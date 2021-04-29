Column: At 100 days 'Biden's border crisis' persists and is an immediate problem

President Biden is pushing a Progressive agenda, ignoring the wishes of those who did not vote for him, as well as some who did. Future problems are predictable. The immediate problem is Biden’s border crisis.
Before the election, Biden derided border security. On his first day in office, he halted construction of the border wall and reversed successful policies of President Trump.
He overturned the Remain in Mexico Program, as well as similar agreements with Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador. These policies were successful and consistent with international practices (U.N. 1967 Protocol) that require refugees to wait in the country they first reach, while the country of their final destination adjudicates their asylum claim. By our laws and the Protocol asylum status depends on “a well-founded fear of persecution”. Currently over two million persons with a legitimate fear so wait.
Predictably, Biden’s changes increased illegal immigration. In March the border patrol reported 172,300 encounters, a 71% increase over the month prior. Mexican President Lopez Obrador explained that “They see [Biden] as the migrant president”, and “Expectations were created that with the government of President Biden there would be a better treatment of migrants.”
Young Mexican men seeking work are the largest group illegally crossing, encouraged by lax border enforcement. Border agents are often too busy with the humanitarian crisis to detain them.
The agents are also often too busy to intercept the guns, drugs and cash the cartels are bring over. The cartels monopolize the territory south of the border and no migrant crosses without first paying up. The cartels seem the biggest beneficiaries of the Biden policies.
Family unit encounters increased 173% last month. Initial detention centers are often full so some families are sent home, while thousands are released internally with no court date, instructed to check in with immigrations authorities later. Who stays and who goes is decided haphazardly.
With these changes and the end of Trump’s return home practice, unaccompanied minors are flooding the border. According to the New York Times (NYT) in March nearly 19,000 children were encountered, the largest number ever encountered in a single month.
Biden has gone back to placing the kids in “cages”, the sites of previous protests. By law the children so placed must move to DHHS shelters in three days. Unfortunately, neither adequate shelter nor adequate staff exist. Much of the Federal workforce has been asked to volunteer for a four-month LOA to work with these children. Emergency shelters are opening such as the San Antonio Coliseum and San Diego’s Convention Center, which houses children as young as five. Military facilities are also being turned into shelters.
From the shelters children are supposed to be placed in the care of vetted sponsors. But when the shelters are full, vetting does not always occur. Then over taxed child welfare workers are supposed assure safe care.
Our citizens have suffered enough during the past year. This is the worst possible time to stress our educational and medical systems (social distancing impossible in overcrowded immigrant facilities) further and bring in competition for jobs just opening up.
It is not that the United States failed to help refugees and displaced persons over the years, we have accepted many. In contrast China, our strongest global adversary, has not. Data from WorldData.info (a liberal leaning institution supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) show that in 2015 (the latest data available) only 978,046 migrants reside in China, whereas 46,627,102 migrants live in the United States. In 2019 China accepted only 47 refugees. In 2019 China was not even in the top 50 nations accepting asylees.
The story of Pasqual is not new but it is heart wrenching. His older male cousin brought 9-year-old Pasqual to the U.S. claiming to be his father. Pasqual had not wanted to leave his Guatemalan village. When the pair arrived here, Pasqual was physically abused by his cousin and eventually placed with a foster family.
His parents had no idea where he was. Eventually an aid organization arranged contact and it was clear Pasqual wanted to return home. He had been placed with a loving American family and had all the advantages of a middle-class American life but clearly missed his family. They desperately wanted him back and he eventually returned home.
Biden’s policies encourage immigrants to sell whatever possessions they have, undertake a long hazardous journey, throw themselves at the mercy of coyotes, and all for an unpredictable outcome. This is anything but humane.
Pamela Wolfe M.D., of the Town of Geneva, is a member of the Republican Party of Walworth County.