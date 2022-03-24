Column: The magnificent Mr. Magnuson sets retirement from Grand Geneva post

Saying hospitality is important to the Lake Geneva region is like saying oxygen is important to living things.

Without tourism the Lake Geneva area could not be the robust, thriving place we all love so much.

And few people have created a bigger imprint on that industry in our community than Steve Magnuson, the longtime managing director of the Grand Geneva Resort. He retires from his position on April 1.

No doubt, we join many in wishing it were not so. At the same time, this hard-working giver has earned a great retirement more than most.

Steve knew early on he wanted a career making travelers happy. He earned a degree in hospitality and tourism management from UW-Stout, then went to work for Renaissance Hotels from 1980 to 1994. In 1994, he joined the Marcus companies and set his feet on the path toward becoming a Lake Geneva legend. For nearly 30 years, Steve has been instrumental in not only building the Marcus and Grand Geneva brands, but also in volunteering his talents to help the community in a variety of ways.

Closest to our hearts at Visit Lake Geneva, that has included years of leadership with the organization. He first served 14 years on the boards of Visit Lake Geneva’s predecessors, the Lake Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce and as chair of the Lake Geneva Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. Since 2014, Steve has been a member of the Visit Lake Geneva Executive Committee, serving as vice chair. He also serves with the Walworth County Economic Development Alliance Board of Directors.

Sometimes, busy people join nonprofit boards to build a resume. With Steve’s day job — overseeing a resort with 748 rooms, nearly 1,200 employees, world-class restaurants, spa, ski hill, two golf courses and more — one might have expected a certain degree of detachment in his board role. That’s not Steve, though. He has been one of the most active board members for years and Visit Lake Geneva’s success is due in no small part to his commitment.

So what drives this guy? We had a chance to ask him, starting with what advice he would give to a young person hoping to have a career like his.

“I’d tell them to focus on the people. People matter. Understand the importance of that. Guests matter. Understand that,” he told us. “Guests have choices. Always seek the opinions of others. And you need to be visible. You can’t sit in the office. Be out with the people. Be present.”

His philosophy of leadership is equally telling when it comes to team-building and excellence.

“Connect with associates on a personal level,” Steve said. “Create relationships that make associates feel important. Then they take care of guests that way.”

In today’s world it is uncommon for Americans to stick with one employer for decades. Most folks tend to hold a job a couple of years then move on, over and over again. Not Steve, who spent most of his career with Marcus. We asked why, since a man with his talents could have gone anywhere.

He was attracted to the company’s commitment to be “long-term players in the market. Marcus is a family-owned company. Because of that we have strong family values. They want us to become part of the community, to get involved because we’re here for the long term.”

Steve cites what he calls the Marcus motto: “We are in the people pleasing business.” He says, “People go where they’re invited and stay where they are welcomed.”

In fact, talking with Steve is a little like listening to an ongoing motivational speech. Consider these snippets:

• “You can effect change with people every day and make an impact.”

• “Don’t try to do everything yourself. Learn you have a team.”

• “Be a field general, not a Pentagon general.”

• “Faith first. Family second. Friends and everything else after that.”

And on the topic of retirement:

• “I get to be a tourist in my own town.”

• “I’m not going to cry because it’s over. I’m going to smile because it happened.”

Steve’s impact and influence in the hospitality industry has been deeply felt by those who have worked with him.

“It’s impossible to sum up what Steve Magnuson means to the tourism and hospitality industry. He is a leader who knows how to build a winning team,” Stephanie says. “During his distinguished career he has elevated Lyons and Lake Geneva to a level of success few places ever achieve, and yet he is as humble as they come. His reputation throughout Wisconsin and on a national level is unsurpassed. To say we’ll miss him doesn’t begin to scratch the surface. He is one-of-a-kind.”

Greg Marcus, president and CEO of the Marcus Corporation, said, “People are our most important asset. Steve exemplifies this. He’s been a leader that gets the most out of his people. His results over the years have proved this. Not only has he been a great asset, but a good friend. I will miss him.”

“The Grand Geneva is Steve Magnuson and, in turn, the very essence of our amazing resort is reflective of Steve’s personality,” said Brad Lyles, the resort’s director of sales and marketing. “On a personal level, Steve has had a profound impact on my career, devoting time and energy to share his knowledge and passion for the resort.”

At retirement, it’s natural for folks to look back and contemplate how co-workers and associates will remember them. Steve, don’t give it a thought. Enjoy your well-earned retirement comfortable in the knowledge your legacy is secure, your record of accomplishments is admired, and your friends look forward to seeing you around town.

Stephanie Klett is the President and CEO of Visit Lake Geneva, and the former Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. Bill Barth is the former Editor of the Beloit Daily News, and a member of the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame.