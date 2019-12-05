County's economic development group flourishing after 14 years

The Walworth County Economic Development Alliance Inc. (WCEDA) held its annual meeting on Nov. 13. In addition to reporting on the state of the organization, presenting awards to local businesses and recognizing members for their contributions to WCEDA, the event featured Todd McLees as the keynote speaker.
Todd advises companies on how to prepare for the exponential growth in technology that will define our future. That growth, according to Todd, is happening so rapidly, that the next century could represent 20,000 years of progress at today’s rate of change. While these changes will bring innovation and increase productivity, they will not come without challenges, particularly to workers who will have to learn new skills or risk being replaced by computers.
A number of organizations were recognized for their accomplishments during the past year.
Award winners included Plasti-Coil in the category of Business Technology Investment. Rather than retiring after his long and successful career in banking, Larry Austin and his wife, Joanne Austin, purchased Plasti-Coil, a leading provider of injection molded plastic parts and component assemblies, in 2015. Larry subsequently purchased another plastics company, Tri-Tech Corp. In order to stay on the cutting edge of the plastic molding industry, the Austins’ companies have invested over $1 million in new technology this past year.
WCEDA’s Community Betterment Award was presented to the Walworth County Food Pantry. The pantry, which began with the help of several Boy Scout troops and their sponsors, has now grown into an organization that assists over 500 families each month. Facing an uncertain future in 2017 when its long-serving managers, Jim and Ardith Drescher, announced their retirement, Susan and John Hughes agreed to assume responsibility to continue operating the pantry. Board member Mary Ann Moller-Gunderson accepted the award.
This year’s event featured a new award named in honor of Dr. Robert Spitzer. Dr. Bob, as he was known to his many friends, was a founding director of WCEDA. Sadly, we lost him this past April, but his legacy will live on in the award named in his honor. Geneva Supply was the winner of this year’s inaugural award for its work in helping young people through a unique program called Biz Tank. I was lucky enough to have been a Biz Tank speaker and to have seen the program first hand. In addition to motivating students to pursue career goals, Geneva Supply has awarded over $60,000 in scholarships.
About 230 people attended the annual meeting. When WCEDA was formed, we would have been lucky to get 20 people to turn out. The organization will be celebrating its 14th anniversary next spring. Through the hard work of its board and officers, WCEDA has been steadily adding members and defining its role in improving the county’s economic outlook.
Walworth County was a relative latecomer to the field of economic development, maintaining only the barest of efforts until 2004. Motivated by a desire to expand and diversify the county’s property tax base and create jobs, the county engaged representatives of each city, village and town, as well as business leaders in a strategic planning process. The outcome of those meetings was a recommendation that economic development should be pursued at the county level and that the goal could best be accomplished through a partnership between government and business.
On April 19, 2005, the county board endorsed the recommendation of the strategic planning committee and provided funding to the yet-to-be-named nonprofit corporation that would come to be known as WCEDA. Since then, the board has appropriated funds to the organization, ranging from $50,000 to $100,000 a year. The county board just approved a 2018 appropriation of $95,000. In addition to revenue from the county and other government partners, WCEDA receives money from programs that it operates, as well as from dues that it collects from its business members.
In comparison to other counties, Walworth County’s contribution to its economic development flagship is relatively modest. Economic development is a department of government in some counties. Walworth County’s cautious approach has had one upside: WCEDA has had to prioritize among numerous goals and focus its resources on activities that are both practical and have the potential to make a difference in the county.
Through the leadership of its executive director, Derek D’Auria, WCEDA has been involved in some of the following activities:
Business Intelligence. In addition to hosting workshops on topics ranging from marketing strategies to employee wellness, WCEDA develops information that provides value to our community. I recently reported on one such event, an economic development workshop, which was presented to local government leaders at our County’s Intergovernmental Cooperation Council meeting in October.
Business retention and expansion. One issue impacting businesses in our county is finding skilled workers. WCEDA has paid special attention to our future workforce, working with schools to promote awareness of career opportunities in our county. One program that WCEDA is looking at, Inspire, is an online program that enables businesses to easily interface with students, parents and teachers.
Business attraction and start-up. Businesses contact the county from time to time, seeking to relocate from other areas of the country or to begin a new venture. When they do, it is important that their phone calls are promptly returned and information, including the availability of suitable business sites, is provided. Before there was a WCEDA, I was that point of contact. With other responsibilities that I had, I was concerned that my delay in responding to these inquiries was not creating the proper impression of our county to prospective leads. WCEDA has filled that role, and today provides information about the county to site selectors and firms seeking to start new businesses here.
David Bretl is the county administrator for Walworth County. The opinions expressed in this column are those of the author and not necessarily those of the Walworth County Board of Supervisors.