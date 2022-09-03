Column: Fresh tastes for stomach and soul await at Walworth's Pearce's Farm Stand

Summer and sweet corn-on-the-cob go together like a steaming bowl of chili in winter.
The fresher the corn the better, and it doesn’t get much fresher than the just-picked ears at Pearce’s Farm Stand. Add butter and salt and you have a pure taste of Wisconsin heaven.
Amazing corn, though, is just for starters. The Pearce family spread overflows with fresh vegetables, fruits and so much more, making it a leading farm-to-consumer facility attracting fans from across the region and beyond.
Tens of thousands come every season, loading up on favorites and also enjoying the sense of being closer to the land with fresh locally sourced produce. For Bill, it’s a reminder of his farm roots growing up on a corn and soybeans operation in downstate Illinois. Some of the best people you’ll ever meet have dirt under their fingernails.
Pearce’s Farm Stand is located at the corner of County F and Highway 67 in Walworth. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through the end of October.
If that makes you think the job is a 9-to-5’er, though, you don’t understand farming.
Meet the family matriarch Mary Ann Pearce. She and her husband Robert “Bob” Pearce have farmed the land for more than half a century. With more than 2,500 acres in production it’s a busy life for several generations of Pearce’s.
Most of the land is devoted to traditional farming like field corn and soybeans, with Bob and Mary Ann’s son Bill playing the leading role.
Smaller fields are dedicated to the produce featured at the Farm Stand. Sweet corn, picked fresh daily, is a big winner with shoppers. Tomatoes, zucchini, green beans, beets, lima beans, onions and just about anything else the home cook might desire is there in volume.
Grandson Bobby Pearce is the maestro of the vegetable patch and greenhouse, keeping the produce bins teeming with product.
“He’s got the big picture,” Mary Ann told us, adding with a chuckle, “He didn’t go to college so we wonder how he got so smart.”
The Farm Stand has lots of other goodies. For a sampling, a recent visit showcased Amish country butter, sweet Italian mushrooms, pickle chips and pickle spears, apple butter, apple hickory barbecue sauce, pineapple salsa, jalapeno mustard, bacon salsa, sweet honey, pure maple syrup, peach and blueberry jam, roasted garlic and mayo mustard spread, canned fruits of several varieties. Remember, that’s just a quick sample. If you can’t find anything on those shelves to tickle your tongue, you’re just not trying.
As for the fresh baked goods coming out of the busy kitchen. Mary Ann says when the wind is right the delightful smells waft all the way to Williams Bay or Fontana and customers show up just following their nose.
Fresh donuts are popular and leap off the shelf. Homemade kettle corn moves fast. Rhubarb streusel bread is decadent. And cranberry nut crunch cookies will defy any dieter’s willpower. By the way, you can buy fresh cookie dough and make your own at home.
We saved these two for last. Joy comes in a jar of Pearce’s homemade maple mustard and Pearce’s homemade caramel sauce. Just writing that sentence makes our mouths water.
Mary Ann, a good-natured octogenarian, can be charming and funny but also points out the successes at the farm stem from old-fashioned hard work.
While the Farm Stand is open from 9 to 5:30, the work begins much earlier and lasts later. The shop is open in the summer and fall, and the work goes on seven days a week.
“Really, it’s more like eight,” she says.
The history is quite a yarn. In the 1960s, the Pearce kids thought they could sell a few ears of corn by setting up a picnic table in the yard along the roadside. Bob saw to it they had a pile of sweet corn and it worked out better than expected. Tomatoes and zucchini came next. Pretty soon selling produce looked like a way to build a serious business.
Obviously, that was a good call.
When summer gives way to fall the Farm Stand takes on a different feel. The Pearces grow about a hundred acres of pumpkins, from traditional gourds to the big ones weighing in at 100-plus pounds.
Kids love what Mary Ann calls the “jumping bales,” thousand-pound rectangular bales of hay set up so youngsters — and more daring older folks, too — can leap from one to the next.
