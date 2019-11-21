County leaders working well together on many issues

Federal Census. Article I, Section 2 of the United States Constitution requires that a national census be conducted every 10 years. Since the first census in 1790, congressional representation — and in more recent years, federal grants and aid — have been apportioned based on the number of people residing in each state.

The Census Bureau has been encouraging local governments to educate its residents about the importance of participating in the count. To that end, Patti Gillette from the Census Bureau joined our meeting to describe the 2020 effort. Patti summarized the mission statement of the 2020 Census, which is to count each person in our country once, and only once, and in the right place.

By April 1, 2020, every home in our county will receive an invitation to participate in the census. You will have three options for responding: online, by phone or by mail. Overall, our county did a great job in responding to the 2010 census. That being said, there is still room for improvement. Do your best to encourage your friends and neighbors to respond to the census.

Public Health. Erica Bergstrom, the county’s public health officer, provided an update to the local leaders in attendance regarding the importance of fluoridation in municipal water supplies. Not all public water supplies in our county are fluoridated.