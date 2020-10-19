Daughter's illness leaves family in financial trouble

I did not intend to call this mother at 10 p.m., but as I had been busy helping people for most of the day and night, I found her letter next in the pile of letters on my desk. As I read the letter, I could feel the urgency of their situation. My heart felt for what this mother must be going through. To have a special-needs child with a life-threatening condition and be living with poverty would be a tough situation for many people to handle.

I dialed my phone and after several rings I heard a muffled, “Hello?” I knew I had woken the mother and immediately apologized. I offered to call her back in the morning, but she quickly said: “No, no, please. I need your help. I am happy to talk to you any time.”

I have had many reactions to my sometimes late calls, but I could tell this mother was desperate and afraid and wanted to talk.

I asked her several basic questions as I filled out my form, name, address and name of her daughter. Before I could ask any more questions, the mother began to cry. Not just sniffling and tears I often hear over the phone. She cried great sobs filled with pain and the suffering she was going through. Once her sobs had quieted, she apologized for her outburst. I told her no apologies were necessary.