“It’s set up like a little castle,” she told us.
They’ve had car shows and live music. And plenty of good food for those who bring an appetite.
Pearce’s Farm Stand has become known in more recent years for its intricate corn maze designs. In 2016 the maze was designed to look like Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.
“You could pick which side you wanted to go to,” she said.
Another year the design featured Bob and Mary Ann Pearce, but like Clinton and Trump, the view is only visible from the air.
People do get lost in the maze now and then, she said. Signs provide a phone number for the bewildered to call so they can be fetched back to familiar territory.
In a time when corporate America has swallowed so many once-locally owned businesses, leading to a cookie-cutter sameness from one town to another, the multi-generational family owned-and-operated farm just feels right. Here’s hoping the Pearce’s, from the oldest to the youngest, keep the tradition going. Folks can do their part by snatching up the fresh sweet corn, donuts and fixins.
Black Point, a 17-room Queen Anne-styled Victorian summer estate built by Chicago beer baron Conrad Seipp in 1888, includes numerous, one of which is pictured here. Black Point was owned by four generations of the Seipp family before its 2005 donation to the Wisconsin Historical Society, which opened Black Point Estate & Gardens to the public in 2007.
Catherina Orb Seipp, wife of leading Chicago beer baron Conrad Seipp, inherited the equivalent of $97 million, adjusted for inflation, when her husband died in 1890, ensuring the future of Black Point Estate for generations to come. Catherina, born in 1846, passed in 1920. This 1910 photo was taken in the drawing room of her Chicago home on Michigan Avenue.
German immigrant Conrad Seipp (1825-1890), a leading Chicago brewer, built his Black Point Estate summer home on the shores of scenic Geneva Lake in the Town of Linn in 1887-1888. Seipp Brewing Co., founded in 1854, ranked as the nation's largest brewer from 1872-1874 and remained in the top 10 nationally during his lifetime. Despite pivoting to the production of soft drinks, malt syrup and near beer with the arrival of Prohibition in 1920, Seipp Brewing was among Prohibition's casualties, closing in 1930. Repeal of Prohibition came in 1933, too late for Seipp Brewing.
Built by Chicago beer baron Conrad Seipp at a cost of $20,000 in 1887-1888. Queen Anne-styled Black Point Estate today is one of a handful of surviving Victorian mansions that once ringed Geneva Lake. The 8,000-square-foot summer home, handed down through four generations of the Seipp family before it was gifted to the Wisconsin Historical Society in 2005, includes a distinctive four-story corner tower that offers sweeping, breezy views of Geneva Lake and Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay. The 12-acre lakefront estate includes a variety of picturesque garden plantings.
Black Point Estate & Gardens in the Town of Linn offers a variety of plantings and scenic paved walkways on its 12-acre grounds overlooking Geneva Lake. The picturesque gardens are maintained by two part-time groundskeepers with a combine 75 years of service at Black Point.
Black Point Estate & Gardens on Geneva Lake in the Town of Linn features a variety of colorful plantings on the historic 12-acre house museum site, owned and operated by the Wisconsin Historical Society. Docent-guided tours of Black Point are offered May-October in partnership with Lake Geneva Cruise Line.
Tours of Chicago beer baron Conrad Seipp's historic circa-1888 Black Point summer estate in the Town of Linn end with a visit to the house museum's gift shop, which features a variety of local history books and Seipp Brewing Co. memorabelia, among other items. Guests can also purchase a retro-nostalgic recreation of pre-Prohibition beers for on-site-only consumption. The beers are brewed by Seipp's great-great-great-granddaughter, Dr. Laurin Mack, in partnership with Chicago craft brewer Metropolitan Brewing.
Black Point Hillside View, Approaching From Geneva Lake
National Register-listed Black Point Estate cuts an impressive architectural profile on Geneva Lake as one of the few surviving Victorian mansions on the lake. The Queen Anne-styled summer estate, today owned and operated by the Wisconsin Historical Society as a house museum, was built by leading Chicago brewer Conrad Seipp in 1987-1888, serving as a Seipp family summer home across four generations until 2005.
