Delavan food pantry to resume accepting donations

DELAVAN — The Harold Johnson Delavan Food Pantry would like to thank the people in Delavan and surrounding communities for their support of the food pantry during this unprecedented time. In keeping with social distancing recommendations, the pantry is operating with just a handful of amazing and devoted volunteers.

Since mid-March, we have been offering curbside pickup of prepacked bags of non-perishable foods, produce, dairy items, and meat varieties, to individuals and families that need assistance. We are all grateful for the opportunity to serve, and are especially appreciative of donations that have helped us serve additional families that are new to the food pantry at this time.

The outpouring of love with monetary donations from many of you is so appreciated. Your generosity has made it possible to fill bags with meals for our friends and neighbors to enjoy. I can’t thank you enough for giving to the food pantry.

Statewide, food pantries were given instructions from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to not accept food donations for fear of contamination. For the health and safety of our clients, as well as our volunteers, we chose to follow their direction.