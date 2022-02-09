Column: Why Rams Matt Stafford deserves to win the Super Bowl

The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will be playing for the 2022 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 13. The NFL playoffs have been spectacular from the start, so here’s to hoping the Super Bowl provides the same excitement and that includes the halftime show. As for who I believe will be raising the Lombardi trophy when it’s all said and done, I believe it will be staying in Los Angeles with the Rams at SoFi Stadium, the host of Super Bowl 56.

The Bengals have been underdogs since the playoffs began, but they have overcome the odds with each opponent they have faced. They came back from an 18-point deficits to the Kansas City Chiefs to bring the game into overtime and ultimately kick a game-winning field goal to seal their spot in the Super Bowl with a 27-24 victory.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is a star. He’s a spitting image of Home Alone actor Macaulay Culkin, but that’s beside the point. He’s one of the top quarterbacks in the league at the age of 25. In the three playoff games combined, he has thrown for 842 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions with an average passer rating of 96.6.

Ja’Marr Chase, the rookie wide receiver sensation for Cincinnati and Burrow’s former college teammate at LSU has been as good as advertised. He has 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns this year. Chase has all but locked up the rookie of the year and he may top it off with a Super Bowl ring. Not a bad start to your NFL career.

But as I mentioned previously, I’m a Lions fan and seeing Rams quarterback and former Lion Matt Stafford lead his team to the Super Bowl is as close as I’ll ever get to seeing my team have an opportunity to play for it all anytime soon. I not only want him to win, but I believe they will win.

I’m extremely happy for him that he has the opportunity to play in the Super Bowl. Stafford deserves it, and he certainly wasn’t going to get it as a member of the Detroit Lions franchise.

Stafford has receivers that are every bit as good or better than the Bengals’ group with Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr. and Van Jefferson on the outside. However, the reason I believe that the Rams will win the game has more to do with their defense with the help of all-pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Selfishly, I wish he had this chance with the Lions. Selfishly, I could want the Rams to lose, so the Lions get a higher draft pick. The Lions got the Rams’ first round pick in the Stafford for Jared Goff trade in the offseason. But those selfish thoughts don’t overcome the joy that I’ll get from seeing Stafford holding up the Lombardi trophy in the end, if that’s what happens.

Hall-of-Famer Barry Sanders, clearly one of the greatest running backs of all time, deserved to win a Super Bowl. Hall-of-Famer Calvin Johnson, one of the best wide receivers to ever play the game deserved one, too. Unfortunately, neither of them had the chance with the Lions. I think it would be fitting that in his first year out of Detroit, after a long-suffering 11 years with a dysfunctional organization, Matt Stafford is a Super Bowl winning quarterback. Moral victories aren’t a thing, certainly in the NFL, but as a fan, seeing him win it all would certainly be a moral victory for me and I’d venture to guess many other Lions fans.

