County's economic development group flourishing after 14 years

Business Intelligence . In addition to hosting workshops on topics ranging from marketing strategies to employee wellness, WCEDA develops information that provides value to our community. I recently reported on one such event, an economic development workshop, which was presented to local government leaders at our County’s Intergovernmental Cooperation Council meeting in October.

Business retention and expansion . One issue impacting businesses in our county is finding skilled workers. WCEDA has paid special attention to our future workforce, working with schools to promote awareness of career opportunities in our county. One program that WCEDA is looking at, Inspire, is an online program that enables businesses to easily interface with students, parents and teachers.

Business attraction and start-up. Businesses contact the county from time to time, seeking to relocate from other areas of the country or to begin a new venture. When they do, it is important that their phone calls are promptly returned and information, including the availability of suitable business sites, is provided. Before there was a WCEDA, I was that point of contact. With other responsibilities that I had, I was concerned that my delay in responding to these inquiries was not creating the proper impression of our county to prospective leads. WCEDA has filled that role, and today provides information about the county to site selectors and firms seeking to start new businesses here.