Perched high on a cool, breezy hill overlooking Geneva Lake in the Town of Linn, Black Point Estate & Gardens is a popular warm weather tourist destination, drawing some 8,000-10,000 visitors annually to the National Register-listed home.
A medicine cabinet at circa-1888 Black Point Estate remains as it was left when the National Register-listed summer home was gifted to the Wisconsin Historical Society in 2005 by fourth generation descendants of leading Chicago beer baron Conrad Seipp. Cabinet contents range from 1920s-era tooth powder to a contemporary early 2000s tin of NIVEA skin cream.
Chicago's Conrad Seipp Brewing Co. (1854-1930) was a leading Chicago brewer, turning out 250,000 barrels of beer annually at its height. A top-ten national brewer during namesake Seipp's lifetime, Seipp Brewing ranked as the nation's largest brewer in 1872-1874 before being overtaken by Milwaukee's Schlitz and Pabst and St. Louis' Anheuser-Busch. Like most of the nation's breweries, Seipp failed to survive Prohibition. A selection of pre-Prohibition Seipp beer bottles is seen on display at beer baron Conrad Seipp's getaway Wisconsin summer home, Black Point Estate on Geneva Lake in the Town of Linn. Black Point is today owned and operated by the Wisconsin Historical Society as a home museum, drawing nearly 10,000 visitors annually.
Four generations of the Conrad and Catherina Seipp family called Black Point Estate on Geneva Lake in the Town of Linn their summer home across four generations from 1888-2005. This Christmas 1915 photo of the Seipp family gathered at their Michigan Avenue home in Chicago is among the heirlooms on display at National Register-listed Black Point Estate & Gardens, owned and maintained by the Wisconsin Historical Society as a house museum.
Built by leading Chicago brewer Conrad Seipp as a breezy and cool Wisconsin summer getaway from the hot and humid Windy City, Queen Anne-styled Black Point Estate features airy wrap-around ground and second floor verandas overlooking the estate's colorful, shady grounds and picturesque Geneva Lake. Built in 1887-1888, Black Point served as a summer getaway for four generations of the Seipp family, which gifted the summer estate to the Wisconsin Historical Society in 2005. Opened to the public in 2007, between 8,000-10,000 visitors tour Black Point annually during its May-October tour season.
David A. Desimone serves as site director of Black Point Estate & Gardens for the Wisconsin Historical Society. In the off-season, Black Point presents off-site programs on local history throughout the Lake Geneva area.
Four generations of uninterrupted Seipp family ownership from 1888-2005 have built Black Point Estate into a unique time capsule of Geneva Lake and Chicago brewing history. Built by leading Chicago beer baron Conrad Seipp as a summer vacation residence for his family, Black Point Estate is today owned and operated by the Wisconsin Historical Society, with tours offered annual from May to October.
With an 8,000-square-foot mansion on 100 lakefront acres back in the day, Chicago brewer Conrad Seipp's Black Point Estate could accommodate large groups for social gatherings of various sorts. On July 26, 1908, members of the Seipp's Säengerbund choir from the family's Chicago brewery and Lake Geneva's Germania Mannerchor singing society gathered at Black Point for a joint men's choir concert at Black Point.
One of the most lavishly appointed rooms at Black Point Estate is the main floor music room, which includes fine artwork, a ornate and colorful stained glass window, and a crystal chandelier. Centerpiece of the music room is the Seipp family's 1911 Chickering grand piano. As part of its 2005 donation of Black Point Estate, the Seipp family left the Wisconsin Historical Society a sizeable collection of piano sheet music.
A visit to Black Point Estate & Gardens is a step back in time to the Victorian era. The Queen Anne-styled summer estate was built by leading Chicago brewer Conrad Seipp in 1887-1888 and used by four generations of the Seipp family until 2005, when the property was donated to the Wisconsin Historical Society for use as a house museum. Some 8,000-10,000 visitors tour Black Point annually between May-October.
