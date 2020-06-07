Displaced caregiver finds herself needing a boost

We talked about where she had worked before her marriage, and she shared she had been a CNA, so she had those skills. When she married her husband, he had her take over the bookkeeping for his small contracting business. When their daughter had died, they had been so devastated that her husband began to drink and lost the business.

She had not had a job since then, so she knew how difficult it would be to apply for unemployment. There are many people who have found they are just not eligible, or even if they should be, they are being declined. We discussed some job options and also applying for other assistance. These all would take some time, something she did not have a lot of.

I asked the woman if the son would allow her to stay and help with the mother, but she said he had insisted he did not want her there. She had a feeling he was bringing along a girlfriend, and they wanted her out of the way. She shared her biggest fear that the son and girlfriend would bring in the virus to the elderly woman, endangering her health and even her life. I understood her fear, but I also knew she did not have any rights in this situation. We needed to focus on her situation and how we could help her not become homeless.