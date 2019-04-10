If you spend any time looking at recipe websites, cooking blogs, or perusing food magazines, you may have noticed that cottage cheese seems to be cool again. Yes, the sometimes bland sidekick on your grandmother’s diet plate — right next to the unadorned beef patty and stack of saltines — is rejoining the culinary world. And we’re all the better for it.
The original cottage cheese was made in farm home kitchens using the low-fat milk that was left after the cream had been skimmed off to make butter. Bacteria in the air acidified the milk, causing it to curdle or “clabber.” The whey was drained off and the curds were washed, which firmed them up a bit.
The resulting cheese curds were used as “dry cottage cheese” or crumbled into cream (the cream is called the “dressing”). Cottage cheese made this way had a complexity and depth of flavor that developed from the slow process of natural fermentation — not the mild, almost flavorless of the modern mass-produced product.
Cottage cheese, like so many other foods, fell victim to the hurry-it-up mentality: Get it on the shelf quickly and cheaply. Adding rennet eliminated the need to wait for natural fermentation to thicken the milk. Instead of cream, the curds were “dressed” with milk that had been thickened with cornstarch, gums, or stabilizers.
Even with this inferior product, Americans, on average, were eating five pounds of cottage cheese a year in the 1970s.
But it’s time to check out some newcomers in your grocery store dairy sections. A few companies are producing cottage cheese without artificial thickeners — large curd cottage cheese is returning — and some are offering small single-serve containers to pop into your lunchbox.
Traders Point Creamery in Indiana does not use rennet in its cottage cheese, and lets the milk acidify for 12-15 hours. Muuna Cottage Cheese says it’s “the new way to cottage.” In single-serve containers, it boasts a higher protein content than most yogurts, and has real fruit on the bottom. And some cheesemakers, like Cowgirl Creamery, are making full-fat, unflavored cottage cheese the old-fashioned way.
Watch out yogurt — cottage cheese is back.
Recipe
Baked Cottage Cheese Spinach Pie
Turn a carton of cottage cheese into a Meatless Monday meal or side dish the whole family will enjoy. This dish is so versatile – add your favorite herbs and spices, or pass salsa or heated marinara sauce and extra cheese at the table.
2 cups cottage cheese
10 ounce package frozen chopped spinach (thaw in the fridge overnight and squeeze dry before using)
2 eggs
½ cup parmesan cheese (grate yourself for the best taste – never use the canned powdered “cheese”)
1/8 tsp salt, pepper, onion or garlic powder
Mix all the ingredients together and pour into a greased 8” glass square baking dish, or a pie pan. Smooth the top and bake in a preheated 350 degree oven for 30-40 minutes or until browned on top and bubbly around the edges.
Terry and Denise Woods are owners and cheesemakers at Highfield Farm Creamery in Walworth on State Line Road. If you have a question you’d like answered in this column, please send it to Info@HighfieldFarm.com