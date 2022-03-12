Column: Get to know the people behind Visit Lake Geneva's good answers

Often, quality customer service comes down to just having good answers for the questions people ask.

And so it is for Visit Lake Geneva’s experienced staff at the organization’s frontline center located at 201 Wrigley Drive. On any given day these good folks field hundreds of questions about, well, all things Lake Geneva. Despite the volume it’s an understatement to say they’re hard to stump.

We thought it might be fun — and educational — to take a look at some of the most frequently asked questions. By the way, it’s not only out-of-towners who use the lakefront visitors’ center. Locals stop by with questions, too, and we’re happy to serve them.

Here are a few of the most common things people want to know, in no particular order:

“I heard Lake Geneva has a walking path around the lake. What is that?” The 21-mile public footpath takes 8-10 hours to traverse. There are several access points in Lake Geneva, Williams Bay, Fontana and elsewhere. Staff informs people where to park, where to find restrooms and how to access the shore path.

“Those big boats are cool. How do they work?” From the summer schedule to the Santa Cruise, answers are ready, including timing and costs.

“Is there a public place to swim?” All the information anyone might need about access to Riviera Beach is quickly available, from the Memorial Day to Labor Day schedule, hours and daily admission rates. We have addition information on Fontana Beach and Williams Bay Beach too.

“Is Lake Geneva bike-friendly?” Bicycling enthusiasm has been growing in tourism, and the visitor center has all the information for safe excursions. While biking around town can be congested and no bikes are allowed on the shore path, the nearby White River State Trail is a 12-mile route; Lake Geneva Zipline & Adventures offers a 12-mile mountain biking trail; and Grand Geneva rents bikes for its 8.5 miles of trail.

People often want to know: “Where is the best place … for seafood; for a fish fry; a great steak?” Our Visit Lake Geneva folks are trained diplomats, representing the many restaurant partners equally. They work with customers to narrow down choices by location, food preferences and so forth, then offer lots of different suggestions.

“Is there a public boat launch?” The City of Lake Geneva’s facility is a block east of the Riviera on Wrigley Drive. Staff can answer questions about access, rates and short-term parking.

“Are people allowed to fish along the lake?” At the fishing pier, on the west end of Library Park. An added plus: There are public restrooms at the site. A valid fishing license is required (and can be purchased online or at Walmart) and bait is available at Phillips 66 or Kwik Trip along Broad Street.

“Is Lake Geneva kid-friendly?” That’s like asking if water is wet. The Visitors Center has information on a wide variety of child-friendly activities, from ziplining to the beach to the Tristan Christ Magic Theater to Dancing Horses Theater and much, much more.

“Are there boats for rent?” Absolutely, at multiple locations around the lake. Staffers can direct customers to vendors, including information on hours and rates.

“Where are the best places to view fall colors?” The Visitors Center offers brochures complete with driving tour maps, available in-season every year.

That’s just a sampling, of course, and every unique visitor has a unique question. The experienced folks at the center try hard to anticipate the nature of those questions and to have ready answers prepared. Now and then, though, somebody may ask a question outside the norm. Center representatives pride themselves on their resourcefulness. If they don’t know immediately, they do know where to look for answers.

Lou Ann Anderson manages the Visit Lake Geneva Information Center. We asked what she enjoys most about working to meet the needs of her customers.

“It’s being part of someone’s vacation,” she said. “People like to connect, and we hear all sorts of stories. It’s fun. The people we deal with are in a good frame of mind because it’s vacation. We deal with happy people.”

Well, sure. But in customer service there’s always that random person who got up on the wrong side of the bed. We asked Lou Ann how the staff handles the occasional difficult visitor.

“We’re patient and we listen,” she said. “It’s our job to find a way to help them if we possibly can. We understand what’s happening and try to help them work through it.”

Fortunately, because the Lake Geneva area is so appealing, those “happy people” make up the vast majority of visitors. Still, it’s good to know experienced staff members are ready for just about any question or issue that walks in the door.

We’d like you to meet them. Lou Ann is the manager and has been at the Visitor Center just over eight years. Janet Miller has been with the center since 2007; Sandy Biging since 2018; Diane Leedle since 2020; and Meg Torgerson and Patti Watson joined the group in 2021.

Stop by. They’ll be happy to greet you. And answer your questions.

Stephanie Klett is the President and CEO of Visit Lake Geneva, and the former Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. Bill Barth is the former Editor of the Beloit Daily News, and a member of the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame.