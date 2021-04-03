Commentary: Evers is the best ever

Let’s look at what Gov. Evers has been able to accomplish since taking office. The list is long and the action decisive.

As of mid-March, Wisconsin led the nation in the number of COVID-19 shots used in comparison to the total doses received. One in three Wisconsinites 65 and older are fully protected and more than 20% of our citizens have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Gov. Evers announced the opening of the third vaccination clinic in Racine County. The other two are in Rock and La Crosse County. As more and more Wisconsinites become eligible for vaccines, these clinics will allow more people to become vaccinated and make it possible for us to reach community immunity.

He secured more than $322 million in funding to help support Wisconsinites who have experienced income loss due to the pandemic. The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program will provide direct financial assistance for rent, utilities and home energy costs to individuals who qualify. The payments will go directly to the landlords and utilities.

He proposed a $2.38 million Capital Budget to provide an estimated 29,000 family-supporting jobs. These projects included major projects in 31 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. His budget includes $150 million for repair and replacement work on UW facilities that are near failing or failing.