Delavan food pantry to resume accepting donations

DELAVAN — The Harold Johnson Delavan Food Pantry would like to thank the people in Delavan and surrounding communities for their support of the food pantry during this unprecedented time. In keeping with social distancing recommendations, the pantry is operating with just a handful of amazing and devoted volunteers.
Since mid-March, we have been offering curbside pickup of prepacked bags of non-perishable foods, produce, dairy items, and meat varieties, to individuals and families that need assistance. We are all grateful for the opportunity to serve, and are especially appreciative of donations that have helped us serve additional families that are new to the food pantry at this time.
The outpouring of love with monetary donations from many of you is so appreciated. Your generosity has made it possible to fill bags with meals for our friends and neighbors to enjoy. I can’t thank you enough for giving to the food pantry.
Statewide, food pantries were given instructions from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to not accept food donations for fear of contamination. For the health and safety of our clients, as well as our volunteers, we chose to follow their direction.
To those individuals and groups that were so thoughtful and wanted to donate food, I hope you understand why you had to be turned away. If you have been able to store the non-perishable food items in the meantime, we will begin accepting food donations as of Monday, June 1, 2020. You may call the food pantry 262-374-3503 to arrange a drop-off time.
The Harold Johnson Delavan Food Pantry has sufficient food to assist anyone in need. Clients are welcome to the pantry two times each month to pick up groceries. Non-contact (curbside) pickup will continue through the month of June, at which time the procedure of how we distribute food to our clients will be reevaluated.
Curbside pickup is at the end of the alley off 7th Street behind St. Andrew Church. New clients are asked to bring an ID and a piece of legal mail showing their current address. We distribute food every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Thank you again to so many who have sent checks, those holding non-perishable foods for donation, and the many phone calls from people wanting to volunteer at the pantry. We couldn’t stay strong and continue to operate without the support of the wonderful people in Delavan and the surrounding communities of Walworth County.
Terry Bailey is director of the Harold Johnson Delavan Food Pantry, www.delavanfoodpantry.org.
