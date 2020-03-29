Charity group trying to stay active during virus emergency

Editor’s note: The Lake Geneva Regional News could not verify the following report of coronavirus cases linked to the Lake Geneva area.

It seems this is just the beginning of what will be a trying period for all of us. I know with certainty that it will be much worse for our poverty-stricken fellow creations.

Going into a period of time where there will be additional job loss, loss of wages, medical bills, hunger and fear, on top of existing poverty, is going to be one of our greatest challenges, in addition to keeping our health. We want to let all of you know we will be providing assistance throughout the pandemic as long as we are physically capable.

We are doing everything possible to keep ourselves well so we are able to continue to help others. If we become quarantined, we will continue to do our work through our volunteers, who complete the many tasks I and my family often do. If I should catch this virus myself, I pray I recover quickly so I can continue our good works. If I do not, I have plans in place for the continuation of our good works.

These things are not always easy to talk about, but due to the times, I think any responsible organization should have plans in place.