Built by Chicago beer baron Conrad Seipp at a cost of $20,000 in 1887-1888. Queen Anne-styled Black Point Estate today is one of a handful of surviving Victorian mansions that once ringed Geneva Lake. The 8,000-square-foot summer home, handed down through four generations of the Seipp family before it was gifted to the Wisconsin Historical Society in 2005, includes a distinctive four-story corner tower that offers sweeping, breezy views of Geneva Lake and Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay. The 12-acre estate includes a variety of picturesque garden plantings.
Black Point: View from Second Story Wrap-Around Veranda
The second floor wrap-around veranda at Black Point Estate offers a pictureque view of Geneva Lake and the 12-acre estate grounds. The home's cool, breezy verandas augmented the 17-room summer home's 8,000 square feet of living space.
When the Seipp family turned ownership of Black Point Estate over to the Wisconsin Historical Society in 2005, an estimated 95% of its contents were left behind, including artwork, furniture, decor, knick-knacks and personal items, including the contents of this wardrobe.
Chicago-based Seipp Brewing Co. was once a dominant player in the Chicago and U.S. beer market, producing over 250,000 barrels annually at its height and briefly ranking as the nation's largest brewer between 1872-1874. Beer baron Conrad Seipp, who built a Wisconsin summer home on Geneva Lake in the Town of Linn, was a pioneer of modern brewing with innovations including new techniques in refrigeration, distribution and marketing. Seipp died in 1890 and members of his family continued to run the company until its 1930 demise, shortly before the 1933 end of Prohibition. The company and several of its historic pre-Prohibition brews were revived by Seipp's great-great-great-granddaughter, Laurin Mack, in collaboration with Chicago craft brewer Metropolitan Brewing.
German immigrant Conrad Seipp started making beer in Chicago in 1854. Brewers of beers touted as "just a little better than the kind you thought was best," the Conrad Seipp Brewing Co. was among hundreds of U.S. breweries that failed to survive Prohibition (1919-1933). The company and several of its historic pre-Prohibition brews were revived in 2020 by Seipp's great-great-great-granddaughter, Laurin Mack. Tourists at Black Point Estate, the family's 1888-2005 Geneva Lake summer home in the Town of Linn, have the opportunity to purchase and quaff a cold Seipp brew at the end of their tour. The revived Seipp brews are made in collaboration with Metropolitan Brewing, a Chicago craft brewer.
Artist's view of Chicago's Conrad Seipp Brewing Co. facility
Chicago's Conrad Seipp Brewing Co. briefly ranked as the nation's largest brewer between 1872-1874 before being eclipsed by Milwaukee-based brewers Schlitz and Pabst, among others. At its height, Seipp Brewing produced a quarter million barrels of beer annually. Brewery namesake Seipp built a Wisconsin summer estate, Black Point, on the cool, breezy shores of Geneva Lake in the Town of Linn in 1888. Black Point Estate & Gardens is today owned and operated by the Wisconsin Historical Society as a house museum.
In 42 Photos: Black Point Estate and Gardens, Lake Geneva, Summer 2022
Views of historic Black Point Estate and Gardens on Geneva Lake in Lake Geneva (Town of Linn), owned and managed by the Wisconsin Historical Society.
Black Point Estate Bedroom
Black Point: Catherina Seipp (1846-1920)
Catherina Orb Seipp, wife of leading Chicago beer baron Conrad Seipp, inherited the equivalent of $97 million, adjusted for inflation, when her husband died in 1890, ensuring the future of Black Point Estate for generations to come. Catherina, born in 1846, passed in 1920. This 1910 photo was taken in the drawing room of her Chicago home on Michigan Avenue.
