Displaced caregiver finds herself needing a boost

Dear W.C.,
I was living with an elderly woman for the past two years after going through a painful divorce from my husband. I have been her caregiver and housekeeper in exchange for my room and board. We got along great, and she became like family to me.
Her son would come by once a month before the COVID-19 virus to check on her, and he would pay me just enough so I could pay my cellphone bill and for gas and food. Since he was still going to work and going out with friends, I suggested he not come over unless he quarantined for 14 days. Two weeks ago, her son called and said he would be taking over care for his mother, and I would no longer be needed.
I was stunned, because he hardly even calls his mother. I cannot picture him helping her with her baths and personal hygiene, much less her physical therapy exercises we do together. The only time he has brought food over, it has been fast food, which she cannot eat because of her high blood pressure. I have cooked every meal for her and kept her at home safe for the past few months so she is not exposed to the virus.
I am worried for her as much as for myself. I have not been able to find another job at this time, due to the coronavirus. I also cannot move into an apartment without having first month’s rent and security deposit. Her son is moving in in a week, and I still do not know where I can go. He has made it very clear that I have to move out as soon as he arrives. The mother told me yesterday that her son lost his job and was losing his home, so that is why he is moving in with her.
I am extremely sad to leave this woman, as she is very dear to me and I also worry about the lack of care she may receive when her son moves in, as I have not once seen him help out with household repairs or any caregiving over the past two years. I have nowhere to go other than to move into my car.
Dear Readers,
This is one of several letters I have received this past week that involved someone being essentially thrown out during this pandemic. Since these people never had a lease or a signed agreement of any kind, there is no reason other than a moral obligation to not cause anyone to become homeless at this time.
And I have found there are many people who feel no sense of moral obligation to anyone. This son seems to be one of them. He was not moving in with his mother to be the excellent caregiver that she needs. He was moving in because he had nowhere else to go.
I called the woman who wrote the letter. She did not answer, so I left her a voicemail instructing her that I would call again in an hour, knowing she could be in the middle of bathing or caring for the senior woman. I called again and this time she answered with, “Thank God you called back.” I asked the woman if it would be a good time to talk, and she said it would.
I asked about how she met the elderly woman, and she told me how when she had been going through her painful divorce, she met the elderly woman at her church. They both had been praying after services in the same pew for several weeks. When the elderly woman noticed she had been crying, she asked if she could be of any help.
The woman said: “She was so compassionate that I soon found myself telling her everything about my life. How my daughter had died when she was 18 in a car accident, and our overwhelming grief had taken a toll on our marriage. How our house had gone into foreclosure when my husband lost his business, and there wasn’t anything left for either one of us other than our cars. I told her how I had nowhere to go, and was afraid of becoming homeless. She had been so kind and asked me if I wanted a job. She did not even know me, yet she knew I was in need.”
The woman began to cry as she told me about the offer from the elderly woman that saved her from homelessness. It seemed the elderly woman had been looking for a live-in caregiver so she could stay in her home, but had not met anyone that she liked. She had taken a liking to this woman.
The woman told me about all her duties she did, saying it did not feel like work. She said it felt more like living with family. She added: “I have always been a hard worker around the house, so I did not mind caring for her home, driving to medical appointments, grocery shopping, cooking and bathing. As time went on, she has needed more personal care. She is getting weak and a little forgetful sometimes.”
I could really sense how much she cared for the woman and even worried about her. She told me how as soon as she heard about the coronavirus on the news, she had made every effort to keep the woman home safe, and been extra vigilant with sanitizing.
We talked about where she had worked before her marriage, and she shared she had been a CNA, so she had those skills. When she married her husband, he had her take over the bookkeeping for his small contracting business. When their daughter had died, they had been so devastated that her husband began to drink and lost the business.
She had not had a job since then, so she knew how difficult it would be to apply for unemployment. There are many people who have found they are just not eligible, or even if they should be, they are being declined. We discussed some job options and also applying for other assistance. These all would take some time, something she did not have a lot of.
I asked the woman if the son would allow her to stay and help with the mother, but she said he had insisted he did not want her there. She had a feeling he was bringing along a girlfriend, and they wanted her out of the way. She shared her biggest fear that the son and girlfriend would bring in the virus to the elderly woman, endangering her health and even her life. I understood her fear, but I also knew she did not have any rights in this situation. We needed to focus on her situation and how we could help her not become homeless.
About two months ago, I had helped a lady whose mortgage payments were too much for her, since the loss of her job, and her children who had been renting from her had moved out. She had mentioned that she would be willing to take in a renter for her basement apartment to help with her costs. She also was willing to reduce the rent, if the renter was willing to do some of the outside maintenance. It even had its own entrance and some windows.
I knew it could be the perfect solution for this woman, as it was only her and she seemed to be a hard worker. I texted the lady while we continued our phone conversation, and soon received a text message back that she would love to have the woman move in and she quoted a very reasonable rent if she helped out. I asked the woman if she would like to go see the apartment, and she stated she would, but needed to know the lady was not ill. I texted the lady again and she reassured me no one had been in the apartment for months other than herself, and she had not left the house for months, as she had diabetes and worried about contracting the virus herself.
When I relayed this to the woman, she said she would be able to go see it the following morning. I told her we would be providing the security deposit and first two months’ rent for her. This would allow her time to find a job and prevent her from becoming homeless. The woman again broke down into tears, this time tears of relief that she would not be living in her car.
With the housing arrangements almost set, we talked about other assistance she would need to move in. The woman hesitantly mentioned she did not have a bed. I told her we could provide a new bed for her, along with bedding. I asked if she had any furniture, and she mentioned the elderly woman had told her to take some of the furniture that she had stored in her garage. She would know more after she went to see the apartment and how much room it would have.
The woman kept worrying about the elderly woman she cared for, so I suggested she visit her regularly. The woman said: “You know I think I will do that. I do not plan on going out anywhere yet, so it should be safe for me to visit. I will tell her we can twice a week. I can do her nails, and we can do her exercises together. That will let me check on her, and I will feel so much better knowing if she is okay.”
With her now feeling much better, much more positive for the future, we said our goodbyes with a promise to talk the following day after she went to see the apartment. The next afternoon, I called the woman and I could hear the excitement in her voice. She said: “The apartment is perfect, and my landlord is so nice. We got along great, and have so much in common. I asked if I could move in tomorrow, and she said that would fine.”
I told the woman we would have the rent checks dropped off immediately, along with a bed delivered, gift cards for household necessities, food and gas. The woman was filled with gratitude for this assistance as she said: “I don’t know what I would have done without you. You have saved me from becoming homeless, and helped my new landlord, too. She told me how she has been struggling to keep up. You have helped both of us.”
I reminded her it wasn’t just me; it is all of us together who made this assistance possible. I am hopeful we are able to see people like the woman in this letter safely find a job, able to fully support themselves. I am grateful we were able to help her and many more fellow creations this past week, thanks to all of you.
