Column: GOP suppressing vote goes beyond gerrymandering

In 2021, the Assembly District maps must be re-drawn to reflect changes in population. Governor Evers set up a non-partisan People’s Maps Commission to draw the maps. The State Republican leadership have decided to draw their own maps and the battle will most likely in end up in court with substantial costs to the taxpayer. Republican leadership attempted to hire taxpayer paid lawyers to fight this battle, but were told by the courts their action was illegal.

Gerrymandering is not the only tool the Republicans are using to suppress the vote in Wisconsin. They have introduce bills in the legislature to make it more difficult for certain groups of voters to cast their ballots; these groups traditionally vote Democratic.

One bill would require most elderly and disabled people who are indefinitely confined to show photo ID in order to vote absentee; require all absentee voters to fill out more paperwork and show their ID every time they vote absentee, rather than just the first time as is current law; and require voters who are confined to apply to get an absentee ballot every year, rather than have them sent automatically as they are now.