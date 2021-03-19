Column: What you need to know about the Lake Geneva school referendums

The $6 million bond issue will address major roofing needs, technology infrastructure and upgrades to the 1958 portions of Badger High School. The roofs that will be replaced are over 20 years old and the 1958 upgrades will be to the cafeteria/union and kitchen, original main gym bleachers and basketball court flooring. In addition, the lobby area at Badger will be remodeled and secured to maintain and improve upon a safer and more secure environment.

The auditorium will also see improvements made to the sound system and lighting, and energy-efficient LED lighting will be completed. These upgrades will address current Building Code issues and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) issues throughout the 1958 portions of the building.

What Does This Cost the Taxpayer?

There will be no tax rate increase for the citizens of our community. Our Boards of Education have been eyeing this year as the most opportune time to go back to our taxpayers to address our needs for several years. Because the Badger School District has just retired a sizable amount of debt, it places us in a favorable position to be able to pass these referenda questions on April 6, 2021, with No Tax Rate Increase for our residents.