Black Point: Conrad Seipp portrait
German immigrant Conrad Seipp (1825-1890), a leading Chicago brewer, built his Black Point Estate summer home on the shores of scenic Geneva Lake in the Town of Linn in 1887-1888. Seipp Brewing Co., founded in 1854, ranked as the nation's largest brewer from 1872-1874 and remained in the top 10 nationally during his lifetime. Despite pivoting to the production of soft drinks, malt syrup and near beer with the arrival of Prohibition in 1920, Seipp Brewing was among Prohibition's casualties, closing in 1930. Repeal of Prohibition came in 1933, too late for Seipp Brewing.
Black Point: Conrad Seipp photograph
Black Point: Emma Seipp Schmidt
Emma Seipp Schmidt (1862-1942), daughter of Conrad and Catherina Seipp, was the second generation owner of Black Point Estate along with her husband Otto L. Schmidt (1863-1935).
Black Point Estate Tower
Built by Chicago beer baron Conrad Seipp at a cost of $20,000 in 1887-1888. Queen Anne-styled Black Point Estate today is one of a handful of surviving Victorian mansions that once ringed Geneva Lake. The 8,000-square-foot summer home, handed down through four generations of the Seipp family before it was gifted to the Wisconsin Historical Society in 2005, includes a distinctive four-story corner tower that offers sweeping, breezy views of Geneva Lake and Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay. The 12-acre lakefront estate includes a variety of picturesque garden plantings.
Black Point Estate Grounds
Black Point Estate & Gardens in the Town of Linn offers a variety of plantings and scenic paved walkways on its 12-acre grounds overlooking Geneva Lake. The picturesque gardens are maintained by two part-time groundskeepers with a combine 75 years of service at Black Point.
Black Point Flower Bed
Black Point Estate & Gardens on Geneva Lake in the Town of Linn features a variety of colorful plantings on the historic 12-acre house museum site, owned and operated by the Wisconsin Historical Society. Docent-guided tours of Black Point are offered May-October in partnership with Lake Geneva Cruise Line.
Black Point Garden Beds
Black Point Gift Shop
Tours of Chicago beer baron Conrad Seipp's historic circa-1888 Black Point summer estate in the Town of Linn end with a visit to the house museum's gift shop, which features a variety of local history books and Seipp Brewing Co. memorabelia, among other items. Guests can also purchase a retro-nostalgic recreation of pre-Prohibition beers for on-site-only consumption. The beers are brewed by Seipp's great-great-great-granddaughter, Dr. Laurin Mack, in partnership with Chicago craft brewer Metropolitan Brewing.
Black Point Guests Stroll Grounds
Owned and operated by the Wisconsin Historical Society, Black Point Estate & Gardens on Geneva Lake in the Town of Linn is a popular Lake Geneva area tourist destination.
Black Point: Headboard Detail
Intricate, detailed carving craftsmanship highlights this Victorian era bed headboard at Black Point Estate.
Black Point Hillside View, Approaching From Geneva Lake
National Register-listed Black Point Estate cuts an impressive architectural profile on Geneva Lake as one of the few surviving Victorian mansions on the lake. The Queen Anne-styled summer estate, today owned and operated by the Wisconsin Historical Society as a house museum, was built by leading Chicago brewer Conrad Seipp in 1987-1888, serving as a Seipp family summer home across four generations until 2005.
Black Point View From Geneva Lake
Perched high on a cool, breezy hill overlooking Geneva Lake in the Town of Linn, Black Point Estate & Gardens is a popular warm weather tourist destination, drawing some 8,000-10,000 visitors annually to the National Register-listed home.
Black Point Medicine Cabinet
A medicine cabinet at circa-1888 Black Point Estate remains as it was left when the National Register-listed summer home was gifted to the Wisconsin Historical Society in 2005 by fourth generation descendants of leading Chicago beer baron Conrad Seipp. Cabinet contents range from 1920s-era tooth powder to a contemporary early 2000s tin of NIVEA skin cream.
