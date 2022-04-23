Column: From plumbers to shoemaker, Lake Geneva deserves its own Spoon River Anthology

In 1915, the celebrated American author Edgar Lee Masters published his highly acclaimed book Spoon River Anthology. It was a collective biography of residents of his two small home towns in central Illinois, Lewistown and Petersburg. After Spoon River Anthology was published Edgar Lee Masters went on to have a long career as a lawyer in Chicago.

Spoon River Anthology became one of the most well-known books in American literature, a book well worth emulating. Over the course of its history, particularly during the 1940s and 1950s, Lake Geneva was much like Lewistown and Petersburg. It had among its residents people very similar to those that Edgar Lee Masters had sketched in his Spoon River Anthology. Accounts of their lives need to be rescued before the passage of time relegates them to anonymity.

Perhaps one of the most interesting people in Lake Geneva was Joe Macuba. Joe Macuba was a shoemaker whose shop was located on the east side of the 400 block of Cook Street across the street from Central School. Just about every working class resident of Lake Geneva patronized Joe Macuba’s shop. Why? Because for many people it was too expensive to buy a new pair of shoes. Joe Macuba repaired old pairs of shoes by giving them new heels and soles. My grandmother sent me to Joe’s shop with a pair of old shoes that needed new heels or soles so many times that I have lost track of how often I went there.

Joe Macuba’s nephew, Jim Macuba, was the assistant barber in Del Schaude’s barber shop on the west side of the 100 block of Center Street across the street from the Post Office.

Few residents of Lake Geneva during the 1940s and 1950s will forget the Lake Geneva cop who during the summers hung tickets on cars with Illinois plates whose parking meters on Lake Street — today’s Wrigley Drive — had expired. The cop’s name was Erwin “Corby” Giese. He was the most likable cop in Lake Geneva. “Corby” lived on the east side of the 1000 block of Williams Street.

Nor could anyone forget the names of the automobile dealers in Lake Geneva during the 1940s and 1950s. If one went to the Chevrolet dealership on the east side of the 200 block of Center Street to see the new Chevrolet models, he or she would encounter Jack Brellenthin, the Chevrolet dealer. And if one went to the Buick dealership on the south side of the 800 block of Main Street, one would encounter the Buick dealer, Everett Boutelle. Residents interested in Fords would be greeted by Bobby Cook, the co-owner of the Ford dealership at the northeast corner of Broad and Geneva streets. Bobby Cook had been a star basketball player at the University of Wisconsin before becoming the Ford dealer in Lake Geneva.

If a resident had a problem with his or her plumbing, they would call one of the plumbers in Lake Geneva — William Hooker, Donald Ingram, Harry Bucht or Lind Schryver.

No one who walked on the sidewalks in Lake Geneva will ever forget the names of “Reinert and Malsch” on the iron manhole covers that they saw as they walked by them. The names on the manhole covers were those of the two owners of the leading construction firm in Lake Geneva, Edward Reinert and Herman Malsch.

Few residents who drank beer or whiskey in Lake Geneva taverns would forget the name of Basil Rafter, who owned the tavern on the west side of the 500 block of Broad Street. My grandfather, Thomas Wardingle, would frequently take me with him to Basil Rafter’s tavern when I was a young boy until my grandmother put an end to such shenanigans. I loved it when my grandfather would put me on top of the pinball machine in Basil Rafter’s tavern and hand me a bunch of nickels before he stepped up to the bar and ordered a whiskey. There were no stools in Basil Rafter’s tavern, only long “foot rests” upon which customers placed a foot.

And how could anyone forget the old man who rented row boats on the east side of the Riviera, Bill Kowalk?

Many of the individuals whose names I have mentioned in this column deserve to have their biographies written. History is essentially biography written large and placed in context. Accordingly, some of my future columns illuminating the history of Lake Geneva will no doubt feature biographical sketches of Lake Geneva residents whose names I have mentioned in this column just like the biographies of residents of his two hometowns that Edgar Lee Masters featured in Spoon River Anthology.

Patrick Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.