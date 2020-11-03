Damaged apartment leaves disabled woman trapped with mold

Dear W.C.,
I was told by several people I have tried to contact for help that your charity would be the only one that could help me. I am a disabled senior woman, and I rent a one-bedroom apartment. My SSI just covers my rent, utilities and food each month.
The vacant apartment upstairs from me had a leaking pipe, and no one caught it until the water began to come through my ceiling. The ceiling is coming down in spots, and now there is mold growing. The ceiling collapsed onto my bed, ruining it. It also damaged some of my furniture and personal items.
I have repeatedly asked my landlord to repair the damage, but they said they are waiting on the insurance. They now are saying their insurance does not cover the damage, and now they are asking me about my insurance, which I could not afford and even if I did, it would not be my responsibility anyway.
I asked the landlord if he has another apartment I can move into, and he said he does not. I asked to get out of my lease, and he said he will, but he will not give me back my security deposit due to the amount of damage in my apartment. None of this damage is due to me. The mold is getting worse every day, and I already suffer from headaches and a bad sinus infection.
I know I need to get out of this apartment, but how can I when I can barely afford food and the essentials each month? There is absolutely no way I can afford movers, a new bed and a security deposit and first month’s rent. I am already behind in my utilities, because I had to use those funds for my prescription for my sinus infection. Can you please help me?
Dear Readers,
When you live on a fixed income, there is no room for emergencies in your budget. The disabled woman could stay there and try to fight what the landlord was doing, but that would mean remaining in the already dangerous environment for even longer, and still did not guarantee her a safe place to go until the repairs are made. My answer to this woman’s letter was, yes, we can help you with this problem.
I called the disabled woman, and she answered after several tries. When she finally answered, she apologized she had missed my calls, telling me she was not able to move quickly to get her phone when it’s out of reach.
The woman told me how she had been in a horrific car accident over 20 years ago that left her permanently disabled. She had been hit by a drunk driver that was uninsured and who had walked away from the accident with minor injuries. She had suffered multiple fractures and a head injury that put her in the hospital for weeks and left her with recurring bouts of body aches, headaches and vertigo. She no longer drove a car and rarely even left the apartment before COVID-19.
We talked about the water damage that had occurred at her apartment. The woman had lived at the apartment for over five years, and she shared how the building had recently begun to show signs of neglect. Since the pandemic began, the woman said, there had been more and more problems and things like landscaping and repairs had begun to deteriorate. I asked the woman if she could send me some pictures of her apartment, and with some guidance, she was able to send me the pictures that showed the terrible conditions she was living in.
We talked while I looked over the photos and asked some questions. I saw the ceiling hanging down, and her bed with a pile of ceiling materials and insulation on it. It was a good thing the woman had not been in the bed at the time it had collapsed.
I zoomed in on photos showing the mold growing. The woman was apologetic for not cleaning up the mess, but she added: “There is no way I clean all this up. I can barely walk most days.”
I assured her it was not her mess to clean up. The woman stated she had not paid her last month’s rent, in hopes that her landlord would finally get around to fixing the damages. That had not helped her cause, and now the landlord had even added a late fee.
The woman said: “I had to go to the emergency room last week, because I thought I had the virus. I tested negative, and the doctor thought the sinus infection was most likely due to the mold I’ve been breathing. Now I have an emergency room bill and a prescription I had to pay for, too. I know I need to get out of here, because it keeps getting worse every day.”
Looking at the pictures, I could see how bad the mold was and how it was probably affecting her health. I knew we needed to find this disabled woman an apartment to move to immediately.
We reviewed her income and expenses line by line. She lived very simply, so there was not much to review. I gave her some suggestions on additional assistance she could apply for, but even without it, she could afford a small apartment. I tried to get her to move into a motel temporarily just to get her out of the dangerous mold, but she insisted she could not go through two moves. We went over the few available apartments and finally found an efficiency that probably had been overlooked by others due to its small size. It would be perfect for this woman, if it was still available, as she preferred less space.
I told the woman to keep her phone close by, because I would call her back in a few minutes. I wanted to call the landlord to be sure this efficiency apartment was still available. When I called the landlord, she told me she had several people inquire due to the lack of rentals on the market, but due to the small size, it was still available. When I told her I was calling from The Time is Now to Help, the landlord was hesitant at first, questioning the disabled woman’s ability to pay her rent in the future. When I explained the situation, the compassionate landlord was shocked to hear what she was going through, and said she would be happy to have her move in right away.
I told the landlord we would send over a security deposit and the first two months rent to secure the apartment and give the disabled woman the helping hand up she needed. I again reassured the landlord that she could keep up with her rent going forward.
Before calling the woman back, I knew I needed to speak to her present landlord who was taking advantage of the disabled woman. I called him and after an in-depth discussion about the condition of the disabled woman’s apartment and his refusal to return her security deposit, the landlord apologized and said he would return this to the woman before she moved out.
I called back the disabled woman to share the good news. The woman immediately began to cry. When I asked why she was crying, she said: “Because I have been so afraid. I didn’t know what to do or how to get out of this or where to go. You have saved me.”
I told her it was not just me who had saved her, that there were many people in our communities who were concerned for her well being. When I told her about all of you, she understood and thanked all of us for helping her.
The woman then grew concerned when she asked: “How will I be able to move? I do not have a car or even family or friends who can help. I am all alone and being very careful because of the virus.”
I told her we would provide a moving company to help her with her small move; she did not have many items left in her apartment that she would move, as many were damaged. The woman was very relieved to hear she would get some help.
I asked the woman about her food security. She told me how she had been using a service that delivered her groceries, but it was very expensive, so she sometimes skipped meals. I told her how I could have a volunteer drop off some groceries that we would order for curbside pickup. I asked her what food she would like, and sent the list to one of our volunteers to enter online, pickup curbside and deliver to her door. The woman was so surprised by this offer, she again began to cry. Again I felt heartbreak over one of our dear fellow creations in our own communities going without food and feeling the very real pains of hunger.
With the volunteer working on ordering her grocery list, and adding on some items they knew would be appreciated, we went back to discussing how we could help this woman. I asked about the water-damaged mattress and added a new bed to the woman’s list of assistance. For the third time that day, I heard the disabled woman cry tears of relief as she told me how she had been struggling to sleep in her recliner chair due to the lingering pain she endures since her car accident.
Thanks to all of you, she would soon have a new bed that would bring her comfort, sound sleep and pain relief.
As I had several phone calls to make yet to arrange the rest of her assistance, we said our goodbyes with a promise to speak the next day. I told the woman: “You better start packing. I will have the volunteer drop off some boxes.”
The woman told me how she had put many of her belongings in bins when the damage had first started. This would help her move as quickly as possible. Once we hung up, the woman seemed much happier and no longer did I hear her crying. She was determined to do as much as she could to facilitate a quick move.
Within a few days, we had the woman moved into her new apartment. She loved that it had a small outside patio to sit at, and the volunteer even gave her a table and chair set for it. This time when I called the woman, I did not hear the stuffed-up sinuses I had heard in her voice the last time we spoke. I also could hear the stress and worry gone as she told me how she was sleeping so comfortably on her new bed.
Before hanging up, the woman asked, “How many people did you say you help a year?” I told her how last year we helped close to 700 people, and she replied: “That is amazing. I can’t believe that many people have been able to feel the caring that you have shared with me. What a blessing your charity is.”
That is what we always hope to be, a blessing to everyone we help.
Thank you and God bless you for making this assistance possible. We are working hard daily to provide a helping hand to good people in need. We will all get through this together. Thank you and God bless you for your support.
Health and happiness, love and God bless everyone, Sal