Black Point Paving Bricks.jpg
Black Point: Seipp Beer Bottles
Chicago's Conrad Seipp Brewing Co. (1854-1930) was a leading Chicago brewer, turning out 250,000 barrels of beer annually at its height. A top-ten national brewer during namesake Seipp's lifetime, Seipp Brewing ranked as the nation's largest brewer in 1872-1874 before being overtaken by Milwaukee's Schlitz and Pabst and St. Louis' Anheuser-Busch. Like most of the nation's breweries, Seipp failed to survive Prohibition. A selection of pre-Prohibition Seipp beer bottles is seen on display at beer baron Conrad Seipp's getaway Wisconsin summer home, Black Point Estate on Geneva Lake in the Town of Linn. Black Point is today owned and operated by the Wisconsin Historical Society as a home museum, drawing nearly 10,000 visitors annually.
Black Point: Seipp Beer Bottles 2
Black Point: Seipp Beer Bottles 3
Black Point: Seipp family photo
Four generations of the Conrad and Catherina Seipp family called Black Point Estate on Geneva Lake in the Town of Linn their summer home across four generations from 1888-2005. This Christmas 1915 photo of the Seipp family gathered at their Michigan Avenue home in Chicago is among the heirlooms on display at National Register-listed Black Point Estate & Gardens, owned and maintained by the Wisconsin Historical Society as a house museum.
Black Point: Side View Showing Verandas
Built by leading Chicago brewer Conrad Seipp as a breezy and cool Wisconsin summer getaway from the hot and humid Windy City, Queen Anne-styled Black Point Estate features airy wrap-around ground and second floor verandas overlooking the estate's colorful, shady grounds and picturesque Geneva Lake. Built in 1887-1888, Black Point served as a summer getaway for four generations of the Seipp family, which gifted the summer estate to the Wisconsin Historical Society in 2005. Opened to the public in 2007, between 8,000-10,000 visitors tour Black Point annually during its May-October tour season.
Black Point: Site Director David A. Desimone
David A. Desimone serves as site director of Black Point Estate & Gardens for the Wisconsin Historical Society. In the off-season, Black Point presents off-site programs on local history throughout the Lake Geneva area.
Black Point: Table Scene
Four generations of uninterrupted Seipp family ownership from 1888-2005 have built Black Point Estate into a unique time capsule of Geneva Lake and Chicago brewing history. Built by leading Chicago beer baron Conrad Seipp as a summer vacation residence for his family, Black Point Estate is today owned and operated by the Wisconsin Historical Society, with tours offered annual from May to October.
Black Point: Billiard Room
The billiard room at Black Point Estate.
Black Point: Group Outing Visit
With an 8,000-square-foot mansion on 100 lakefront acres back in the day, Chicago brewer Conrad Seipp's Black Point Estate could accommodate large groups for social gatherings of various sorts. On July 26, 1908, members of the Seipp's Säengerbund choir from the family's Chicago brewery and Lake Geneva's Germania Mannerchor singing society gathered at Black Point for a joint men's choir concert at Black Point.
Black Point: Music Room
One of the most lavishly appointed rooms at Black Point Estate is the main floor music room, which includes fine artwork, a ornate and colorful stained glass window, and a crystal chandelier. Centerpiece of the music room is the Seipp family's 1911 Chickering grand piano. As part of its 2005 donation of Black Point Estate, the Seipp family left the Wisconsin Historical Society a sizeable collection of piano sheet music.
Black Point: Parlor 2
The parlor at Black Point Estate.
Black Point: Parlor
The parlor at Black Point Estate.
Black Point: Billiard Room 2
The billiard room at Black Point Estate, the original man cave, is anchored by this 151-year-old pool table, built in 1871 by Chicago pool table manufacturer Zeller.
Black Point: Tower View of Geneva Lake in the Early Evening
An early evening view of Geneva Lake as seen from Black Point Estate's signature four-story tower.
Black Point: Dining Room
The dining room at Black Point Estate.
Black Point: Early Evening View of Geneva Lake from Tower
An early evening view of Geneva Lake as seen from Black Point Estate's signature four-story tower.
