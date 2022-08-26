Column: Viewing Lake Geneva through fresh sets of eyes

Those of us who get to experience the Lake Geneva area on an everyday basis may take it for granted.

The best remedy for any degree of overexposure is to spend time seeing the region through the eyes of others.

Stephanie and Bill had just the right opportunity recently when granddaughters Cate and Caroline Conway, ages 15 and 12, respectively, visited from Florida. To add context, these kids hardly are novices when it comes to popular tourist destinations. They’re from suburban Orlando. Their paternal grandmother made a career at Disney. The girls practically grew up inside the sprawling Disney World parks. These kids are not easily impressed.

So, what did they think of our community? This pretty well sums it up.

“I feel like I’m in a movie,” Cate said, looking out at the lake from Speedo’s Harborside Pub and Grill, 100 Broad St. In between bites of cheeseburgers — or, as Caroline ordered hers, “a cheeseburger without the cheese” — the girls loved views of the lake, the Riviera Ballroom and the big Lake Geneva Cruise Line boats ferrying passengers for tours.

Over two days we filled the girls’ hours trying out several features, starting with Visit Lake Geneva’s ribbon-cutting event at the new Expect a Miracle Path. Regular readers will remember the recent column on entrepreneur Carolyn Gable’s path, located just west of the Geneva Inn. A quick hike on the lake path brings one to the lovely lakeside setting, marked by the new fence adorned with inspirational messages. Visitors are encouraged to leave their own words in a journal, then ring the bell signifying they Expect a Miracle in their lives. Dozens of well-wishers attended the ceremony.

To make the morning more special, Carolyn held a drawing to give away signed copies of her books. Holding their tickets with anticipation, against the odds, Cate and Caroline both won books.

Since the girls loved the lake path from that vantage point, we opted to take them on a hike from the downtown harbor area past Stone Manor toward Big Foot Beach.

“Do people really live there?” the girls wanted to know.

Gotta say it. Sometimes we’ve wondered the same thing.

Long hikes create sweat equity that must be redeemed for earned rewards. At least that was our rationale to the girls for what came next, a visit to Going Bananas inside the Riviera’s lower level.

Unsolicited tip: If you haven’t been there, go. Soon.

It’s decadent. The girls — Stephanie included — chose the frozen banana dipped in dark chocolate and topped with, what else, chocolate sprinkles. Bill is a white chocolate guy, so his was dipped in that gooey concoction and sprinkled with nuts.

Thank God there was no weigh-in for what came next. After Stephanie left for a meeting at her office the girls conned grandpa into a trip to Lake Geneva Ziplines & Adventures, just off County Road H. Wisely, Bill chose to let the girls go zipping without him, mostly because he worried the cable couldn’t hold him post-cheeseburgers and frozen bananas.

Meanwhile, the girls — skinny little wraiths they are — had a blast. Ear-to-ear smiles. Squeals of delight. It’s fun, it’s safe, it’s a thrill.

Suffice to say, we all slept well that night.

Then, bright and early, a new day and new adventures. The girls were a bit bleary-eyed but eager.

We arrived at Clear Water Outdoor’s facility on Lake Como, by The Ridge Hotel marina. Stephanie had made arrangements for the girls to try paddle boarding, while she kayaked. Well, somebody had to supervise and take pictures from shore so Bill volunteered. Or wimped out. Readers can make their own judgment.

Staffer Kennedy Monge set us up. By the way, her mom and dad operate Pedal and Cup along Highway 120. Cool place. Kennedy was a joy, knew what she was doing and had Stephanie, Cate and Caroline on the water in no time. Gracefully, she avoided shaming Bill.

While the day was a bit windy, the girls enjoyed the water. Maybe, since they’re from Florida, they were just pleased by the absence of alligators.

The water can be a bit chilly in the morning — at least for those filled with Florida blood — so the girls wanted a warm-up with more hiking and sightseeing along the lake. This time we took them to Fontana and headed out along the south shore. It’s a completely different experience than hiking nearer Lake Geneva’s downtown. More up and down hills, too. It’s a workout, but the hilltops offer breathtaking views of the lake. Out and back, we logged more than six miles. And we admit, the girls were a good 50 yards ahead of us by the time we arrived back by the beach and The Abbey Resort marina.

Sating our appetites at The Abbey’s wonderful Waterfront restaurant was a perfect choice. And, yes, Caroline again ordered a cheeseburger with no cheese. In fact, everybody had a burger with the exception of Bill — a born contrarian — who opted for the chicken quesadilla. The food matched the view. Awesome.

Surely, dear reader, you didn’t think we were done stuffing our faces. Not before returning to Lake Geneva for a stop at the O2 Lounge for bubble tea. Scrumptious.

Now, for Cate and Caroline’s final verdict. What did they think of Lake Geneva?

“Can we come back next year?”

We’ll be disappointed if you don’t, young ladies.