Column: In Lake Geneva, change is the only constant

For readers interested in how the city of Lake Geneva is being transformed at the close of the second decade of the 21st century, there is no better way to witness it than for them to drive up the Center Street hill to just beyond the Stone Ridge subdivision and then drive through the new subdivision that Shodeen is developing at the far northern edge of the city.
Many houses have been built in the new Shodeen subdivision and are ready for occupancy or already have people living in them. The view of Geneva Lake in the distance to the south from this new subdivision is spectacular. What is significant, however, about the new Shodeen subdivision is that it occupies the same size area as did the original plat of the village of Geneva laid out by the Irish-born surveyor Thomas McKaig in 1837-1840.
As a teenager in the mid-1950s, I used to walk around in the area where the Shodeen subdivision is now being developed. This area was then primarily a cornfield bordered by woods on its northern side. The only access to the area was a dirt road running up the hill, a road that is today Center Street.
One day, while carrying my single shot .22 caliber Springfield rifle, looking for something to shoot, I stumbled upon a rectangular stone. Upon closer scrutiny, I saw that the year 1837 was carved on the stone. I had no idea what the date meant. It was 60 years later when I was researching the history of Lake Geneva that I realized that the stone with 1837 carved on it that I had stumbled on in 1954 was probably placed there by Thomas McKaig as he surveyed the area in 1837.
The only creature that I shot that day with my Springfield .22 rifle was a red squirrel that I saw perched high on the branch of a tree bordering the cornfield. For the remainder of the day, I felt very guilty about dispatching the red squirrel.
The sense of Lake Geneva’s transformation that I experienced as I traversed the new Shodeen subdivision in 2020 is probably no different from the sense experienced by earlier residents of the village of Geneva as they watched new subdivisions being built and the expansion of the small village.
Among these 19th century subdivisions were the Phillips addition, developed by Erasmus Darwin Phillips on Catholic Hill south of Main Street; the Harrison Rich and Andrew Ferguson additions between Madison Street and Center Street north of the village’s original northern boundary on North Street during the 1850s; the Crawford subdivision developed in 1875 by John Haskins, John E. Burton and others between Center Street and the White River (named after the Crawford Manufacturing Co., which was located on Haskins Street); the Fernando C. Marsh subdivision developed during the early 1870s, comprising the area west of the Pioneer Cemetery, and including Maxwell Street, Franklin Avenue, Jefferson Street, and Fremont Street; the 1893 Columbian addition, north and northwest of Pioneer Cemetery, named after the Columbian Exposition (World’s Fair), that was held in Chicago in 1893; and, during the mid-20th Century, the Manor, developed by William F. Trinke between Main Street and the Lake on the west side of the city; and the Sturwood subdivision (named after Buckingham Sturges), developed by Clark Habecker during the early 1950s on the hills west of Elmwood Avenue.
Today, of course, other subdivisions besides the Shodeen subdivision are being developed in Lake Geneva, including the Symphony Bay subdivision on the far southeast side of the city, and the Edgewood Hills subdivision on the city’s northwest side. And an entirely new “east side” of the city was developed between Curtis Street and the Highway 12 bypass south of Main Street. In some ways this “east side” has replaced the downtown business district of Geneva as the vital heart of the city.
The current transformation of Lake Geneva, however, is not without controversy. Quite a few residents, including newer ones, are convinced that such a transformation will destroy Lake Geneva’s attractiveness as a “small city” with all of the charm and ambience that such a status entails. They fear that Lake Geneva will soon become just another exurban metropolis like Woodstock or McHenry. It was precisely because of Lake Geneva’s “small city” ambiance that many new residents chose to live here.
Such controversy, however, is not a new phenomenon. Indeed, during the mid-1950s when the U.S. government selected Lake Geneva as one of three possible sites for the new Air Force Academy (which was to be located on the south shore of Geneva Lake), there arose an enormous hue and cry against the Air Force Academy being located here. Among the issues cited by those who opposed the Air Force Academy was that it would lead to a doubling of Lake Geneva’s population. The outpouring of opposition to the Air Force Academy being located here persuaded the U.S. government to locate it in Colorado Spring, Colorado.
Over the coming years and decades, more subdivisions in Lake Geneva will, no doubt, continue to be developed, primarily on the city’s periphery. The transformation of Lake Geneva is a process that will continue far into the distant future.
There will be future residents of the city who will view such a transformation with the same sense of wonder that I experienced as I traversed the Shodeen development at the far northern edge of the city. Whether Lake Geneva can retain its “small city” charm and ambiance remains to be determined.
Patrick Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.
