Chicago fire survivor recounts family's move to Lake Geneva

As the famous story goes, Mrs. O’Leary was in the barn around 9 p.m., milking her cow when the cow kicked over a lantern and sparked the inferno. Mrs. O’Leary consistently denied this account, saying that she never milked after dark. However, as an Irish immigrant living in poverty, she made a convenient scapegoat.

Some have suggested that pieces of Biela’s Comet — a periodic comet that disintegrated around the time of the fire — might have fallen to Earth and sparked not only the Chicago fire but other devastating blazes in Wisconsin and Michigan that same day.

An article in the Chicago Tribune suggested:

“A more likely culprit is the one person who admitted fault for the blaze, Louis Cohn, a businessman and gambler, who died in 1942, was 18 when the fire broke out. His will contained a public confession he’d only shared with friends and family. He and Mrs. O’Leary’s son, along with a few other boys, had been shooting craps in the hayloft by lantern light that night, when one of the boys — not the cow — knocked the lantern over.

“Cohn’s story is perhaps the most believable of the bunch, since he had nothing to gain from lying. Cohn’s version of the story is anything but self-aggrandizing. A 1944 press release from the Medill School of Journalism, which received an endowment from Cohn’s estate, noted Mr. Cohn never denied when the other boys fled, that he stopped long enough to scoop up the money.”

Michelle Bie Love is a member of the Williams Bay Historical Society and co-author of “A Pictorial History of Williams Bay, Wisconsin On Beautiful Geneva Lake.”