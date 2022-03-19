Column: Break out the clubs and start swinging in Lake Geneva

It’s that time of year in Wisconsin. And doubly so for golfers.

Sadness sets in around November each year, when the clubs get one last scrub before hibernating in the basement for winter. Most golf addicts will putt on the carpet and take a few cautious practice swings in the basement, dreaming of blue skies and warmer air. Some venture out to indoor facilities, whacking the ball into a screen mimicking play at Pebble Beach or some other famous venue. The really lucky folks take off to a warmer winter climate somewhere and squeeze in a few quick rounds before returning to the frozen northlands.

At our house Bill is the golfer, of middling skill but always believing the next shot will be perfect. Stephanie loves to get outdoors and marvels at the beauty of courses, but is perfectly happy to ride in the cart and sip an adult beverage.

Spring is a tricky time of year in Wisconsin. Usually, one can count on area golf courses opening by April and sometimes earlier if the weather cooperates. But as we all know, a beautiful March or April day can turn into a gale force cold blow overnight.

Nevertheless, golfers are eager to go pretty much any time the mercury nears 50 degrees.

We thought it might be fun to make note of a favorite hole at many of the region’s great courses. Again, that’s relying on Bill’s experience. He’s played most of the area public courses, usually with sons Kyle and John. There’s a terrific assortment of courses in the Lake Geneva region, all beautiful in their own way. The courses cater to visitors, so the variety of tee boxes offers forgiveness to weekenders while also providing ample challenge for higher-skilled golfers.

Here we go, in no particular order:

The Brute at Grand Geneva Resort — This is a great course. Intimidating. Sometimes scary. Unbelievably beautiful. The par 4 17th with its elevated tee, trouble left and trouble right, is a dandy. A well-placed tee shot is imperative, and still leaves a challenging strike to the green. Confession: Yes, there was a wet ball.

The Highlands at Grand Geneva Resort — While Bill has played the course, it was a few years ago. Still, he remembers the par 5 11th hole, with its big elevation change and emphasis on accuracy. Plenty of risk-reward for long hitters at this beauty on a great links-style course. Confession: Bill says he chooses not to remember his score on this hole.

Palmer Course, Geneva National — The par 5 number 17 is a stunner. And, potentially, a punisher, flirting with the waters of Lake Como all along the left. Be cautious, aim a little right, and it’s still a daunting shot to the green tucked right beside the lake. The views across toward the French Country Inn are amazing. Confession: Bill’s bogey felt like a birdie.

Trevino Course, Geneva National — The par 5 5th plays best to a fade off the tough tee. Imagine, Lee Trevino favoring a fade. A great tee shot may tempt trying to get home in two, but beware a creek guarding the front of the green. Confession: The creek ate Bill’s ball.

Player Course, Geneva National — The confession comes first here. Bill has not yet played this course. Nevertheless, let’s venture a prediction. Driving on Highway 50 or better yet, from the great Hunt Club restaurant, the picturesque par 5 10th, if we’re not mistaken, presents spectacularly. And a little scary. Bill looks forward to playing it this year.

Hawk’s View Como Crossing — The par 3 17th is special. Make sure, whatever tee you intend to play, to climb to the topmost point. You can see for miles across the area. The elevation change tee to green is severe. Don’t go long. Or short. Or left. Or right. Confession: Bill went left.

Majestic Oaks, Lake Lawn Lodge — It’s an older but very well-maintained course, and the par 5 12th is worth the trip. Following Delavan Lake all the way along the left, the eye wants to aim right. But go too far and the second and third shots seem to aim right at the water. The lakeside green is small with an intimidating approach. Confession: Only a greenside bunker kept Bill’s ball dry.

Abbey Springs Golf Course — The round was a long time ago, but the par 4 17th still sticks in the mind. It’s short and drivable, with a near-perfect shot. Downhill, with beautiful views of Lake Geneva. Confession: It was not a near-perfect shot.

Evergreen Golf Course, Elkhorn — There are three nines, each with its own character. The par 5 number 3 South, forces decisions. A creek crosses at just the right spot to require either a big hit or a layup off the tee. Then it doglegs left, generally forcing three shots to an elevated green with trouble left and right. Confession: A par. Never diminish the power of luck.

Delbrook Course, Delavan — A really vintage course with mature trees and plenty of tight tee shots within the 27-hole layout. The par 4 4th South is a punisher at around 450 yards. The tee shot is premium — don’t go right — making getting there in two tough. Confession: Birdie, a few years ago, when Bill was stronger and luckier.

Mind you, these favorite holes may not be your favorite holes. That’s why every golfer needs to play the rounds to find out.

The crazy thing is, despite the winter blues, Wisconsin is one of America’s premier golf destinations, and the Lake Geneva area ranks right at the top statewide. Take your clubs to any of the area tracks and it will be a great day. Guaranteed.

Stephanie Klett is the President and CEO of Visit Lake Geneva, and the former Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. Bill Barth is the former Editor of the Beloit Daily News, and a member of the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame.