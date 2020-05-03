Columnist: Hair stylist and autistic daughter await relief in crisis

Dear W.C.,
I live with my adult daughter who has special needs. My husband passed away more than 10 years ago, so it is just the two of us. My husband and I adopted our daughter after many years of trying to have children. We knew she had many challenges due to being autistic.
My daughter has never been able to keep a job or drive. I was working full-time until the stay at home order. I am a hair stylist and rely on my income to pay our rent and utilities. I applied for unemployment, but so far have been denied. There seems to be some problems with being an independent contractor. This is such a nightmare, and I am so afraid.
Thank God before I lost my job, I had stocked up on food the best I could; otherwise we would be running short. I’m hoping to receive our stimulus money soon, but that will need to go to pay our rent that is two months overdue, our utilities and my car payment. I do not want to lose my car, because I am hopeful I can get back to work after this disaster.
Please help us get through this, so I can keep my daughter and I safe during this pandemic.
Dear Readers,
While the economic relief money has been very helpful to many people and small businesses in our country, it has also not been without problems. I have heard about some large companies receiving substantial sums of funding and many small companies and independent contractors have not even received a reply. And while people wait for their stimulus funds, the bills continue to pile up and the fear of losing everything continues to grow.
When I called this woman, I learned she had been a hairstylist for over 30 years. My mother was a beautician for 52 years, and she had loved doing hair her whole life. We talked about this, and I discovered this woman, too, shared the same passion for her job. She was determined to get back to her trade when it is finally safe to do so and with new safety measures in place. For now, I knew she would need our help to get through this crisis.
I told the woman what information I would need to determine her assistance needed, and while she gathered this information, she put me on the phone with her daughter. She briefly told me her daughter is 22 years old and loves to talk on the phone.
The daughter was hesitant at first, but opened up answering my questions about her favorite activities and her beloved dog. We were enjoying our conversation while waiting for her mother to return.
After a few minutes, the daughter said goodbye and the mother was back on the phone. She began to apologize for putting her daughter on the phone, but I stopped her and told her how much I enjoyed the conversation. She thanked me and admitted she has not had many people to talk to lately other than her own mother, who is living in assisted living.
The woman said of her mother: “I worry about her every day. I am not allowed to visit anymore, so my daughter and I stand outside her window once a week and wave to her. My daughter doesn’t quite understand why we can’t go in and visit her grandmother. This virus has been a difficult thing to get her to understand.”
To be honest, I think it has been difficult for a lot of us to understand.
We began to go over the woman’s outstanding bills. She sent me pictures of her late notices for her rent, utilities and car payment. The only income she had at the time was her daughters SSDI. They were using that to purchase food, toiletries and prescription medications. She showed me her income from the previous year that clearly showed she was able to afford all these expenses in the past.
While they could not be evicted at this time, the mother also did not want to fall so far behind she could never catch up. I could feel the stress this mother was under as we continued our conversation.
Our discussion moved on to talking about the assistance she had already applied for. She was going to reapply for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which should approve her claim. With our assistance bringing her up to date on all her overdue bills and paying one month ahead, this mother and daughter should be able to get by until things improve. At least they would be able to afford food and necessary medications without also falling behind in other expenses while they waited for their stimulus funds.
The mother seemed like she also needed someone to talk to, so I listened as she shared her daughter’s touching adoption story. She shared how she and her husband had been unable to have any children on their own. She had suffered multiple miscarriages, and finally her doctor had suggested she try adoption. They had decided to adopt a special needs child when they realized how many of these children were waiting for a loving home.
The mother cried as she told me how their daughter had tried their patience at first, but then had bonded with them. She said, “We became best friends first, and then we became her mother and father.”
We talked about her husband’s unexpected death at 54 years old from a stroke. She again cried as she told me how hard her husband’s death had been on both she and her daughter, both emotionally and financially. We talked about how the women have been keeping busy, taking their dog for walks together, cooking and playing games.
I asked questions about their dog, and the mother told me how the dog calmed her daughter and helped her when she was upset. I listened as the mother told me how they had found the dog outside two years ago, and had called everywhere to see if they could find the owner. No one ever claimed the dog, but it was for the best, as the mother told me the many times the dog had helped her daughter emotionally and when she had symptoms from her asthma.
The mother added: “We have to be especially careful, because my daughter has asthma and I have high blood pressure. It could be devastating if we caught this virus.”
Many people with preexisting conditions such as these are being extra vigilant with taking measures to not be exposed.
We ended our call with my review of the assistance we would be providing. I told the mother about the rent payments, utility payments and car payments that all of your donations would provide. I also knew they needed more food than they were presently able to purchase, so I added gift cards for food and toiletries as well. This would allow them to eat properly, even when they had expensive prescriptions to purchase.
The mother burst out in tears and exclaimed, “What? What?” I gave her a moment to calm down, as she was so overwhelmed by our assistance. The mother was so grateful she asked me to thank all of you for the assistance that would remove the stress she was under. When I told her a volunteer would be dropping off this assistance the following day, she was overwhelmed with more tears.
This assistance would make all the difference in how they would come out on the other side of this pandemic. Thank you and God bless you for making this assistance possible to so many people in our communities.
We are hoping and praying for the end of this crisis soon. With each passing day, the need for assistance is bigger. We continue to have in our prayers those who are sick, those who are so selflessly caring for the sick, our first responders and the many people who go to work so we may have food and other essentials.
If you are at all able to donate at this time, it would be greatly appreciated. For those of you who have already donated in anticipation of the compassion that will need to be shared with many, we and the many people we are providing assistance to thank you from the bottom of our hearts. At this time we need to remain strong helping our poverty-stricken fellow creations.
We will continue to be there to do what we can in a safe manner for all people involved with The Time is Now to Help. We thank you for your continued support during this difficult time, and pray everyone stays safe and healthy. Thank you and God bless you.
Health and happiness, love and God bless everyone, Sal
