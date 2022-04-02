Column: 'Kenny Joe' Payne was everywhere in Lake Geneva back in the 1950s

Joe Payne was one of the most well-known residents of Lake Geneva during the 1950s and again in the early years of the 21st century. He was born in Lake Geneva on December 18, 1928, as Kenneth Joseph “Kenny Joe” Payne, the son of Alan Payne and Jennie Lazzaroni Payne. The Lazzaroni family owned the Clair Hotel and Bowling Alley at the southeast corner of Broad and Main streets.

As a young man, Joe Payne would frequently come to our house on Maxwell Street to visit my uncle, Tom J. Wardingle. Joe seemed to be everywhere walking the streets of Lake Geneva, watching basketball games in the Lake Geneva High School Auditorium and watching Lake Geneva High School football games at Dunn Field.

Joe graduated from Lake Geneva High School in 1948 and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He married Jane McElroy and they had seven children — Mary Lynn Payne, Bridget Payne, Richard “Dickie” Payne, Penny Payne Mahmood, Kellie Payne, Courtney Payne Wadsworth and Sean Payne.

Mary Lynn Payne became a rural route letter carrier for the Lake Geneva Post Office. Bridget Payne was a cook at the West End tavern on the north side of Lake Como. “Dickie” Payne drove people to O’Hare, Midway, and Mitchell airports, and Sean Payne managed the Horticultural Hall. Mary Lynn Payne now lives in Florida. Bridget Payne lives on Dodge Street around the corner from my house on Maxwell Street, “Dickie” Payne lives in Fontana, and Sean Payne lives in Lake Geneva.

Joe Payne owned a tavern on the west side of the 100 block of Center Street, across the street from the U.S. Post Office. His wife Jane eventually owned the tavern.

Joe Payne was also for a while the co-owner of Mars Tavern, what is now Mars Resort on the south shore of Lake Como. As the owner of Mars, he had five of the large photographs of Lake Geneva taken by Vern Hackett moved from the cocktail lounge of the Clair Hotel — which he owned — to Mars Resort, where they can be seen today. Two of the large photographs are in the Geneva Lake Museum.

Toward the end of the 1950s Joe Payne moved from Lake Geneva to Prescott, Arizona where he operated a tavern which he ran until he returned to Lake Geneva at the beginning of the 21st century. Joe Payne passed away in Lake Geneva on January 7, 2010. He was 82 years old. He was buried in the St. Peter’s Cemetery in East Troy.

Patrick Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.