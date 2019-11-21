Daughter's health woes leave mother struggling to keep up

Dear W.C.,

I am looking for help for my mom. She is such a good mom, and all she does is care for me. I have a seizure disorder, and I spend a lot of time at the hospital. I missed so much school that my mom now home-schools me. With each seizure, I become a little more disabled, so she had to quit her job to become my full-time caregiver. I am 16 years old, and for as long as I can remember, my mom has sacrificed for me. Now I am getting old enough to realize how much she has sacrificed. It has been years since she has been able to see a dentist. I know this because she tries to hide the pain, but sometimes I can tell she is in a lot of pain. I also know how she struggles to keep our car running. There have been times she could not drive me to my doctor appointments because our car wouldn’t start. I think her car is older than I am. Sometimes I hear my mom cry at night, and I know it is because of the hardship I have caused. My wish is to find a way to get my mom the dental care she needs, and to hopefully get her car repaired, too. Thank you for reading my letter.