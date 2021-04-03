Commentary: Governor Evers must go

Only 25% of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims made in Wisconsin from April through July, had an initial payment, compared to 86% in Minnesota. An audit showed only 1% of calls to the DWD were answered. DWD ‘s backlog of claims surpassed 700,000 over the course of the pandemic.

Evers showed a lack of urgency in dealing with this. The state received $2 billion in CARES federal relief funds in April, but none was used to improve the DWD response. Republicans urged Evers to increase DWD staffing and hours. Employees from other departments could have been transferred to DWD, and CARES act funds used to hire more adjudicators.

Evers, however, was not taking an active role in this. His schedule shows only two meetings with his DWD secretary before asking him to resign in October.

In December the new secretary announced the backlog on claims older than 21 days had been “cleared”. Unfortunately, this only meant the claims had been assigned to a claim specialist, not actually resolved or initial payment made. That can take weeks to months depending on how complicated the claim is. Appeals on denied claims are also tremendously backlogged.