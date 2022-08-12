Column: Oakfire serves can't-stop-eating pizza with a view & a heart

We never would be presumptuous enough to say where visitors can find the best view of beautiful Geneva Lake.

But we will say the upper deck at Oakfire, 831 Wrigley Drive, is a top-five beauty.

Owner David Scotney, who sat down with us at the restaurant for an interview recently, is an interesting character. He’s energetic, demonstrative and speaks with authority. A man with a plan.

He came to the restaurant business in Lake Geneva by a circuitous route. It’s not in the family bloodline. It wasn’t a childhood dream. He didn’t go to school to become a chef.

Born in Pennsylvania and raised along Maryland’s picturesque Chesapeake Bay, David’s first love – more accurately, a continuing love – was music and art. Wisely, his father “told me to figure out what you’re good at and then lean into it.”

Along the way, though, David realized financial considerations — the need to earn a living — suggested his design talents could open opportunities in marketing and advertising. He went to work for a big-city advertising agency in Downtown Chicago. He did well, but 70-hour work weeks and a pressure-cooker atmosphere led him to reassess his direction.

“That experience taught me that the unhappiness I saw in a lot of the creatives there was because they were being overutilized,” he said.

That’s a polite way of saying the company overworked people, an unfortunate but common practice in the corporate world.

“I decided to quit and start my own company solely based on the philosophy of you work to live, you don’t live to work,” he said. “No creative will work more than 40 hours a week, and you’ll actually get more productivity out of them because they’re rested and having fun.”

That was 18 years ago. The company — it’s called Reach — has been extraordinarily successful doing websites, ad campaigns, marketing and branding.

Meanwhile, he and his bandmates continued to make music. David is the singer. The style is hard rock.

“We always called it intellectual metal. Or nerdy metal,” he said, with emphasis on lyrics and storytelling.

At about this point the reader is probably wondering the same thing we were, namely, how did this all wind up with a trendy pizza shop overlooking our lovely lake.

The explanation isn’t as complicated as one might think. David Scotney loves pizza.

In Chicago he missed the kind of East Coast, New York-style pizza he’d grown up eating. So he started making it at home. Then he discovered a restaurant serving Neapolitan-style pizza, which set off his active mind.

“I’d never had anything like this. Very different from New York-style,” he explained.

Get him talking about the finer points of pizza and it turns into a rapid-fire exposition about ingredients, dusty-powdery flour, the best mozzarella cheese and the need for imported tomatoes, and how it all revolves around high temperatures in a wood-fired oven capable of turning out a perfect Neapolitan pizza in 90 seconds.

“I’ve been studying the chemistry and physics behind this for 10 years,” he said. “I’m still in love with it. Obsessed with it.”

While vacationing in Lake Geneva he noticed the former Scuttlebutt property on the lakefront was for sale. Perfect place, he thought, for his pizza. That was eight years ago. Two years into the project, David decided the old building needed to be replaced and the result is today’s Oakfire. It has an industrial feel, with lots of steel and old wood, exposed ceilings and garage doors opening towards the lake. Massive panes of glass bring in the outdoors and provide diners with a breathtaking view of the water.

“I wanted to elevate the game here in town,” he said. “This brings a modern vibe with it, with these garage doors. We wanted to try and blow people’s minds about what could be done here.”

To say the business is doing well is an understatement. The restaurant business now makes four times the revenue generated by Reach, he said.

It has allowed David to open two new locations, in Kenosha and Minocqua. All three Oakfire locations, including the Lake Geneva flagship, have a similar while unique feel and serve variations on the artisan pizza recipes.

Growing revenues have allowed him to branch out into commercial real estate ventures through Oakfire Properties, acquiring and remodeling investment structures.

But let’s get back to the most important thing. Pizza. We stuffed ourselves. It’s can’t-stop-eating amazing. And it all comes with that view.

One last thing. Scotney believes in giving. The Oakfire family has worked with local churches to provide food for people living below the poverty line. They have helped Walworth County pantries raise thousands of dollars. They run fundraisers for animal shelters in Lake Geneva, Kenosha and Minocqua. For two years they have worked with pantries to provide free Thanksgiving and Christmas meals.

And when the coronavirus hit and restaurants were ordered to shut down in-person dining, which cost staff jobs, David made it a priority to see that his associates were fed.

“We would host a family meal for the staff that couldn’t work. They could come, fill up containers and take meals home to their families,” he said.

Well done. That’s Lake Geneva. Looking out for our own.