Gerald and Marilyn Wilkin, and Bob and Millie McCormick.
Memorials: Diane Preston and Audrey Wunderlin-Hersko in memory of Don Wunderlin and Marvin Hersko. Judith Vande Sande in memory of Virginia “Ginny” Paulsen.
Prayer chain: The power of prayer and positive thoughts comes from the true healer, our Lord answering our prayers. Please pray for healing for the following people: Talyn, Mike, Sylvia, Richard, Jennifer, Jayden, Maria C., Alex, Lily, Kaitlyn, Sheila, Rhonda, Deda Lee, Betty, Marilyn, Helen, Dennis, Mary, Joseph, Sal, Jordan, Jean, Tom L., Dr. Peter, Alyce, Matthew, Pam E., Jenene B., John S., Patricia H., Darlene, Judy and Wendy.
Furniture donations: To donate furniture please call Love Inc. 262-763-2743.
Please visit: www.timeisnowtohelp.org