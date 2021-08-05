Column: GOP suppressing vote goes beyond gerrymandering

What was the motivation for drawing a 2011 Wisconsin assembly district map that would split the Town of East Troy into three assembly district? What would drive the map drawers to split the Delavan/Darien School District into two separate assembly districts? What would explain including Racine County’s Bohners Lake in the 32nd Assembly District when the majority of the district is found in Walworth County? The answer is simple: gerrymandering.
Gerrymandering allows the political party in control to draw district maps that undermine democracy and is the worse form of voter suppression. The Republicans lost all state-wide offices in the 2018 election.
GOP Gov. Scott Walker lost his bid for re-election by roughly one percentage point. Yet Walker carried 63 of the state’s 99 state Assembly districts. In fact, the data show that 64 of the 99 districts are more Republican than the state as a whole, based on their vote for governor. In other words, Republicans enjoy a built-in 64-35 advantage in the partisan makeup of the 99 Assembly districts. The gerrymandered district maps translated into a massive 29-seat GOP advantage in the Assembly. That’s very close to the 27-seat margin (63-36) that Republicans won in 2018.
In 2020, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden won Wisconsin in a state-wide election by about 21,000 votes. Yet the Republicans won 61 out of 99 seats in the Assembly during this same election. With district maps that would be fairly drawn, you would expect over half the seats would be held by Democrats. With sophisticated computer programs, the Republicans were able to undermine democracy by allowing the politicians to select their voters.
In 2021, the Assembly District maps must be re-drawn to reflect changes in population. Governor Evers set up a non-partisan People’s Maps Commission to draw the maps. The State Republican leadership have decided to draw their own maps and the battle will most likely in end up in court with substantial costs to the taxpayer. Republican leadership attempted to hire taxpayer paid lawyers to fight this battle, but were told by the courts their action was illegal.
Gerrymandering is not the only tool the Republicans are using to suppress the vote in Wisconsin. They have introduce bills in the legislature to make it more difficult for certain groups of voters to cast their ballots; these groups traditionally vote Democratic.
One bill would require most elderly and disabled people who are indefinitely confined to show photo ID in order to vote absentee; require all absentee voters to fill out more paperwork and show their ID every time they vote absentee, rather than just the first time as is current law; and require voters who are confined to apply to get an absentee ballot every year, rather than have them sent automatically as they are now.
Another bill would make it a felony for an employee of a nursing home or other care facility to coerce an occupant to apply for, or not apply for, an absentee ballot. The bill is so broadly written that any comment or action related to absentee ballots could be prosecuted as a potential violation.
The Republicans voted to limit the number of ballot drop boxes in any community and restrict where they can be located. Municipalities with populations under 70,000 can only have a drop box at the election clerk’s office. Larger cities can have three additional drop boxes on municipal property, including police and fire stations, but not public parks.
Another proposed bill would have required anyone under age 65 who claims to be indefinitely confined to get a signed statement from a doctor, with violators guilty of a felony.
You would expect Republicans to be pro-democracy and would want every eligible citizen to vote. The right to vote is the foundation of a democratic republic and the attempted coup on January 6th should serve as a warning that our democracy is under attack. Republican leadership in Wisconsin have already approved a review of the 2020 election and hired retired police officers to investigate unfounded reports of widespread voter fraud. Their action will cost taxpayers more money, perpetuate the “big lie,” and prevent the normal orderly transfer of power.
What is the most important component of a democratic society? It is the concept that the majority rules. The person with the most votes wins. The concept of “one person…one vote” is the foundation of our democracy and we need an independent map commission to draw our Wisconsin district maps to make sure democracy works.
Steven Doelder is a member of the Democratic Party of Walworth County and lives in the Village of Bloomfield.
