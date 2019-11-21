Daughter's health woes leave mother struggling to keep up

Dear W.C.,
I am looking for help for my mom. She is such a good mom, and all she does is care for me. I have a seizure disorder, and I spend a lot of time at the hospital. I missed so much school that my mom now home-schools me. With each seizure, I become a little more disabled, so she had to quit her job to become my full-time caregiver. I am 16 years old, and for as long as I can remember, my mom has sacrificed for me. Now I am getting old enough to realize how much she has sacrificed. It has been years since she has been able to see a dentist. I know this because she tries to hide the pain, but sometimes I can tell she is in a lot of pain. I also know how she struggles to keep our car running. There have been times she could not drive me to my doctor appointments because our car wouldn’t start. I think her car is older than I am. Sometimes I hear my mom cry at night, and I know it is because of the hardship I have caused. My wish is to find a way to get my mom the dental care she needs, and to hopefully get her car repaired, too. Thank you for reading my letter.
Dear Readers,
The girl who wrote the letter had provided her cellphone number, so I called to speak to her. When she answered, she was so surprised she shouted in the phone: “Is this really The Time Is Now? I can’t believe you read my letter and called me.”
I laughed at her enthusiasm. and replied: “Yes, I did read your letter, and I have some questions. The first one being, did you tell your mother you were writing a letter?”
I could hear a woman in the background asking who the girl was talking to, and I assumed correctly it was her mother. The girl answered, “I kind of did.” It sounded like an evasive answer, so I asked: “Is that you mother I hear? Can I speak to her?”
The girl answered: “I told her a little bit about your charity. I didn’t tell her I asked for help for her.”
By now, I heard the mother ask more insistently, “Who are you talking to?” I asked the girl to speak to her mother, and she asked me to hold on. I could hear muffled speaking in the background for a few minutes, and then the mother got on the phone. After we both said hello, I tried to quickly explain why I was calling her daughter. She had every right to be concerned about a stranger calling her daughter, and I wanted to reassure her I was calling for a legitimate reason.
The mother said: “So, my daughter tells me she wrote you a letter asking for help for me. What kind of help did she ask for? I did not know anything about this letter she sent.”
I asked if she would like me to read the letter to her, and she said she would like to hear it. When I had finished reading the letter, I could hear the mother crying over the phone. She finally said: “I hope you don’t think I put my daughter up to writing this letter. This is the first time I’m hearing anything about this. I am so embarrassed, and I apologize for taking up your time.”
It sounded like she was going to hang up, so I began to tell her more about The Time is Now to Help and how we provide assistance. I said: “We can help you. This is what we do every day — help people who are having a hard time paying for their rent, food, utilities and car repairs. There is nothing to be embarrassed about.”
She seemed to be listening and taking it all in. I gave her the link to our website and told her to look it over so she knew more about how we help. She said she would look, and I told her I would call back in a few hours. She gave me her phone number so I could call her back.
Two hours later, I called the mother back, and this time the mother seemed to know much more about our organization. She also said she and her daughter had talked about the letter, and she had been honest with her about some of their financial problems.
The mother said she had recently paid for an expensive car repair, after the last time she could not drive her daughter to the doctor because the car was broke down again. This had caused them to fall behind in their rent and utilities for the past month. The mother also admitted she had been suffering with dental pain for the past year. She said: “I have been taking a lot of anti-inflammatories just to get through some days. I know that isn’t good for me to do, and I’m risking infections, but how can I go to the dentist when I can barely afford food?”
We talked for some time on the phone, and she finally asked: “Don’t you usually do home visits? I read about that in your newspaper columns. Maybe we should just talk in person. I would like you to meet my daughter. She is amazing.”
She gave me their address and I was on my way. I arrived at the apartment they were renting, and called on the intercom. Once the mother let me in the main door, I made my way to the apartment. I noticed a young woman in the hallway leaning on a walker. She waved and smiled, and as I made my way over, she held out her hand and introduced herself. I noticed the tremor in her hand and the way she gripped her walker with the other. I also noticed the way her eyes could not hold my gaze for more than a few seconds at a time. She led the way inside, and there I met her mother, who also shook my hand and introduced herself. After a moment of silence, the mother finally said, “Well, this is the last thing I thought we would be doing today.”
We all laughed, and it seemed to ease the discomfort she was feeling.
I told the mother and daughter how our assistance usually works, and they listened as I told them about all of you, our donors, and how your donations make all our assistance possible. I asked the mother if she had a budget and if she would like to share it with me. I said: “That is usually where we start. If I don’t know your financial situation, I don’t know where it would be best to help. I know your daughter asked for help with the dentist and car repairs, which I am sure we will be able to help you with, but there may be another area you need help in, too.”
The mother seemed embarrassed at first, but said, “After reading your columns, I knew you would be asking for that, so I already put one together.”
While we sat to go over the budget, the daughter said she would like to do her school work, and made her way to a small desk that was in the adjoining room. Our intent was to go over the budget, but instead the mother quietly began to open up to me about her daughter and the seizures she endured. She had been through several surgeries and other therapies that were sometimes effective and sometimes not. She admitted at the time they were using a special strain of CBD oil made for children that seemed to be helping control the frequency and strength of the seizures, with much less side-effects than her prescription medications. The problem was the CBD oil was very expensive and not covered by insurance. When looking over her budget, I could see where this expense she had marked as Extra Medical, in addition to the prescriptions and the recent car repair had caused a shortfall over the past few months.
Their rent and utilities were overdue. The mother said: “The only thing I will not shortcut on is that oil and the special foods my daughter needs to eat. If it means I cannot go to the dentist, I will live with the pain.”
I told her we would make sure she got to the dentist, as no fellow creation should have to live with the pain caused by lack of dental care.
I could see by looking around the small apartment — it was small enough to see without even getting out of my chair — that the mother kept everything orderly. When I looked in her refrigerator, there was healthy food inside; not a lot of it, but what was there consisted of fruits and vegetables and healthy proteins. The mother showed me the CBD oil she was using and the invoice from her last shipment. She also showed me the car repair bill, and after reading it over, I asked to see her car. She handed me the keys, and I took a walk down to the parking lot.
Once there, I found her car to be in pretty bad shape and with very high miles. We usually only provide cars to people who work full-time, but I could see how desperately this mother and daughter relied on their transportation for distant medical care visits with her daughter’s specialists. We had recently received a good donated vehicle that was too small for the families we usually provide cars for, but it would be perfect for this mother and daughter. It was low miles, safe and very fuel-efficient.
I went back into the apartment and discussed the car issue with the mother. She could not believe I was offering a newer car to replace her older vehicle. She began to cry, and when the daughter heard this, she worked her way back over to where we were talking. The daughter asked: “What is wrong, mom? Why are you crying?”
The mother said: “Because my prayers have been answered. Thanks to The Time is Now to Help, we will finally have a car we can rely on.”
The daughter hugged her mother and comforted her as she cried. The mother finally said: “This is all thanks to you writing your letter. I’m sorry I was mad at you at first for writing the letter.”
The daughter smiled and accepted her mother’s apology, saying: “I am only trying to help you, mom, because I love you so much. You do so much for me.”
This brought even more tears to the mother’s eyes.
After talking about the new car and watching the excitement between the two, the daughter made her way back to her desk to continue with her school work. We went on to going over the rest of the mother’s budget. I made notes to pay their overdue rent and utilities and one month ahead, to allow her to be able to afford the Extra Medical expenses item that were helping the daughter. I also called a dentist office in Madison that does dental work at a much discounted rate. The mother would have to drive there several times, but she assured me that would not be a problem, because she took her daughter there several times a month for her specialist, and she would try to coordinate her appointments.
The first appointment was set for her to be evaluated in a few days. We also provided gas gift cards to help with that expense. The mother expressed her overwhelming gratitude over the upcoming relief from the constant pain she was in. You can never appreciate that gratitude unless you have endured torturous dental pain yourself.
By this time, the daughter had finished her school work, and made her way back to the table. She sat down next to us, and with her tremulous hand reached over and took her mom’s hand. She then reached out for my hand with her other hand, and said: “I don’t know how to thank you for helping my mom. She is everything to me. She is such a good person, and I hate that she has to spend every day just taking care of me and cannot ever take care of herself.”
The daughter said this last sentence with her own tears in her eyes. I have to admit I, too, had tears in my eyes as I witnessed the love between this mother and daughter. When I could finally speak, I said, “I think everyone at The Time Is Now to Help will be happy to have been able to help you both.” They both smiled through their tears, and again expressed their gratitude for all the life-changing assistance we would be providing.
I spoke to the mother the following month, and I could even hear the change in her over the phone. Her dental work was almost completed, but since her first treatment, she had been living without the constant, draining pain. She was much more upbeat and positive, even though she still dealt with almost daily ups and downs in her daughter’s condition. The donated car also made a huge difference in their lives. Not only did they not have to worry about arriving safely or breaking down anymore, they also had much better fuel economy that resulted in another savings in their already tight budget.
Both the mother and daughter were laughing and happy when they spoke together on the phone. That laughter and happiness is all thanks to all of you and your support. God bless you for helping us to change lives daily in our communities.
Every day we receive requests for our assistance. In many communities there is no or little assistance for those living in the pains of poverty. People of every age are suffering in silence as they live without proper shelter, food, utilities and other daily necessities. Thank you and God bless you for all we accomplish together to ease these pains of poverty.
Health and happiness, love and God bless everyone, Sal
