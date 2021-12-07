 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

COLUMN: The Lions won a game, feels like the Super Bowl

APTOPIX Vikings Lions Football

The Detroit Lions celebrate their last second come from behind win over the Minnesota Vikings in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

 Paul Sancya

The Detroit Lions, a franchise notorious for having inept management, lackluster talent and a new coach in what seems like every other year, finally won a football game. The Lions defeated the Minnesota Vikings 29-27 last week Sunday, Dec. 5, on a last second touchdown pass from quarterback Jared Goff.

Most of you are Packers and Bears fans around here, so I’d venture to guess most of you laugh at the Detroit Lions (and thank the NFL for keeping them in your Division). No worries, I do too. But as a lifelong Lions fan, please let me enjoy this. Lions fans will accept any reason to celebrate. We certainly can’t wait or even hope for our team to win the Super Bowl.

The franchise hasn’t won a championship since 1957, which is a few years before there was a Super Bowl. But for a team that hadn’t won a game in 364 days up until last weekend and seeing their reactions and my reaction from my apartment (sorry neighbors), it sure felt like it. If you think about it, and I’m well aware of it, treating one win like you won the Super Bowl is quite sad. As Lions fans, that’s what we have to resort to.

People are also reading…

Barry Sanders, one of the all-time greatest running backs that ever played in the NFL, retired in 1999 at the age 31. Calvin Johnson, a 2020 Hall-of-Fame inductee and an overpowering specimen at the wide receiver position standing at 6’5, 236 lbs., retired in 2016 at the age of the 31. Matthew Stafford, now quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, requested a trade this past offseason after spending 11 years with the club. Are you sensing a theme here? I’m not saying Stafford is great, he’s neither Sanders or Johnson, but good players don’t want to play for the Lions. Football is a tough sport. To play 16-17 games each season, put that wear and tear on their bodies for a team that is not successful, can you blame them?

The Lions are still one of only two teams to go 0-16 and I thought they’d be the first team to ever go 0-17 this season as they added one more game to the regular season schedule this past offseason. For them to actually win one not only surprises me, but I’m sure it surprises fans all over the country.

I don’t know if new general manager Brad Holmes will be successful. I have no idea if head coach Dan Campbell will be a successful NFL coach. Based solely on the team he’s coaching; the track record doesn’t look good. The goal in the NFL is to win games. The Lions rarely do that. But as a long suffering fan, above all else, Campbell seems like a really good dude. He even looks like “the dude” from the Big Lebowski. I can’t imagine the Lions will win many more games this season, if any, but for a losing franchise to get one win and seeing players, coaches and fans react the way they did, that felt like “our” Super Bowl.

P.S. We love the tradition of the Lions having one of the Thanksgiving games every year, but we do understand why many people would like to give the game to a legitimate NFL team.

+1 
Travis Devlin

Devlin

Travis Devlin is a reporter at the Lake Geneva Regional News. Growing up in the state of Michigan, he is for some reason still a Lions fan.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary from U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil: Endless new spending will not bring economy back

Commentary from U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil: Endless new spending will not bring economy back

Congress is gearing up to spend trillions of dollars on what is being labeled as a “transformative agenda to provide for the American people.” In reality, we are expecting a massive expansion of our government, and to raise taxes in order to pay for this social spending plan. We have heard these plans will generate economic growth and cost $0. However, every American knows this proposal will cost the government trillions of dollars and increase already rising prices.

Editorial: Kyle Rittenhouse and the adults in the room

Editorial: Kyle Rittenhouse and the adults in the room

What can sensible adults agree on regarding Kyle Rittenhouse, the latest young symbol on whom America can hang its devastating internal division and the newest tool for social media networks to monetize without regard to individual and societal hurt? Those who believe in the rule of law, which should be all of us, might start with the notion that a murder trial involving self-defense is no ...