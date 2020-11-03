Damaged apartment leaves disabled woman trapped with mold

We talked while I looked over the photos and asked some questions. I saw the ceiling hanging down, and her bed with a pile of ceiling materials and insulation on it. It was a good thing the woman had not been in the bed at the time it had collapsed.

I zoomed in on photos showing the mold growing. The woman was apologetic for not cleaning up the mess, but she added: “There is no way I clean all this up. I can barely walk most days.”

I assured her it was not her mess to clean up. The woman stated she had not paid her last month’s rent, in hopes that her landlord would finally get around to fixing the damages. That had not helped her cause, and now the landlord had even added a late fee.

The woman said: “I had to go to the emergency room last week, because I thought I had the virus. I tested negative, and the doctor thought the sinus infection was most likely due to the mold I’ve been breathing. Now I have an emergency room bill and a prescription I had to pay for, too. I know I need to get out of here, because it keeps getting worse every day.”

Looking at the pictures, I could see how bad the mold was and how it was probably affecting her health. I knew we needed to find this disabled woman an apartment to move to immediately.