Cherished memories from football fields in the Lake Geneva region

I recall the names of some of the great players who we played against. Perhaps the greatest player we played against was Fred Escher (born 1940), who was the star tailback for Delavan High School. Delavan was one of two teams in the conference that still used the old-fashioned “single wing” offensive formation, the other team being Whitewater. All of the other teams in the conference used the “T” formation, which favored passing the ball.

The single wing offense was particularly suited to Fred Escher’s skills as a superb running back. After he graduated from Delavan High School, he received a football scholarship at the University of Miami in Florida, which was a leading college football power. After one season at Miami, however, Fred gave up football and transferred to the University of Wisconsin, where he majored in art and went on to become a famous artist.

Another star I played against was Greg Bush, the quarterback of the Wilmot team. Greg later owned Champs sports bar in Lake Geneva. Among other stars who I played against were brothers Al and Ronnie Bronson of East Troy and Ed Garvey of Burlington, who later became the head of the Major League Baseball Players Association. I also played against my cousin, Dick Vincent, who played for Elkhorn.