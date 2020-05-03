Columnist: Hair stylist and autistic daughter await relief in crisis

The mother burst out in tears and exclaimed, “What? What?” I gave her a moment to calm down, as she was so overwhelmed by our assistance. The mother was so grateful she asked me to thank all of you for the assistance that would remove the stress she was under. When I told her a volunteer would be dropping off this assistance the following day, she was overwhelmed with more tears.

This assistance would make all the difference in how they would come out on the other side of this pandemic. Thank you and God bless you for making this assistance possible to so many people in our communities.

We are hoping and praying for the end of this crisis soon. With each passing day, the need for assistance is bigger. We continue to have in our prayers those who are sick, those who are so selflessly caring for the sick, our first responders and the many people who go to work so we may have food and other essentials.

If you are at all able to donate at this time, it would be greatly appreciated. For those of you who have already donated in anticipation of the compassion that will need to be shared with many, we and the many people we are providing assistance to thank you from the bottom of our hearts. At this time we need to remain strong helping our poverty-stricken fellow creations.