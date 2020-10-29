Developer brought new growth to Lake Geneva in the '50s

In my last column, I reviewed the lives of five individuals who developed additions to the village of Geneva during the 19th century: E.D. Phillips, Harrison Rich, Andrew Ferguson, John Haskins, and Fernando C. Marsh.

And in a previous column, I profiled William F. Trinke, the most prolific developer of subdivisions in and around Lake Geneva during the 20th century.

In this column, I will recount the life of Clarke B. Habecker, the developer of Sturwood during the early 1950s, which was named after Buckingham Sturges, who had owned the land in the hilly area west of Elmwood Avenue upon which Habecker developed Sturwood.

Clarke B. Habecker was born in Danvers, Illinois, on Dec. 13, 1895. During World War I, he served in the U.S. Navy.

In May 1921, he came to Lake Geneva, where he co-founded the Habecker-Derrick Funeral Home with Thomas Derrick Sr. For years, it was located on the west side of Center Street between Main Street and Geneva Street, before Tom Derrick’s grandson, Dan Derrick, moved it to Edwards Boulevard.

Clarke Habecker married Edna Miller in Delavan on Sept. 14, 1921.