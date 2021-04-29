Column: 'Biden is a man of action. He gets the job done.'

President Biden is a man of action. He gets the job done and doesn’t brag about it. Since he took office, the pandemic has weakened and the economy is beginning to recover. He actually had a plan to fight the pandemic; he made sure millions of us were quickly vaccinated. I am one of those millions of Americans who received the vaccine and I am grateful.
President Biden fought for the American people by pushing the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 through Congress; one of the largest economic recovery bills in the history of this nation. He is for things that help the people of the country. He seeks to improve the climate by re-joining the Paris Accords and pushing green energy which will improve our environment and economy. He wants to make our healthcare system better rather than gut the Affordable Care Act. He is currently pushing for massive infrastructure improvements which will help ALL Americans, not just the top 1%.
The American people know President Biden is doing a good job. According to a recent poll released by the Pew Research Center, 59% of Americans say they like the job the president is doing while 39% say they disapprove. He is also performing well beyond the approval ratings of our former President. At the end of his first 100 days in office, Trump held an approval rating of just 39%,
Most Americans are further voicing their support for how Biden and his administration have managed to rollout vaccines to expectant Americans around the country. About seven in 10 Americans say the Biden administration has done a good or excellent job in distributing vaccine shots, an opinion shared by 88% of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents and even 55% of Republicans and those that lean Republican.
How is President doing on our economy? Let us examine a few aspects of the economy. Facts First compares the numbers of non-farm payroll jobs created in the first 100 days of each administration. Cumulatively Trump is at 0.22% compared to Biden at 1.02% a difference of -0.80%. They also looked at the first 100 days of the stock market under each administration. Cumulatively across the S&P 500, Trump is at 3.75% compared to Biden at 8.85% a difference of -5.09%. On the NASDAQ, Trump is at 6.69% compared to Biden at 4.71%, a difference of 1.98%. Finally, on the DOW Jones, Trump is at 4.13% compared to Biden at 9.33% a difference of -5.20%. Remember that Trump inherited a relatively stable economy, while President Biden faced an economy ravaged by Covid-19.
Even though the American Rescue Plan Act created more national debt, it has brought relief to millions of American. Each of us who received our stimulus checks will spend it at local businesses and help the local economies. Just like the GI Bill returned $7 to the economy for every $1 invested, this Act will stimulate our economy and raise billions of dollars in local, state, and national tax revenues. Keep in mind, the national debt has been raised every fiscal year since 1911.
The Trump administration was not an exception to raising the debt ceiling. The national debt increased by $6,807,290,102,465.77 under him. Most of this debt can be attributed to the passage of his CARES Act in 2017. It gave huge tax breaks to wealthy Americans and the Act’s benefits did not trickle down to the workers. It also resulted in trillions of dollars in debt because the government lost tax revenue. Working Americans paid more taxes and suffered cuts in social benefits, services, and infrastructure.
The best part of the Biden administration is its focus on hope. The “we can do it!” spirit is alive again. He doesn’t blame anybody nor does he offer excuses. He rolls up his sleeves and gets to work. He asks for advice and takes it. It is so refreshing to not hear name-calling or divisive words coming from the White House. President Biden believes in this thing Heather McGhee calls the “solidarity dividend.” The sum of us is greater than the sum of the individuals. We need to work together to build the American Dream.
In less than 100 days, President Biden got vaccines in the arms of millions of Americans and got a relief bill passed. Imagine what he will be able to do if we all work together to make American a secure place for all Americans. We have the ability to do this. All we need is the will.
Photos: Scenes from Joe Biden's visit to Kenosha
Election 2020 Biden
Election 2020 Biden
Election 2020 Biden
Election 2020 Biden
Election 2020 Biden
Election 2020 Biden
Election 2020 Biden
Election 2020 Biden
Election 2020 Biden
Election 2020 Biden
Election 2020 Biden
Election 2020 Biden
Election 2020 Biden
Election 2020 Biden
Election 2020 Biden
Election 2020 Biden
Election 2020 Biden
Election 2020 Biden
Election 2020 Biden
Election 2020 Biden
Steven Doelder is a member of the Democratic Party of Walworth County and lives in the Village of Bloomfield.