Democrats hope convention shows Wisconsin has changed

Evers said he believes Wisconsin will be the state that elects the next president, and he wants to make sure each candidate gets a chance to share their ideas with Wisconsin voters.

He said the convention will serve as a window to the state.

“We have very few chances to talk about what a great state this is,” Evers said. “From my vantage point as governor, we need to make sure we tell a good story about Wisconsin.”

Barnes said the Democratic Party “can no longer take states like Wisconsin for granted.”

He noted his and Evers’ efforts to get around the state during the 2018 election to hear from voters.

“In 2018, we made sure that we had those conversations,” Barnes said. “That’s why we were able to drive historic midterm turnout. Now we know we need to have historic turnout in the presidential election in order for us to be successful.”

And he said there is still an opportunity for growth for Democrats in Wisconsin.

“People need to know that you care about them, because for far too long people have been ignored,” Barnes said. “And that’s why the 2016 election ended the way that it did, largely. ”