Black Point: Amy Bachtell of Hartland Taking Picture of Flowers
Looking for some gardening ideas to take back home, Hartland resident Amy Barchtell takes pictures of the colorful plantings at Black Point Estate & Gardens during a recent tour.
Black Point: Stained Glass in Music Room.jpg
Detail of the stained glass window in the music room at Black Point Estate.
Black Point: Staircase
A visit to Black Point Estate & Gardens is a step back in time to the Victorian era. The Queen Anne-styled summer estate was built by leading Chicago brewer Conrad Seipp in 1887-1888 and used by four generations of the Seipp family until 2005, when the property was donated to the Wisconsin Historical Society for use as a house museum. Some 8,000-10,000 visitors tour Black Point annually between May-October.
Black Point Estate Tower with Blue Sky
Built by Chicago beer baron Conrad Seipp at a cost of $20,000 in 1887-1888. Queen Anne-styled Black Point Estate today is one of a handful of surviving Victorian mansions that once ringed Geneva Lake. The 8,000-square-foot summer home, handed down through four generations of the Seipp family before it was gifted to the Wisconsin Historical Society in 2005, includes a distinctive four-story corner tower that offers sweeping, breezy views of Geneva Lake and Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay. The 12-acre estate includes a variety of picturesque garden plantings.
Black Point: View from Second Story Wrap-Around Veranda
The second floor wrap-around veranda at Black Point Estate offers a pictureque view of Geneva Lake and the 12-acre estate grounds. The home's cool, breezy verandas augmented the 17-room summer home's 8,000 square feet of living space.
Black Point: Wardrobe
When the Seipp family turned ownership of Black Point Estate over to the Wisconsin Historical Society in 2005, an estimated 95% of its contents were left behind, including artwork, furniture, decor, knick-knacks and personal items, including the contents of this wardrobe.
Conrad Seipp Brewing Co. ad 2
Chicago-based Seipp Brewing Co. was once a dominant player in the Chicago and U.S. beer market, producing over 250,000 barrels annually at its height and briefly ranking as the nation's largest brewer between 1872-1874. Beer baron Conrad Seipp, who built a Wisconsin summer home on Geneva Lake in the Town of Linn, was a pioneer of modern brewing with innovations including new techniques in refrigeration, distribution and marketing. Seipp died in 1890 and members of his family continued to run the company until its 1930 demise, shortly before the 1933 end of Prohibition. The company and several of its historic pre-Prohibition brews were revived by Seipp's great-great-great-granddaughter, Laurin Mack, in collaboration with Chicago craft brewer Metropolitan Brewing.
Conrad Seipp Brewing Co. ad 1
German immigrant Conrad Seipp started making beer in Chicago in 1854. Brewers of beers touted as "just a little better than the kind you thought was best," the Conrad Seipp Brewing Co. was among hundreds of U.S. breweries that failed to survive Prohibition (1919-1933). The company and several of its historic pre-Prohibition brews were revived in 2020 by Seipp's great-great-great-granddaughter, Laurin Mack. Tourists at Black Point Estate, the family's 1888-2005 Geneva Lake summer home in the Town of Linn, have the opportunity to purchase and quaff a cold Seipp brew at the end of their tour. The revived Seipp brews are made in collaboration with Metropolitan Brewing, a Chicago craft brewer.
Artist's view of Chicago's Conrad Seipp Brewing Co. facility
Chicago's Conrad Seipp Brewing Co. briefly ranked as the nation's largest brewer between 1872-1874 before being eclipsed by Milwaukee-based brewers Schlitz and Pabst, among others. At its height, Seipp Brewing produced a quarter million barrels of beer annually. Brewery namesake Seipp built a Wisconsin summer estate, Black Point, on the cool, breezy shores of Geneva Lake in the Town of Linn in 1888. Black Point Estate & Gardens is today owned and operated by the Wisconsin Historical Society as a house museum.
Stephanie Klett is the President and CEO of Visit Lake Geneva, and the former Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. Bill Barth is the former Editor of the Beloit Daily News, and a member of the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame.