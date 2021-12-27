Column: Worlds of magic exist, courtesy of Lake Geneva's Tristan Crist

Maybe the best way to start this column about magic is to set the stage, so to speak, with a word of explanation about the authors.

Steph is like a big kid, all wide-eyed wonder when it comes to live performances, a nod to her background in showbiz from her time as Miss Wisconsin and two decades hosting the Discover Wisconsin television program. Bill is her opposite, a crusty reporter and editor who has lived by the motto, “If your mother says she loves you, get a second source.”

So it was when we joined the Visit Lake Geneva team for a trip to the Tristan Crist Magic Theatre. Steph was fired up to be entertained with a glitzy performance. Bill was his usual dour self, thinking if they tried really hard maybe they might see hidden wires or trapdoors or whatever lurked behind the illusions.

News flash number one: Despite magician Tristan Crist’s “catch me if you can” challenge, you will not catch him. Not even close.

News flash number two: Even if you are a skeptic like Bill, a couple minutes into the show you will be thoroughly hooked. Promise.

There are big surprises, like making a gleaming Harley Davidson motorcycle disappear. And, quicker than you can blink, making a helicopter appear on stage. Tristan’s lovely assistant (and fiancé) Shannon McGuire trusts her man to cut her in half. Thankfully, he puts her back together.

There also are close-up illusions that take place just feet from the audience. Our personal favorite involves making wine bottles multiply, seemingly out of thin air.

That’s the beauty of the Tristan Crist Magic Theatre. It’s a small, intimate venue that brings the audience into the action, so near one might think the techniques would be obvious. Go ahead, though. Concentrate. Try to watch in close focus. You won’t catch him.

Bill asked Tristan how one goes about becoming a magician. If you want to be an engineer, you go to engineering school. If you want to be a doctor, you go to medical school.

Tristan, an affable guy with a big personality, laughs and says, “There’s no Hogwarts (of Harry Potter fame). No schools for young magicians.”

He tells a story about his youth, growing up in Milwaukee. His grandfather showed him card tricks. Soon, he received a magic kit as a gift. He went to libraries around Milwaukee, reading and re-reading every book about magicians he could find.

“I was fascinated by all the stories about the guys in what we call the Golden Age of Magic,” he said — men with names like Houdini and Blackstone.

As a youth he engaged with local theater and was intrigued by all that went on backstage to put on performances. He participated in youth theater and became involved in productions as a high-schooler. Eventually, Tristan graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point with an emphasis on theater technology, lighting and technical design. He honed his skills for 10 years with Circus World in Baraboo, not only performing magic but also learning more about staging shows, from building props, designing and crafting costumes, and working with light and sound and marketing.

His dream was to have his own venue, and after scouting various locations Lake Geneva became the place he chose to take the risk. And what a risk it turned out to be.

Tristan started small but in 2019 built his own place. We all know what happened next.

Just months into the current Tristan Crist Magic Theatre, the pandemic struck and live entertainment of all kinds faced a huge challenge. After a long period of restricting audience size, the venue is operating at full capacity of about 175 seats. When we were there, not a seat was empty.

“Luckily for us it worked,” he says. “We knew pretty quickly we were going to have some success.”

Beautiful as it is, one can only look at the lake for so long. Lake Geneva needed entertainment venues, and the Tristan Crist Magic Theatre has become a top attraction. Tristan may make it look easy, but that success is built on hard work, risk-taking and years of experience learning not only illusions, but the business savvy to bring it all together.

Tristan has the hardware to prove he’s reached the top of the magic game. In 2021 the International Magicians Society awarded him its Merlin, as Illusionist of the Year. The Society’s website has this to say:

“The Merlin Award is to magic what the Oscar is to movies, what the Emmy is to television, and what the Tony is for theater.”

Past recipients include David Copperfield, Penn & Teller, Siegfried & Roy, Criss Angel and Harry Blackstone, among others.

That’s fast company, by any measure.

What drives him, Tristan says, is the audience.

“It’s different every night, depending on who’s in the audience. It’s really cool, when the curtain opens, I never know what we will get,”

At its best, he says, when the cast does an after-show meet and greet, they can see a “child-like sense of wonder” in the enjoyment of adults and kids alike.

We asked, What’s next? Tristan is working on a couple of big new illusions planned to debut in 2022. One will involve both he and Shannon levitating high into the theatre. And isn’t that everybody’s dream? To fly?

The other new illusion?

He won’t say. OK, Steph and I will plan to go see for ourselves.

The Tristan Crist Magic Theatre is located at 100 N. Edwards Drive, Lake Geneva. Check out the website (lakegenevamagic.com). Tickets are $40. Guest performers are a special feature. (We saw mentalist Fred Zimmerman; he’s awesome.) The venue is a busy place so plan ahead. They’re working seven days a week during the holidays, giving audiences plenty of opportunities.

Oh, about the skepticism. Leave it at home. Or not. You’ll become a believer anyway, courtesy of the award-winning Mr. Crist.

Stephanie Klett is the President and CEO of Visit Lake Geneva, and the former Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. Bill Barth is the former Editor of the Beloit Daily News, and a member of the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame.