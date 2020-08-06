Cherished memories from football fields in the Lake Geneva region

As of this writing, it is uncertain what will be the fate of football at Badger High School during the coming fall season. I played football for Lake Geneva High School in 1956 and 1957 and for Badger High School in 1958 and 1959.
It was foreordained that I would play high school football, because my uncle, Tom J. Wardingle, who, with my grandparents, raised me, was a star player for Lake Geneva High School during the 1919, 1920, 1921, 1922, and 1923 seasons. (He played on the LGHS Varsity football team when he was only an 8th grader in 1919). And my father, Bernard F. Quinn Jr., was a star player on the 1931, 1932, 1933, and 1934 LGHS teams.
When I was growing up I saw photographs of both of them in football uniforms that were displayed in the trophy cases in the old Lake Geneva High School building (long since demolished).
Beginning in the late 1940s, my uncle Tom would take me to see LGHS football teams play under the Friday Night Lights in Dunn Field. So I was quite familiar with LGHS football a decade before I ever donned a uniform for the first time.
In the 1956 season, I was a quarterback on the “B” Squad, which is what the junior varsity team was called in those days. The highlight of my first year of playing football for LGHS was throwing a long pass to one of our receivers, Bobby DeGraff, who caught it in the end zone for a touchdown. I remember calling the play in the huddle—a “23 long pass,” fading back, closing my eyes and heaving the ball as far as I could before the Wilmot High School pass rushers demolished me.
Bobby DeGraff’s father was an insurance agent whose office was on the east side of Williams Street north of Henry Street. Walter Jonas was the coach of the LGHS football team and had been the coach since 1930. He was my father’s coach during the 1930s. He and his family lived in a house at the southeast corner of Cook and Dodge streets, where Maurine Marx’s “T.C. Smith” B&B is today.
Just before the 1957 season began, Walter Jonas retired and was replaced by Doug Gerber who had been a star football player for LGHS during the 1940s and had played for La Crosse State College in the famous Cigar Bow in Tampa, Florida, on New Year’s Day. After Doug Gerber arrived, he had outfitted the LGHS football team in brand new modern uniforms and helmets, replacing the 1930s uniforms that the LGHS team had worn for many years. More importantly, he relieved all of the veteran senior football players of their staring positions on the team and replaced them with sophomore players, including myself.
I became a starting right tackle on the team on offense and a starting middle linebacker on defense. I was the starting middle linebacker on the team for the next three seasons. I called the signals for the defensive formations that we played. On a kick-off in the game against Elkhorn in 1957, which was the penultimate game of the season, I was about to tackle the Elkhorn ball carrier when an Elkhorn player kicked me in the back in an effort to prevent me from making the tackle. I was taken to Lakeland Hospital where I spent an entire week recovering from a contused kidney. I was, however, back on the field in the next season, 1958, which was my junior year.
I recall the names of some of the great players who we played against. Perhaps the greatest player we played against was Fred Escher (born 1940), who was the star tailback for Delavan High School. Delavan was one of two teams in the conference that still used the old-fashioned “single wing” offensive formation, the other team being Whitewater. All of the other teams in the conference used the “T” formation, which favored passing the ball.
The single wing offense was particularly suited to Fred Escher’s skills as a superb running back. After he graduated from Delavan High School, he received a football scholarship at the University of Miami in Florida, which was a leading college football power. After one season at Miami, however, Fred gave up football and transferred to the University of Wisconsin, where he majored in art and went on to become a famous artist.
Another star I played against was Greg Bush, the quarterback of the Wilmot team. Greg later owned Champs sports bar in Lake Geneva. Among other stars who I played against were brothers Al and Ronnie Bronson of East Troy and Ed Garvey of Burlington, who later became the head of the Major League Baseball Players Association. I also played against my cousin, Dick Vincent, who played for Elkhorn.
In those days, the sports editor of the Lake Geneva Regional News was Don Bearder, the son of the Regional News publisher, A. M. Bearder. Don wrote up accounts of all of the LGHS and Badger High School games, which were published in the LGRN. Frequently his accounts of games featured my achievements, including how many passes I had intercepted in a game, how many fumbles I had recovered, and how many tackles I had made. I very carefully clipped all of his mentions of me that appeared in his accounts of the games, and pasted them in my scrapbook.
Although some of my teammates have passed away, many other are still with us, including Jerry Steinke, the former owner of the Steinke Funeral Home, Lester Speckman, a retired farmer, Ron Marsh, who became the mayor of Monroe, Wisconsin, Dan Miske, a well-known architect in the San Francisco Bay area, Gary Adamson, who owns Lake Geneva Electric Motor Service, Jack Edl, a well-known University of Wisconsin alumnus, Uve Niemachek, a retired Walworth County deputy sheriff, and Wayne Vorpagel, a retired letter carrier.
During the years that I played football for LGHS and Badger High School, the football conference that Lake Geneva and Badger was a member of included East Troy, Whitewater, and Mukwonago high schools, as well as Elkhorn, Delavan, and Burlington. Today three of these schools have been replaced by Westosha, Waterford, and Union Grove high schools.
I particularly enjoyed playing in away games. The team would ride in a school bus to nearby cities where we played away games. Some of the best away games that I played in were against Harvard and Westosha (which was called Salem Central at the time).
After I completed my final season playing high school football, I was offered scholarships to play football by three colleges, Beloit College, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, and Luther College in Iowa. I turned down all three of those offers, because I would soon have a high-paying job working at the Lake Geneva Post Office.
I can say without a shadow of a doubt that playing high school football was one of the most exciting and formative highlights of my young life. I will always cherish having done so.
Patrick Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.
