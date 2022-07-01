Column: Lake Geneva has roared back from the pandemic and is positioned well going into the future

When $156.6 million lands into the local economy that sounds like a big deal.

Because it is.

Year-over-year, that’s how many more dollars flowed into the Walworth County and Lake Geneva tourism sector from 2020 levels to 2021 results.

Readers might be thinking, “Well, of course it’s higher because 2020 was a pandemic year.”

True.

Here’s the pearl inside that shell, though: Tourism revenue rose a solid $10 million from the last non-pandemic year, 2019.

Trends tell the real story, and the latest statewide tourism figures confirm the Lake Geneva region’s upward trajectory continues. As one of Wisconsin’s top visitor destinations the new numbers provide a clear indication that not only has the region’s draw rebounded, impressive new growth is occurring.

“We expected our business community to come roaring back,” Stephanie said. “Everyone knew this was an unpredictable, once-in-a-century aberration. All the fundamentals remained in place. Natural beauty. Extraordinary attractions. World-class resorts and amenities. Unique goods and services. The only question was how long it would take to get beyond pandemic restrictions to enable robust growth to resume.”

Over the past months this column has kept a focus on some of the smart initiatives within the Lake Geneva region’s business community.

Rather than make like a turtle and retreat into a shell of timidity, many local businesses have taken advantage of the slower traffic to invest and improve their properties. As a result the area positioned itself particularly well for growth as people emerged from sheltering and, with caution, sought to get back into the swing of normal life.

New businesses have opened, with more on the way. The large resorts have been investing millions in improvements. Popular amenities like The Riviera Ballroom have been refurbished. There’s a new polish on the community and visitors clearly like it.

“One thing every successful community and business operator understands is that resting on past performance is a ticket toward slippage,” Stephanie said. “It’s basic economics to understand you are going forward or you are going backward. Lake Geneva is blessed by nature and location. The rest is up to us, and it’s been gratifying to watch our business community respond to adversity and position itself for the future, and for Visit Lake Geneva to play our part in that process.”

Consider a few other facts represented in the post-pandemic numbers. Figures are compiled by Tourism Economics and Longwood International, working with the Wisconsin departments of Tourism and Revenue:

Total business sales revenue has followed the visitor spending rebound. In 2019 sales amounted to $784.9 million, plunging to $613 million in 2020. For 2021, revenues rose to $790 million, rebounding and surpassing pre-pandemic figures.

Tourism employment is up from 2020 but remains below 2019 levels, from 7,252 jobs in 2019 to 6,846 in 2021 (up from 5,895 in 2020). Keep in mind, though, virtually every storefront has a “Help Wanted” sign in the window. Obviously, employment figures would jump if employers could fill all those vacant positions. Anyone who wants to work can find a job, and that’s a good thing.

This one is particularly interesting. While 2021 tourism employment is slightly lower, employee pay is much higher indicating workers are making (and, no doubt, spending in our community) more money. Labor income in 2019 was $204.1 million; in 2021, it’s $223.4 million.

There’s ample reason to anticipate the current upward trends will continue. Here’s a big one. Resort destinations are seeing a resurgence in corporate and business meeting traffic, which is an enormous economic driver. Likewise, the summer season has arrived and businesses are experiencing strong customer traffic.

International travel is rebounding as restrictions are eased. The United States is the world’s leading destination and the Lake Geneva region is an increasingly popular place to visit for foreign travelers. The numbers – and opportunities – are staggering. Tourism makes up more than 10% of the world’s GDP, and foreign travel brings more than $1.1 trillion annually to America.

“It all comes together to create a bigger market for what we have to offer,” Stephanie said. “We’re stronger than we were because our business community could see beyond the challenges and invested accordingly. The latest tourism figures prove that optimism was well placed and the future looks bright.”

Good news for everybody. Let’s get after it.

Stephanie Klett is the President and CEO of Visit Lake Geneva, and the former Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. Bill Barth is the former Editor of the Beloit Daily News, and a member of the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame.