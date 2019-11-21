County leaders working well together on many issues

The Walworth County Intergovernmental Cooperation Council (ICC) covered a lot of ground at its Oct. 28 meeting. The ICC is a committee comprised of the chief elected officer of each town, city and village located in the county as well as the county board chairman.
The group, which was founded in 2007 for the purpose of promoting cooperation among different units of government, meets three or four times a year to discuss issues of common interest. One mission of the ICC is to educate local leaders about resources that are available to them to address challenges facing our community.
Our October meeting featured three significant subject areas which caused the committee to break its long-standing rule to limit meetings to 90 minutes. Given the number of interesting topics that were addressed, no one seemed to complain. Subjects covered at the meeting included:
Economic Development. The Walworth County Economic Development Alliance (WCEDA) arranged for Zeke Jackson, the village administrator of Waterford, to spend some time with our group. Zeke has been active in promoting economic development in that community. One theme that he stressed in his presentation is the impact of the slow population growth that is projected for our state and region in the foreseeable future.
As the population ages and fewer working-age folks move to our area, it will be important for communities to attract young workers. According to Zeke, a community that can provide affordable housing and recreational amenities stands the best chance to attract Generation X, Y and Z workers who will need to pick up the slack from retiring Baby Boomers like me.
To underscore his point, Zeke showed some photos from an Iowa ghost town that went defunct in the last century when its residents and businesses moved to other places. While we have some time to adapt to these new demographics, we need to keep on task, because change is coming. What attractions can our communities provide to draw working-age families to our communities?
Zeke was followed by Ken Lucht, the director of government relations for the Wisconsin & Southern Railroad (WSOR). The WSOR is a short line railroad that operates over tracks owned by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and a consortium of counties (including ours) called the Wisconsin River Rail Transit Commission. I wrote about the commission in a column earlier this year. Freight rail service is an important economic development tool that provides our county with an advantage over areas that lack access to rail.
The most recent company to take advantage of WSOR rail service was Schoeneck Containers in Delavan. You can see their new facility just off of the freeway as you head south from Elkhorn to Delavan. While WSOR moves plastic resins into the Schoeneck plant, agricultural commodities are the No. 1 product that WSOR transported over our system last year, comprising 29 percent of its service.
I have seen that take place, first-hand, in Zenda. Sixteen different Walworth County businesses ship via WSOR. One added benefit that rail service provides is to save wear and tear on our roads. A 16-car train is equivalent to 70 large semi-trailers operating on local roads.
Federal Census. Article I, Section 2 of the United States Constitution requires that a national census be conducted every 10 years. Since the first census in 1790, congressional representation — and in more recent years, federal grants and aid — have been apportioned based on the number of people residing in each state.
The Census Bureau has been encouraging local governments to educate its residents about the importance of participating in the count. To that end, Patti Gillette from the Census Bureau joined our meeting to describe the 2020 effort. Patti summarized the mission statement of the 2020 Census, which is to count each person in our country once, and only once, and in the right place.
By April 1, 2020, every home in our county will receive an invitation to participate in the census. You will have three options for responding: online, by phone or by mail. Overall, our county did a great job in responding to the 2010 census. That being said, there is still room for improvement. Do your best to encourage your friends and neighbors to respond to the census.
Public Health. Erica Bergstrom, the county’s public health officer, provided an update to the local leaders in attendance regarding the importance of fluoridation in municipal water supplies. Not all public water supplies in our county are fluoridated.
Our Health and Human Services Department has made improving dental health in our county a priority for many years. For those of us that have the means to visit our dentists for regular check-ups, a cavity can be an annoyance. For those who cannot afford to treat dental disease, the consequences can be far worse.
Because of the extremely low reimbursement rate provided by Medicaid, very few dentists can afford to see patients who lack health insurance or the ability to pay for checkups. Left untreated, dental disease can lead to serious outcomes ranging from heart disease to poor self-esteem and low achievement in school.
Adding fluoride to water is a proven way to improve dental health. I encourage you to learn more about this issue.
You can learn more about the ICC by visiting our newly redesigned website at www.co.walworth.wi.us. If you click on the “Government” tab, you will find a link to the ICC listed under Board of Supervisors. The webpage includes back issues of the committee’s newsletter, “Neighbors,” as well as examples of cooperative efforts that are taking place throughout the county.
Taxpayers win when towns and municipalities cooperate to provide better and more cost-effective services.
David Bretl is the county administrator for Walworth County. The opinions expressed in this column are those of the author and not necessarily those of the Walworth County Board of Supervisors.