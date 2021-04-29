Column: 'Biden is a man of action. He gets the job done.'

President Biden is a man of action. He gets the job done and doesn’t brag about it. Since he took office, the pandemic has weakened and the economy is beginning to recover. He actually had a plan to fight the pandemic; he made sure millions of us were quickly vaccinated. I am one of those millions of Americans who received the vaccine and I am grateful.

President Biden fought for the American people by pushing the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 through Congress; one of the largest economic recovery bills in the history of this nation. He is for things that help the people of the country. He seeks to improve the climate by re-joining the Paris Accords and pushing green energy which will improve our environment and economy. He wants to make our healthcare system better rather than gut the Affordable Care Act. He is currently pushing for massive infrastructure improvements which will help ALL Americans, not just the top 1%.

The American people know President Biden is doing a good job. According to a recent poll released by the Pew Research Center, 59% of Americans say they like the job the president is doing while 39% say they disapprove. He is also performing well beyond the approval ratings of our former President. At the end of his first 100 days in office, Trump held an approval rating of just 39%,