Charity group trying to stay active during virus emergency

Editor’s note: The Lake Geneva Regional News could not verify the following report of coronavirus cases linked to the Lake Geneva area.
It seems this is just the beginning of what will be a trying period for all of us. I know with certainty that it will be much worse for our poverty-stricken fellow creations.
Going into a period of time where there will be additional job loss, loss of wages, medical bills, hunger and fear, on top of existing poverty, is going to be one of our greatest challenges, in addition to keeping our health. We want to let all of you know we will be providing assistance throughout the pandemic as long as we are physically capable.
We are doing everything possible to keep ourselves well so we are able to continue to help others. If we become quarantined, we will continue to do our work through our volunteers, who complete the many tasks I and my family often do. If I should catch this virus myself, I pray I recover quickly so I can continue our good works. If I do not, I have plans in place for the continuation of our good works.
These things are not always easy to talk about, but due to the times, I think any responsible organization should have plans in place.
As we have all had to make drastic changes in our daily lives, so, too, will The Time is Now to Help. I already shared last week that we will no longer be doing home checks. The risk of me and our volunteers being exposed to the virus is much too great. If I should be exposed, I would not want to be the one who spreads it to others.
We are all in this together, and need to respect each other’s health and safety.
Another change I would like to address is asking that all requests be submitted by email now. We already do receive quite a few by email, but I would like to see that number increased. For those who are capable and do have a cellphone now and/or wifi in their homes, submitting a request by email will be faster, easier and safer for all parties.
If you or someone you know needs assistance, please send your requests to info@timeisnowtohelp.org. Please include in your email your full name, address, phone number, age and ages of all parties living with you, the assistance you need and the reason you need this assistance. You will be contacted in order received and level of need, for verification and processing of our research.
The first person we have helped due to the COVID-19 virus has survived and been released from the hospital. With many phone calls to the person who was in quarantine with their child who was in the ICU, I learned about the power of this virus. The mother never exhibited any symptoms, and after over two weeks in the hospital, both were released. That is good news, and we thank you for your prayers.
We could all use some good news right now.
This past week, we have been getting grocery gift cards to those who need them most. Senior citizens on a fixed income who do not have any additional funds to stock up on food and supplies. People with autoimmune disorders and other health conditions are being provided with food, toiletries and supplies when they can’t find them.
To go to one of our local grocery stores and find empty shelves was a new experience for most people. Some of our seniors remember shortages from decades ago, but I cannot remember a time when I walked into a grocery store and did not see the shelves overflowing with food, paper products and cleaning supplies. These are all items that are desperately needed by the poverty-stricken, even when there isn’t a pandemic.
A homeless woman and her children were brought to our attention. To be homeless at this time is extremely dangerous. With the lack of personal hygiene, increased stress and improper nutrition that homelessness brings, you are even more susceptible to this virus. We provided a motel room for this mother and children for now to keep them safe. We also provided much-needed food and toiletries. We will help this mother and children get through this time with our caring and sharing compassion from a distance, thanks to the Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant and your matching donations.
A disabled husband and wife were fearful because they could not afford to fill their propane tank to provide heat, hot water and the ability to cook. Thanks to the Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant and all of your matching donations, we were able to fill their propane tank last week and keep them warm and safe in their home. We also paid their overdue electric bill, as they were unable to keep up due to a car repair they had to have done. We removed that fear and stress of poverty for this couple, so they could concentrate on staying well while they self-isolate due to their preexisting conditions.
This is just the beginning of what could be months of hardship for many. If you are at all able to donate at this time, it would be greatly appreciated. For those of you who have already donated in anticipation of the compassion that will need to be shared with many, we and the many people we are providing assistance to thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
At this time, we need to remain strong, helping our poverty-stricken fellow creations. We know many of you are very concerned. We are, too, but we also have great faith this won’t last forever. This too shall pass. We know this may get worse before it gets better, but we will continue to be there to do what we can in a safe manner for all people involved with The Time is Now to Help.
We thank you for your continued support during this difficult time, and pray everyone stays safe and healthy. Thank you and God bless you.
Health and happiness, love and God bless everyone, Sal
Please help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization licensed in the states of Wisconsin and Illinois. You will receive a tax deductible, itemized thank you receipt showing how your donation provided assistance for the poverty stricken.
A very special thank you: Family Foundation, Clarence and Marilyn Schawk Family Foundation, James & Lynne Newman Foundation, Paul Ziegler, Ziegler Charitable Foundation, Lake Geneva Area Realty, Terrence and Natalie Dunn, Electronic Specialties, Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin, Freedom Plastics Foundation, Hufcor Fund, James Voss, Kunes Country Auto Group, The Gary and Nancy Blemel Charitable Fund of InFaith Community Foundation, Allen and Dorothy Hermansen, Jeffrey Martin, John and Valerie Lincoln, Dick and Jean Honeyager, Duane DeYoung, Joyce Byers, Thomas Getzen, Doug and Jean Chase, Doris Kushch, Bonnie Glennon, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Schuberth, Mark and Sandra Schmitt, Floyd and Kathryn Petrie Jr., James Dyer, Jennie Pierson, Bob and Milly McCormick, J.N. Hackman, Stanley Roelker, Kelleher Family, Michael and Kathe Beach, Kenneth and Judy Kelley, Albert and Ellen Burnell, Richard and Judy Peterson, Laura Johnson, Robert and Shelly Hecht, Rita’s Wells Street Salon, William Antti, Michol Ann Ford, Patricia Jankowski, Lee and Betty Hayles, and Saints Simeon & Anna Anglican Church.
Memorials: The estate of Joyce E. Dougherty in her memory. Deborah Bollmann in memory of Dale Hudson.
Prayer chain: The power of prayer and positive thoughts comes from the true healer, our Lord answering our prayers. Please pray for healing for the following people: Talyn, Mike, Sylvia, Richard, Jennifer, Jayden, Maria C., Alex, Lily, Kaitlyn, Sheila, Rhonda, Deda Lee, Betty, Marilyn, Helen, Dennis, Mary, Joseph, Sal, Jordan, Jean, Tom L., Dr. Peter, Alyce, Matthew, Pam E., Jenene B., John S., Patricia H., Darlene, Judy and Wendy.
Furniture donations: To donate furniture please call Love Inc. 262-763-2743.
Please visit: www.timeisnowtohelp.org
