Column: Quinns played a role in forming Hillmoor, Horticultural Hall

For many weeks, readers of the Lake Geneva Regional News have contacted me asking why, if quite a few of my columns have featured biographies of various residents of Lake Geneva over the course of the city’s history, haven’t I devoted a column to biographies of members of my own family? My response to these readers has been that to feature members of my family in one of my columns would be an exercise in narcissism. However, this response has not deterred readers from continuing to ask me why I have not featured members of my family in any of my columns. I have reluctantly concluded that I must defer to readers’ requests. Accordingly this column will feature members of the Quinn family in Lake Geneva.

I will state at the onset that despite my surname being Quinn I knew absolutely nothing about the Quinn family as I was growing up. I was raised not by Quinns but by my maternal grandparents and uncle, whose surname was Wardingle. My mother, Helen Wardingle Quinn, passed away in 1945 at the age of 35 and my father, Bernard F. Quinn, Jr., disappeared immediately after her funeral. I was told that he had been killed in a car crash in Illinois. My father had returned to Lake Geneva shortly before my mother’s death after having served in the 9th Armored Division in Europe during World War II and had fought in the Battle of the Bulge, a battle in which his cousin Joseph Quinn of Elkhorn was fatally wounded. My father and Joe, who was in the 35th Infantry Division, encountered one another by chance in the middle of the battle. After the Battle of the Bulge, my father’s division went on to seize the famous “Bridge at Remagen” over the Rhine River.

It was only when I returned to Lake Geneva following my career as the university archivist at Northwestern University for 34 years that I began to do research on the history of the Quinn family in Lake Geneva. What follows is what I learned.

Shortly after the devastating “potato famine” in Ireland at the end of the 1840s and the early 1850s my great great grandparents, William and Rose Molloy Quinn and their three youngest sons, Bernard, Thomas, and James Quinn, left their home in Tullamore, Ireland, and began a journey that led them to Geneva. Tullamore is in the center of Ireland about 50 miles due west of Dublin. It is home of the legendary Irish Whiskey “Tullamore Dew.”

Traveling with William and Rose Quinn and their three sons was their daughter Anna Quinn Warren and her husband George Philip Warren. They took a boat from Ireland to Liverpool, England where they boarded the ship “Australia” which took them across the Atlantic. They arrived in New York City on October 31, 1853.They then took a boat north on the Hudson River to Esopus, New York on the west side of the Hudson where they stayed until 1859. They then traveled by boat up the Hudson River to Albany where they boarded a boat on the Erie Canal which took them across New York state to Buffalo. There they boarded a lake schooner which took them on Lake Erie, Lake Huron, and Lake Michigan to Southport, Wisconsin — today Kenosha. From there they rode in a wagon 30 miles west to the small village of Geneva where they purchased a farm in Geneva Township, on the south side of Palmer Road west of Petrie Road. I have no idea where they got the money to purchase the farm. Family legend has it that Rose Molley Quinn’s family had money.

Michael, William, Patrick and John Quinn, the older sons of William and Rose Quinn, had migrated to the United States before them arriving in New York City on the ship “The Great Western” on May 6, 1853. After a brief stopover in Esopus, New York, three of them went west to Walworth County, Wisconsin, while Patrick — for whom I am named — remained in Esopus.

Although their youngest son, James, had begun the journey with William and Rose Quinn, he disappeared somewhere along the way. I have no idea what happened to him.

In 1862, William and Rose Quinn’s oldest son, Michael, married a neighbor who was a widow, Polly Dinsmore Enos, and moved to her farm at the northeast corner of Palmer and Petrie roads. Michael and Polly Quinn eventually had nine children. Bernard and Thomas Quinn continued to work on their parents’ farm on the south side of Palmer Road, a short distance west of Michael’s and Polly’s farm, until the Civil War when Thomas Quinn joined the Union Army. During the Civil War Thomas Quinn was stationed in one of the forts outside of Washington, D.C., that protected the capital.

Polly Quinn’s brother, Chauncey Dinsmore, also joined the Union Army. He was a private in the 22nd Wisconsin Infantry regiment which surrendered en masse in southern Tennessee to Confederates commanded by Nathan Bedford Forrest. The members of the 22nd Wisconsin Infantry Regiment were taken by train to the Libby Prison in Richmond, Virginia. After a short time the 22nd Wisconsin was exchanged for Confederate prisoners. It then went to Jefferson Barracks in St. Louis where it was reorganized. Eventually it made the long march through Georgia to the sea under the command of Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman.

In 1873 a major depression occurred in the United State which caused the Quinn family to lose their farm on Palmer Road. Thomas and Bernard Quinn then decided to move to the edge of the frontier in Kansas, where their sister Anna Quinn Warren and her husband, George Warren, were living.

