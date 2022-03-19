Column: Walworth County veterans service officer a prominent Lake Geneva resident

If one were to write biographies of prominent residents of Lake Geneva during the 20th century one could do no better than begin with Ernest “Ernie” Niles.

Ernest Niles was born in Friendship, Wisconsin, on January 25, 1895, as the son of Raymond and Harriet Woolsey Niles. When he was a child the Niles family moved to Lake Geneva where his father secured work as a gardener on a lake shore estate. Ernie graduated from Lake Geneva High School in 1915 and then attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison until the U.S. entered World War I and Ernie and his brother Vernon enlisted in the U.S. Army. They both served in France. After he returned to Lake Geneva, following his service in the U.S Army in France, Ernie became a founding member of the Frank Kresen Post #24 of the American Legion. He married Alice Voss on September 17, 1924, in Elkhorn. In 1929 he became a letter carrier for the Lake Geneva Post Office. In 1945 Ernie retired as a letter carrier after having worked for the Lake Geneva Post Office for 16 years. He was then appointed Walworth County’s first Veterans Service Officer.

As Walworth County’s Veterans Service Officer, Ernie Niles was instrumental in assisting veterans who returned to Walworth County following their service in World War II and the Korean War by helping them find jobs and housing as part of the process of facilitating their reintegration into civilian life. He also had many other accomplishments including identifying veterans of the Civil War who lived in Walworth County after the war and the cemeteries in which they had been buried thereby rescuing them from the oblivion that the passage of time had cast upon them. Ernie Niles retired as the Walworth County Veterans Service Officer in 1961. Because of Ernie Niles’ diligence, I, as a member of the Lake Geneva Historic Preservation Commission, was able to have signs erected near the entrances to the Oak Hill and Pioneer cemeteries listing the names of Civil War veterans buried in the cemeteries. I was also able to have G.A.R., or Grand Army of the Republic, markers placed next to the tombstones of Union Civil War veterans found in the two cemeteries.

Ernie Niles was a member of the Walworth County Voiture 526; of the 40 and 8 organization; the Walworth County Barracks of the Veterans of World War I; the Lake Geneva First Baptist Church; and the Geneva Lodge # 44 of the Free and Accepted Masons. Ernie Niles was a close friend of my uncle, Tom J. Wardingle. Both been letter carriers for the Lake Geneva Post Office and both were active members of Frank Kresen Post #24 of the American Legion.

Ernie often came to our house on Maxwell Street to visit my uncle. My uncle also took me with him to visit Ernie at his home at 244 East St., on “Catholic Hill,” at his office in the Walworth County Courthouse in Elkhorn, and at the home of his daughter, Mrs. Gordon Cairns, in Madison.

Ernie Niles passed away of a heart attack at his home on Sept. 13, 1975. He was 80 years old. His brother, Vernon Niles, who was three years younger than Ernie, had passed away in Burlington three years earlier in 1972 at the age of 74.

Patrick Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.