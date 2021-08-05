Column: Every vote legally cast must not be canceled by a vote cast illegally

Democrats are going apoplectic over new voting measures passed in various states. They have been viciously attacking Republicans with their usual chants of Racism, Racism, Racism…

Voting law has become a hot issue after multiple election procedures were radically and rapidly changed due to Covid-19. These changes increased opportunities for fraud, and regardless of how much occurred, sowed doubt for some in the validity of the election.

In Congress Democrats are seeking to seize control of elections from the states and give it to the federal government. Earlier this year the House passed HR 1, now being debated in the Senate. Opposition to HR1 has been widespread and even from some Democrats. Voting law in New Hampshire dates to 1783, election turnout there is among the country’s highest. New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner, a Democrat, opposes HR1, calling it a “egregious over-reach of federal authority … the simplicity of Hew Hampshire elections will be gone”. Moderate Democrat Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) also opposes some of the bill.