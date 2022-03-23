Column: Lake Geneva Regional News celebrates 150 years

The Lake Geneva Regional News has been around a long time and it’s truly unfathomable it has been around 150 years. It’s rare anything lasts that long, but here we are 150 years later with new faces, new and updated ideas, new technology and new ways in which reporters get and find stories. While things are a lot different now — heck, they change by the day — one piece of coverage that has remained constant is sports.

This place and the people here have covered a lot. I have only been here for the full 2021-2022 winter sports season where I have covered as much as I can with the hope, plan and desire to cover so much more in the spring, summer, fall and do it all over again. Regardless if I’m here in this position two years, five years, 10 years or however long, I’m grateful to be a part of this company, this paper, this community and be a small piece of history.

I’m going to take a look back at five sports stories that this paper has had the privilege of covering in 1973, comparing them to my coverage nowadays, with two belonging to me just in the 2021-2022 winter sports season alone.

1. On Jan. 11, 1973, Badger wrestling defeated Elkhorn 34-24 in points with big wins by Stan Mytych, Bo Gruner, and Jon Schulz. Four seniors including Pat Thomas, Mike Katzenberg, Brian Fortney and Marty Hansen all earned a victory by pin fall. The Badgers won seven of the 12 matches at the meet in the Southern Lakes Conference matchup.

2. Since I physically arrived at my job at the end of October 2021, out of all the sports that I have covered, Badger swimming has stood out as being a lot better than their competition. The girls team placed sixth back at the State Championships back in November 2021 and the boys finished 15th at the state meet. That appeared to be no different on Jan. 25, 1973. Badger swimmer Ken Robinson broke his own and school record in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:11:4, topping his previous record of 1:11:6. McHenry still defeated Badger 55-40 back then, but nowadays, atop from swimmingly beating everyone else in-conference, they have set a lot of individual and team records.

3. The Chick Evans Scholarship, a full-ride scholarship — tuition and housing for four years — offered to high school golfers and caddies, was given to Badger High School senior Wesley Toton also on Jan. 25, 1973. He was a caddy at the Lake Geneva Country Club. Toton was one of 22 Wisconsin scholarship winners. This year, Badger senor Sarah Teske was one of three in Walworth County to be awarded the scholarship. This program began in 1930 and is still going 92 years later. I should have become a caddy.

4. Unfortunately, I wasn’t at the game when it happened, but Big Foot senior Gus Foster became the all-time leading scorer in Big Foot basketball history Jan. 10 with 1,350 points in a game against Badger. Before the season begun, I met with Big Foot head basketball coach Hunter Price to give me a layout, if you will, about his team for the year.

One of the first things he brought up was Foster and he called him one of the best basketball players in the state of Wisconsin. As I covered Big Foot throughout the season, that point was proven time and time again as Foster averaged a double-double with 23.8 points-per-game and 10.5 rebounds. He’ll leave a lasting impression on Big Foot, Walworth County, the state of Wisconsin and any local fan of basketball.

5. Foster, however, wasn’t the only 1,000-point scorer here in Walworth County. Badger senior Ty McGreevy only needed seven points to hit that milestone and he ended with 33 points in their 80-43 rout of Milwaukee Reagan back on Jan. 18. He shot 66% from the floor. I was at that game and seeing the excitement on the McGreevy’s, his teammates and coaches face was something I’ll never forget. After talking to McGreevy and head coach John Witte after the game, I knew the victory meant more to them, especially McGreevy. I have had the opportunity to talk with several high school athletes over my three years professionally in this career, but he stands out as one of the humblest kids I have ever met. As a fan, that game was not enjoyable. Blow outs aren’t fun to cover. But that was a special moment that I’m glad I was able to witness because McGreevy, Witte’s interview, his teammates and the student section reaction came out a lot better than the game.

I spent a few hours looking over old newspapers we have here and throughout them I noticed they wrote a lot. Yes, we’re writers — we write a lot, too — but to compact that all into one story seemed like overwork and a waste of time. Nobody is going to take the time to read all that. I also believe photos seemed less important. In a lot of cases, the photos are what makes the people interested in stories. I’m not a professional photographer by any stretch of the imagination. Every decent photo I get is luck. But I try my best to be the best writer and accidently be the best photographer I can be.

While I noticed some differences from back in the day to now, not a whole lot of changes were in the sports section. I don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing. Am I doing it right? Is it good that a lot of my work is similar to a writer in the 1970’s when it’s 2022? I don’t have an answer to that, but what I’m going to continue to do is be the best person I can be in and outside the newsroom in that I’m always striving to be better than I was the day before.

This is a fun job. It’s a dream job, honestly. While some of my time is spent in an office, most of it is at a game or event. That’s pretty sweet. The things I have been able to do here in such a short time, the people I have been able to meet and interact with has been amazing and that goes for my time in Montana, Alabama and now in Wisconsin as a journalist. I’m grateful every day I can do this for a career and I can’t wait to learn, grow and continue to get better as a journalist and a person in the months and years ahead.

