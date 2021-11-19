Column: Support local businesses this shopping season

The air is chilly, brisk winds are blowing and trees rapidly are bursting into the annual explosion of colors.

Call it nature’s way of announcing the imminent arrival of the year’s busiest retail shopping season.

All right, nature couldn’t care less.

But all the rest of us should.

And not just because it’s fun to give and receive gifts. That heartwarming tradition largely is personal, among friends and family. The shopping season — particularly when it favors local, independent retailers — is a much bigger deal. In fact, it’s not an exaggeration to say the busy annual shopping marathon is a crucial component for the community’s overall economic well-being.

For most people, that may bring to mind the hype around Black Friday. The day after Thanksgiving traditionally has marked the beginning of the Christmas shopping season.

A more important day, for local retailers, has evolved with Small Business Saturday. Falling right after Black Friday, which often is more associated with national retailing, the next day’s Small Business Saturday is focused on the wisdom of patronizing local independent shops.

It’s big business, too. In 2019, an estimated $20 billion was spent at independent American retailers. Not surprisingly with the pandemic, numbers were down — to $12.9 billion — in 2020. A strong resurgence in spending is expected for 2021.

Although shoppers may be forgiven for not necessarily thinking deeply about such things — after all, they’re hustling for the perfect gift for a special someone — we believe it’s worth reminding readers of all the benefits realized by the community when retail dollars stay local. Consider:

A study by the Business Alliance for Local Living Economies found that for every $100 spent at a local independent shop, $68 stays in the community. That’s more than twice the rate for national chains. The money supports local workers through paychecks, who then recirculate the dollars to meet their families’ needs. It also supports local supply chains and, often, nonprofits who benefit from business associations.

Local businesses create the majority of America’s economic growth, employing some 77 million people.

Spending at and by local independent businesses creates community job growth. For example, $10 million spent at local independent businesses is estimated to create 57 jobs, compared to $10 million spent at Amazon to create 14 jobs.

Shopping local also is good for the environment for obvious reasons — less transportation costs, building local supply chains, and less urban sprawl as businesses tend to locate in sustainable city commercial centers.

A strong local business model is instrumental in attracting residential growth, and can boost housing values by as much as 50%.

More value, and more people, create more tax revenues and result in improved infrastructure, better schools, nicer parks and a higher level of services.

Studies and statistics are educational, but we wanted to reach out directly to a couple of local merchants for an up-close view of what it’s like to operate retail stores in our market. Karin Bennett co-owns Cornerstone Shop & Gallery with her husband, Bruce. The Bennetts have owned the store since 2007.

At Cornerstone the goal “is to have an assortment of different products put together artistically,” she said, “to be somewhere customers can go to be inspired.”

“We strive to make our store unique,” she added, stressing that the variety of products along with personalized service sets independent merchants apart from national chains. Small business, she said, has “a lot of moving parts people don’t see,” and acknowledges the pandemic period added to the usual litany of issues, sharpening the need for good planning.

The rewards, though, outweigh the challenges. Karin credits Lake Geneva for being the “Happy Place” for so many people, helping to create opportunity for local merchants.

“We have the best customers and staff in the world,” she said.

Stephen Monticello is the owner of Haberdapper, a quality men’s store in business since 2008.

Asked to identify the rewards of running a small business, he says it’s the opportunity “to serve this community, to have a finger on the pulse of Lake Geneva and all the fun things going on. I love being part of this community.”

As the operator of an independent store he is able to shift focus as necessary to accommodate changing tastes and trends, with an emphasis on local and regional needs. His client base includes Lake Geneva folks, but also serves a growing number of customers who travel from Chicago and elsewhere to do their shopping.

“It’s about gaining personal relationships with our customers,” Stephen said. “That includes people who travel for the service, for the personal touch.”

He’s quick to point out the important ties small businesses have to Lake Geneva, supporting events, public services and everyday life.

“We’re the lifeblood of the community,” he said.

Well spoken, Karin and Stephen..

By the way, we have nothing against national businesses. They’re important, too. But when a community has a thriving assortment of independent local businesses it adds an incredible element not just to the overall mix of enterprises, but also to the sustainability and strength of the local economy. We urge shoppers to remember that as they make their rounds this busy holiday shopping season.

Stephanie Klett is the President and CEO of Visit Lake Geneva, and the former Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. Bill Barth is the former Editor of the Beloit Daily News, and a member of the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame.