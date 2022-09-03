Column: Fresh tastes for stomach and soul await at Walworth's Pearce's Farm Stand

Summer and sweet corn-on-the-cob go together like a steaming bowl of chili in winter.

The fresher the corn the better, and it doesn’t get much fresher than the just-picked ears at Pearce’s Farm Stand. Add butter and salt and you have a pure taste of Wisconsin heaven.

Amazing corn, though, is just for starters. The Pearce family spread overflows with fresh vegetables, fruits and so much more, making it a leading farm-to-consumer facility attracting fans from across the region and beyond.

Tens of thousands come every season, loading up on favorites and also enjoying the sense of being closer to the land with fresh locally sourced produce. For Bill, it’s a reminder of his farm roots growing up on a corn and soybeans operation in downstate Illinois. Some of the best people you’ll ever meet have dirt under their fingernails.

Pearce’s Farm Stand is located at the corner of County F and Highway 67 in Walworth. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through the end of October.

If that makes you think the job is a 9-to-5’er, though, you don’t understand farming.

Meet the family matriarch Mary Ann Pearce. She and her husband Robert “Bob” Pearce have farmed the land for more than half a century. With more than 2,500 acres in production it’s a busy life for several generations of Pearce’s.

Most of the land is devoted to traditional farming like field corn and soybeans, with Bob and Mary Ann’s son Bill playing the leading role.

Smaller fields are dedicated to the produce featured at the Farm Stand. Sweet corn, picked fresh daily, is a big winner with shoppers. Tomatoes, zucchini, green beans, beets, lima beans, onions and just about anything else the home cook might desire is there in volume.

Grandson Bobby Pearce is the maestro of the vegetable patch and greenhouse, keeping the produce bins teeming with product.

“He’s got the big picture,” Mary Ann told us, adding with a chuckle, “He didn’t go to college so we wonder how he got so smart.”

The Farm Stand has lots of other goodies. For a sampling, a recent visit showcased Amish country butter, sweet Italian mushrooms, pickle chips and pickle spears, apple butter, apple hickory barbecue sauce, pineapple salsa, jalapeno mustard, bacon salsa, sweet honey, pure maple syrup, peach and blueberry jam, roasted garlic and mayo mustard spread, canned fruits of several varieties. Remember, that’s just a quick sample. If you can’t find anything on those shelves to tickle your tongue, you’re just not trying.

As for the fresh baked goods coming out of the busy kitchen. Mary Ann says when the wind is right the delightful smells waft all the way to Williams Bay or Fontana and customers show up just following their nose.

Fresh donuts are popular and leap off the shelf. Homemade kettle corn moves fast. Rhubarb streusel bread is decadent. And cranberry nut crunch cookies will defy any dieter’s willpower. By the way, you can buy fresh cookie dough and make your own at home.

We saved these two for last. Joy comes in a jar of Pearce’s homemade maple mustard and Pearce’s homemade caramel sauce. Just writing that sentence makes our mouths water.

Mary Ann, a good-natured octogenarian, can be charming and funny but also points out the successes at the farm stem from old-fashioned hard work.

While the Farm Stand is open from 9 to 5:30, the work begins much earlier and lasts later. The shop is open in the summer and fall, and the work goes on seven days a week.

“Really, it’s more like eight,” she says.

The history is quite a yarn. In the 1960s, the Pearce kids thought they could sell a few ears of corn by setting up a picnic table in the yard along the roadside. Bob saw to it they had a pile of sweet corn and it worked out better than expected. Tomatoes and zucchini came next. Pretty soon selling produce looked like a way to build a serious business.

Obviously, that was a good call.

When summer gives way to fall the Farm Stand takes on a different feel. The Pearces grow about a hundred acres of pumpkins, from traditional gourds to the big ones weighing in at 100-plus pounds.

Kids love what Mary Ann calls the “jumping bales,” thousand-pound rectangular bales of hay set up so youngsters — and more daring older folks, too — can leap from one to the next.

“It’s set up like a little castle,” she told us.

They’ve had car shows and live music. And plenty of good food for those who bring an appetite.

Pearce’s Farm Stand has become known in more recent years for its intricate corn maze designs. In 2016 the maze was designed to look like Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

“You could pick which side you wanted to go to,” she said.

Another year the design featured Bob and Mary Ann Pearce, but like Clinton and Trump, the view is only visible from the air.

People do get lost in the maze now and then, she said. Signs provide a phone number for the bewildered to call so they can be fetched back to familiar territory.

In a time when corporate America has swallowed so many once-locally owned businesses, leading to a cookie-cutter sameness from one town to another, the multi-generational family owned-and-operated farm just feels right. Here’s hoping the Pearce’s, from the oldest to the youngest, keep the tradition going. Folks can do their part by snatching up the fresh sweet corn, donuts and fixins.