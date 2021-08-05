Column: Every vote legally cast must not be canceled by a vote cast illegally

Democrats are going apoplectic over new voting measures passed in various states. They have been viciously attacking Republicans with their usual chants of Racism, Racism, Racism…
Voting law has become a hot issue after multiple election procedures were radically and rapidly changed due to Covid-19. These changes increased opportunities for fraud, and regardless of how much occurred, sowed doubt for some in the validity of the election.
In Congress Democrats are seeking to seize control of elections from the states and give it to the federal government. Earlier this year the House passed HR 1, now being debated in the Senate. Opposition to HR1 has been widespread and even from some Democrats. Voting law in New Hampshire dates to 1783, election turnout there is among the country’s highest. New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner, a Democrat, opposes HR1, calling it a “egregious over-reach of federal authority … the simplicity of Hew Hampshire elections will be gone”. Moderate Democrat Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) also opposes some of the bill.
HR1 mandates that all states offer universal, no excuse absentee voting. Absentee voting, however, is not the norm worldwide. Of 48 European countries only 13 allow no excuse in country, absentee voting, another six require special circumstance such as illness or disability, to vote any other way than in person at the polls. Even Democrats once considered absentee voting problematic. A NYT’s 2012 article “Error and Fraud at Issue as Absentee Voting Rises” cites bipartisan consensus that voting by mail is more easily abused. A bipartisan report signed by President Carter said “Absentee ballots remain the largest source of potential voter fraud”.
Legitimate absentee voting requires reliable voter identification, assurance of voting secrecy, preventing manipulation of results, providing a reliable collection method, and ensuring election boards can manage these issues. HR1 also mandates, among other things, that states continue counting ballots for 10 days after elections which is sure to produce further election doubt, allow non imprisoned felons to vote, and nullifies state voter ID requirements.
Legislatures in 48 states have introduced or passed over 2,950 election related bills. New election laws generally cover issues of private donation for election procedures, voter ID, vote harvesting, and voting absentee.
There have been wild accusations of voter suppression, despite many blue states having similar requirements to those being initiated. President Biden’s claim that the new “Jim Crow assault is real” is echoed by other Democrats. His supposed intent to unify us has evaporated.
Georgia, Florida, Arizona, and Texas have garnered the most vehement outrage no doubt because they are competitive and three have 2022 Senate elections. In Georgia voting now requires any government issued photo ID including free photo ID card, prompting outrage from Democrats. There has not been outrage against similar requirements in blue states New Jersey, Virginia, and California. Georgia also expands the state early-voting period by four days, is this voter suppression?
Georgia continues to offer no excuse mail-in absentee voting. Sixteen other states, including Mr. Biden’s home state of Delaware, require absentee voters have a valid excuse, Connecticut doesn’t offer absentee voting at all.
Here in Wisconsin the Legislature has sent six election related bills to Governor Evers, none of which have been signed. Evers vetoed a measure prohibiting private funds from going to selected communities to disproportionately impact elections. Such funds must go to the Wisconsin Election Commission to be distributed on an equal per capita basis throughout the state.
This bill is needed because of the way Billionaire Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg interfered with the 2020 election. He provided $350 million to election officials in 48 states and 92% went to overwhelmingly Democrat leaning precincts.
More than $10.3 million went to Wisconsin. The leftist Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) directed most of the funds. Their contracts included legal clawbacks requiring return of the funds if CTCL demands were not met. Of the funds 86% went to the Democrat strongholds of Madison, Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha, and Green Bay. The amount given to Republican strongholds was minuscule. For example, Waukesha only received $42, 000 while Racine got $942,000, that is $900,000 more.
Green Bay received $1.6 million, more than 4 times its total 2020 election budget. Areas of the state that received funding saw significantly increased turnout for Democrats compared to prior elections.
Laws that make election fraud more difficult are needed to increase public confidence. Every vote legally cast must not be canceled by a vote cast illegally. That is every voter’s right.
Pamela Wolfe M.D., of the Town of Geneva, is a member of the Republican Party of Walworth County.