Michael Quinn’s brothers, William H. Quinn and John Quinn, lived in the village of Geneva. William H. Quinn, a laborer, and his wife Bridget lived in a house at the southeast corner of Marshall and Williams streets. John Quinn bought a farm on the far east side of Geneva. He passed away in 1904, and in 1923, John Quinn’s son, James Quinn, sold his father’s farm to a group of Lake Geneva residents who were in the process of founding the Hillmoor Golf Course. The Hillmoor Golf Course was then established on what had been John Quinn’s farm.

Three of six children of William H. Quinn and Bridget Quinn were well known in Lake Geneva. The oldest, Michael J. Quinn (1855-1936) became the gardener of an estate on the shore of Geneva Lake and a leader of the Gardeners’ and Foremen’s Association, in which capacity he became one of the founders of the Horticultural Hall in 1911.

One of the daughters of William and Bridget Quinn, Martha Quinn Brady (1865-1964), married Nicholas Brady in Lake Geneva in 1916. When I was working for the U.S. Post Office in Lake Geneva (1959-1966) I would deliver mail to Martha Quinn Brady, however I had no idea at the time that I was related to her.

Jennie M. “Jane” Quinn (1867-1952), another daughter of William H. and Brigid Quinn, graduated from Lake Geneva High School in 1888. She spent her working life as a school teacher in Milwaukee. She returned to Lake Geneva each summer where she shared a home with her sister and brother-in-law at the southeast corner of Marshall and Williams streets.

The children of William and Rose Quinn had many children of their own, far too many Quinns to mention all of their names in this column. Perhaps a good indication of how prolific the Quinns were in Lake Geneva is that 23 Quinns are buried in the St. Francis de Sales Catholic cemetery.

I will, however, mention the names of Quinns who were my lineal ancestors. Among Michael Quinn’s many children was his son, Bernard Francis Quinn, Sr.

In 1906 Bernard F. Quinn, Sr., became the constable in Lake Geneva. His main task was to keep the truculent Irish laborers who lived in the Irish Woods west of Lake Geneva under control. On Nov. 26, 1914, Bernard F. Quinn, Jr., married Ellen “Nellie” Foran. They lived in a house at 1103 Pleasant St.

Bernard Quinn, Sr. spent the remainder of his working life as the manager of the feed store at the Taggart Lumber Company, which was located where the Town Bank is today. Bernard Quinn, Sr. and Nellie Foran Quinn had two children, Roslyn Quinn and Bernard Foran Quinn, Jr.

After graduating from Lake Geneva High School, Roslyn Quinn joined the Franciscan Sisters and became Sister Bernetta Quinn. She became a well-known poet, wrote six books, and earned a Ph.D. in English at the University of Wisconsin in Madison. She became a close friend of many of the prominent American poets of the time, including Wallace Stevens and Randall Jarrell. She taught at universities throughout the United States, in Japan, and in Europe.

Bernard Foran Quinn, Jr., was my father. He was a star football and basketball player for the Lake Geneva High School. After finishing high school, he became a lineman for the Wisconsin Telephone Company and then was appointed a letter carrier at the Lake Geneva Post Office. In November 1941, he married Helen Wardingle. They had only one child, me, born in 1942.

In 1942, Bernard Quinn, Jr. was drafted into the U.S. Army. He became a member of the 9th Armored Division, which was trained at Camp Polk, Louisiana. The 9th Armored Division was then sent to Europe.

I did not know that my father was still living until 1965, when I was 22 years old. His sister — my aunt Sister Bernetta Quinn — wrote to me that my father was alive and living in San Francisco. I and two of my friends immediately jumped into a car and drove from Madison to San Francisco in 30 hours.

After a frustrating week looking for him, I finally was able to track him down in Alameda, California. My father and I corresponded for the next three years until 1968, when he developed lung cancer. My wife, 2-year old daughter and I flew to San Francisco, checked my father out of the Martinez Veterans Hospital and spent the weekend with him before I had to return to Madison and my job at the Wisconsin Historical Society.

On the Monday afternoon after I got back to Madison, I was taking my afternoon coffee break at the Wisconsin Union when one of my student assistants came to the Union and told me that I had a long distance phone call. I returned to my office at the Historical Society and answered the phone call. It was my father’s doctor who told me that my father had just passed away.

I will bring my account of the history of the Quinn family to a close by noting that I have two daughters, Abra Quinn (56) and Rachel Quinn (52), who lived in the San Francisco Bay area. Rachel and her husband, Tim Marshall, also have two daughters, Ruby Quinn Marshall (21), a junior at the University of California-Berkeley; and Rosemary “Rosie” Frances Marshall (18), a senior at Skyline High School in Oakland, California.

Thus ends my account of the history of the Quinn family. I am the only descendant of the Quinn family who still lives in Lake Geneva.

Patrick Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.