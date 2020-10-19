Column: In Lake Geneva, change is the only constant

For readers interested in how the city of Lake Geneva is being transformed at the close of the second decade of the 21st century, there is no better way to witness it than for them to drive up the Center Street hill to just beyond the Stone Ridge subdivision and then drive through the new subdivision that Shodeen is developing at the far northern edge of the city.

Many houses have been built in the new Shodeen subdivision and are ready for occupancy or already have people living in them. The view of Geneva Lake in the distance to the south from this new subdivision is spectacular. What is significant, however, about the new Shodeen subdivision is that it occupies the same size area as did the original plat of the village of Geneva laid out by the Irish-born surveyor Thomas McKaig in 1837-1840.

As a teenager in the mid-1950s, I used to walk around in the area where the Shodeen subdivision is now being developed. This area was then primarily a cornfield bordered by woods on its northern side. The only access to the area was a dirt road running up the hill, a road that is today Center Street.