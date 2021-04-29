Column: At 100 days 'Biden's border crisis' persists and is an immediate problem

The agents are also often too busy to intercept the guns, drugs and cash the cartels are bring over. The cartels monopolize the territory south of the border and no migrant crosses without first paying up. The cartels seem the biggest beneficiaries of the Biden policies.

Family unit encounters increased 173% last month. Initial detention centers are often full so some families are sent home, while thousands are released internally with no court date, instructed to check in with immigrations authorities later. Who stays and who goes is decided haphazardly.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With these changes and the end of Trump’s return home practice, unaccompanied minors are flooding the border. According to the New York Times (NYT) in March nearly 19,000 children were encountered, the largest number ever encountered in a single month.

Biden has gone back to placing the kids in “cages”, the sites of previous protests. By law the children so placed must move to DHHS shelters in three days. Unfortunately, neither adequate shelter nor adequate staff exist. Much of the Federal workforce has been asked to volunteer for a four-month LOA to work with these children. Emergency shelters are opening such as the San Antonio Coliseum and San Diego’s Convention Center, which houses children as young as five. Military facilities are also being turned into shelters.